CIF Southern Section Adds Pool Play for Division 1 Baseball Playoffs in 2026

The CIF Southern Section will implement a new high school baseball playoff format for the Division 1 playoffs in 2026.

The new format is only for Division 1. The remaining divisions will be single-elimination tournament style with field sizes as large as 32 teams.

For years, coaches have been advocating for a playoff format that will give teams more than one game to show their worth in the postseason. That reality is finally here.

This spring, a Pool Play format will be installed that allows all Division 1 teams in a 16-team field to earn their way deeper into the playoffs even if they lose their first game. Essentially, instead of a traditional win-or-go-home, single-game elimination tournament, teams will be able to showcase a body of work with at least three guaranteed games in pool play before eventual bracket play.

THE BREAKDOWN

The 16-team field will be broken into four pools of four.

Each team gets a guaranteed three games.

Top two finishers of each pool advance to knockout stage (quarterfinals).

Quarterfinal matchups will be pool winners vs. other pool runner-ups.

Semifinals scheduled for May 26. Finals set for either May 29 or 30.

Here's how it looks on paper ...

The new CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff format highlighted by guaranteed games and pool play. | CIF

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