CIF Southern Section Adds Pool Play for Division 1 Baseball Playoffs in 2026
The CIF Southern Section will implement a new high school baseball playoff format for the Division 1 playoffs in 2026.
The new format is only for Division 1. The remaining divisions will be single-elimination tournament style with field sizes as large as 32 teams.
For years, coaches have been advocating for a playoff format that will give teams more than one game to show their worth in the postseason. That reality is finally here.
This spring, a Pool Play format will be installed that allows all Division 1 teams in a 16-team field to earn their way deeper into the playoffs even if they lose their first game. Essentially, instead of a traditional win-or-go-home, single-game elimination tournament, teams will be able to showcase a body of work with at least three guaranteed games in pool play before eventual bracket play.
THE BREAKDOWN
- The 16-team field will be broken into four pools of four.
- Each team gets a guaranteed three games.
- Top two finishers of each pool advance to knockout stage (quarterfinals).
- Quarterfinal matchups will be pool winners vs. other pool runner-ups.
- Semifinals scheduled for May 26. Finals set for either May 29 or 30.
Here's how it looks on paper ...
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal