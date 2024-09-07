High School

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Week 2 high school football roundup, scores

Grant Union and Inderkum to face off Saturday afternoon

Lance Smith

Grant quarterback Luke Alexander looks downfield for a receiver.
Grant quarterback Luke Alexander looks downfield for a receiver. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Although top-seeded Folsom had a bye week, most of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section's top teams had intriguing matchups in Week 2 of the 2024 California high school football season. And the CIF-SJS game of the week, which pits two top-five teams against each other, is going down on Saturday afternoon.

Below are results from the Sac-Joaquin Section's top games. Check back throughout the weekend as scores and video highlights roll in.

FINAL: No. 2 Rocklin 43, Lincoln 3

No. 3 Grant Union vs. No. 4 Inderkum – 2 p.m. Saturday

FINAL: No. 5 Manteca 46, Laguna Creek 7

FINAL: No. 6 Granite Bay 65, Overfelt 6

No. 7 Oak Ridge vs. McCallie (TN)

No. 8 St. Mary’s vs. Marin Catholic – 2 p.m. Saturday

FINAL: No. 9 Placer 38, Del Oro 21

FINAL: No. 10 Jesuit 46, Bellarmine College Prep 7

FINAL: No. 11 West Park 35, Roseville 28

Deacon Ogden recorded a pick-six of more than 50 yards for West Park

FINAL: El Cerrito 28, No. 12 Monterey Trail 19

FINAL: Cardinal Newman 28, No. 13 Vacaville 10

FINAL: No. 14 Pleasant Grove 40, Tokay 0

FINAL: No. 15 Downey 48, Merced 34

