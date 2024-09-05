High School

Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)

Folsom loses for third straight year to state power Serra-San Mateo but still holds down top spot in SJS

Running back Derrick Blanche (right) of De La Salle attempts to elude Grant linebacker Jeremiah Tuiileila, who had a game-high nine tackles in Friday's 42-14 DLS win.
Running back Derrick Blanche (right) of De La Salle attempts to elude Grant linebacker Jeremiah Tuiileila, who had a game-high nine tackles in Friday's 42-14 DLS win. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The top two teams in SBLive’s Sac-Joaquin Section Top 15 high school football rankings fell to top Bay Area ranked schools on Friday. No shame there. 

In the case of top-ranked Folsom, the game appeared theirs with a 21-13 lead over three-time Northern California Open Division representative Serra until the last three minutes.

When Folsom stopped a two-point conversion try, once again the victory seemed secure. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t secure an onside kick, Serra recovered then moved methodically down field before a 38-yard field goal split the uprights and Folsom, which looked so dominating the previous week in a 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly, lost its third game in a row to Serra to drop to 1-1.

So did previous second-ranked Grant, which was largely overwhelmed on the road by De La Salle, 42-14. The good news for the Pacers, is they can immediately rebound against a very good team Saturday when they host fourth-ranked Inderkum, which shocked defending state 3-A champion and host Marin Catholic by a 26-0 score 

Rocklin moved into the No. 2 spot after an impressive 48-17 win over Bishop Monogue of Reno (Nevada) as Rafi Merino and Derek Keeley each rushed for two touchdowns and QB Reeve Slone accounted for three scores. 

Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings

1. Folsom (1-1)

Folsom football
Folsom's Jameson Powell had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in his team's 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly Aug. 23 2024. Powell, who had a touchdown catch vs. Serra, is a four-star junior receiver with 16 college offers. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

Last rank: 1
Last week: Lost to Serra-San Mateo, 22-21
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Turlock

2. Rocklin (2-0)

Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat Bishop Monogue, 48-17
Next: Friday vs. Lincoln-Stockton

3. Grant (1-1)

Last rank: 2
Last week: Lost to De La Salle, 42-14
Next: Saturday vs. Inderkum

4. Inderkum (2-0)

Last rank: 4
Last week: Beat Marin Catholic 26-0
Next: Saturday at Grant

5. Manteca  (1-0)

Last rank: 6
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday at Laguna Creek

6. Granite Bay (2-0)

Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Vacaville, 17-14
Next: Friday at Overfelt

7. Oak Ridge (0-2)

Last rank: 5
Last week: Lost to San Clemente, 30-23
Next: Saturday at McCallie (Tenn)

8. St. Mary’s (1-1)

Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Central Catholic, 27-14
Next: Saturday at Marin Catholic

9. Placer (2-0)

Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Rio Linda, 54-7
Next: Friday at Del Oro

10. Jesuit (1-0)

Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat Rio Americano, 56-7
Next: Friday at Bellarmine-San Jose

11. West Park (2-0)

Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Casa Roble, 35-30
Next: Friday vs. Roseville

12. Monterey Trail (0-2)

Last rank: 7
Last week: Lost to Pittsburg, 42-13
Next: Friday vs. El Cerrito

13. Vacaville (1-1)

Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Granite Bay, 17-14
Next: Friday vs. Cardinal Newman

14. Pleasant Grove (2-0)

Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Lodi, 41-0
Next: Friday vs. Tokay

15. Downey (2-0)

Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Elk Grove, 53-42
Next: Friday at Merced

