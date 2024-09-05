Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
The top two teams in SBLive’s Sac-Joaquin Section Top 15 high school football rankings fell to top Bay Area ranked schools on Friday. No shame there.
In the case of top-ranked Folsom, the game appeared theirs with a 21-13 lead over three-time Northern California Open Division representative Serra until the last three minutes.
When Folsom stopped a two-point conversion try, once again the victory seemed secure. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t secure an onside kick, Serra recovered then moved methodically down field before a 38-yard field goal split the uprights and Folsom, which looked so dominating the previous week in a 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly, lost its third game in a row to Serra to drop to 1-1.
So did previous second-ranked Grant, which was largely overwhelmed on the road by De La Salle, 42-14. The good news for the Pacers, is they can immediately rebound against a very good team Saturday when they host fourth-ranked Inderkum, which shocked defending state 3-A champion and host Marin Catholic by a 26-0 score
Rocklin moved into the No. 2 spot after an impressive 48-17 win over Bishop Monogue of Reno (Nevada) as Rafi Merino and Derek Keeley each rushed for two touchdowns and QB Reeve Slone accounted for three scores.
Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings
1. Folsom (1-1)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Lost to Serra-San Mateo, 22-21
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Turlock
2. Rocklin (2-0)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat Bishop Monogue, 48-17
Next: Friday vs. Lincoln-Stockton
3. Grant (1-1)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Lost to De La Salle, 42-14
Next: Saturday vs. Inderkum
4. Inderkum (2-0)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Beat Marin Catholic 26-0
Next: Saturday at Grant
5. Manteca (1-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday at Laguna Creek
6. Granite Bay (2-0)
Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Vacaville, 17-14
Next: Friday at Overfelt
7. Oak Ridge (0-2)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Lost to San Clemente, 30-23
Next: Saturday at McCallie (Tenn)
8. St. Mary’s (1-1)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Central Catholic, 27-14
Next: Saturday at Marin Catholic
9. Placer (2-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Rio Linda, 54-7
Next: Friday at Del Oro
10. Jesuit (1-0)
Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat Rio Americano, 56-7
Next: Friday at Bellarmine-San Jose
11. West Park (2-0)
Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Casa Roble, 35-30
Next: Friday vs. Roseville
12. Monterey Trail (0-2)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Lost to Pittsburg, 42-13
Next: Friday vs. El Cerrito
13. Vacaville (1-1)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Granite Bay, 17-14
Next: Friday vs. Cardinal Newman
14. Pleasant Grove (2-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Lodi, 41-0
Next: Friday vs. Tokay
15. Downey (2-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Elk Grove, 53-42
Next: Friday at Merced