CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores
Grant Union and Inderkum to face off Saturday afternoon
Although top-seeded Folsom had a bye week, most of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section's top teams had intriguing matchups in Week 2 of the 2024 California high school football season. And the CIF-SJS game of the week, which pits two top-five teams against each other, is going down on Saturday afternoon.
Below are results from the Sac-Joaquin Section's top games. Check back throughout the weekend as scores and video highlights roll in.
FINAL: No. 2 Rocklin 43, Lincoln 3
No. 3 Grant Union vs. No. 4 Inderkum – 2 p.m. Saturday
FINAL: No. 5 Manteca 46, Laguna Creek 7
FINAL: No. 6 Granite Bay 65, Overfelt 6
No. 7 Oak Ridge vs. McCallie (TN)
No. 8 St. Mary’s vs. Marin Catholic – 2 p.m. Saturday
FINAL: No. 9 Placer 38, Del Oro 21
FINAL: No. 10 Jesuit 46, Bellarmine College Prep 7
FINAL: No. 11 West Park 35, Roseville 28
Deacon Ogden recorded a pick-six of more than 50 yards for West Park
FINAL: El Cerrito 28, No. 12 Monterey Trail 19
FINAL: Cardinal Newman 28, No. 13 Vacaville 10
FINAL: No. 14 Pleasant Grove 40, Tokay 0
FINAL: No. 15 Downey 48, Merced 34
