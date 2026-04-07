Final 2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings

Before we closed the door completely on the Final Girls High School Wrestling Rankings for the 2025-26 Season, we decided to do two things. 1) Gather all the individual releases into one final report to create a singular consensus document since their original release was separate from the group 2) Do a state-by-state breakdown to see where the power lies.

A Final Look at the 2025-26 Rankings Landscape

These do not include anything outside of the high school season. All tournaments since the conclusion of the high school ledger will be applied to our next set of rankings, which will open the door for wrestlers removed for inactivity, being placed back in the report. A few that fit that description have been seen on the mats recently. For the ladies, we will also be using the 95-pound weight class from the next report through the start of the next high school season.

Why This Report Goes Beyond the Rankings

For this exercise, we included our Honorable Mention selections in the count. Our HM wrestlers are defined and published, not speculated upon as some of the outlets do. In fact, in our more recent articles, those who are in that section have been assigned numbers based on their placement on the list (the HM section is in rankings order).

We have been covering the boys’ scene for four years now and have done the state-by-state breakdown a few times, so we knew mostly what to expect there due to past trends. But the girls were a mystery in that regard. We hit the ground running in the fall, and this is the first chance we’ve had to do any sort of analysis.

California vs Pennsylvania: A Battle at the Top

When we dug in, we found out there was a lot more parity amongst the girls and the top two states for placing boys in the rankings were also the top two when it came to the girls, but in a different order as California has 63 on the list to Pennsylvania’s 43.

Interestingly, 63 is the same number of boys that we ranked from the Golden State. Pennsylvania, on the other hand, has 65 less girls than the 108 in the boys’ report. That is all in line with the ladies operating on a more even playing field state-to-state than their counterparts.

Girls Wrestling Shows Growing National Parity

The third through sixth states are separated by five wrestlers, Ohio has the third highest number of girls ranked with 27. Wisconsin tallied 25, Iowa, 24, and Oklahoma with 22 is sixth in the analysis results. Missouri’s 18 were next followed by three states tied for eighth with 16 in the report - Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Iowa, New Jersey, and Oklahoma also are top ten with their number of boys in the rankings.

Unlike the boys’, the ladies of Cali and PA have similar ratios and number ones amongst their ranked wrestlers. The Golden State has three number ones in SJ Martin (Granada, 120 pounds), Me’Kala James (Central East, 125), and Leilani Lemus (Clovis, 170), to two for the Keystone State, both from Wyoming Seminary – Madison Healey (100 pounds) and Jaclyn Bouzakis (105).

California has 10 top five girls for a 16% rate, and 21 in the top ten that comes out to 33%. Pennsylvania equals that 33% with their 14 top ten ladies and hits 19% with eight in the top five.

The Next Tier: Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Beyond

Ohio’s lone top five girl is No. 1 Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark) at 235 pounds. With 27 in the report that is just 4% of their girls. The number goes up to 26% in the top ten with seven that fit the bill.

Wisconsin has two in the top positions of the weights with Taylor Whiting (Lena, 115 pounds) and Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 190). There top five and ten numbers were fairly close as 28% of their girls appear in the top five (7) and 32% (8) are top ten grapplers.

Michigan’s Efficiency and Other Notable Surprises

Because we had no real idea of what states had the most girls ranked, we had to do most of them and Michigan just missed the cutoff with 15 in the report. What is noteworthy and why they’re being mentioned is; what they put forth is mostly the cream of the crop, as Michigan’s nine top five girls represents 60% of their entries, with the 11 top ten being 73%.

Missouri had one top rated in Carthage’s Kaylee James (140 pounds). Of their 18, 28% (5) reside in the top ten and 11% (2) are top five. Jersey and Texas have one number one girl included in their 16 in the ranks.

High Point Regional’s Ella Poalillo (155 pounds) is Jersey’s pride and 31% (5) are top ten with three being top five (19%). The Woodland’s Landri VonGonten is the Texan atop the other 135-pound ladies. They have 4 in the top ten (25%) and one other top five girl (13%).

We’ll skip the statistical breakdown for the last three top ranked girls since their states are farther down the list. Minnesota’s 12 is the highest of the remining states with a number one and it is Northfield’s Caley Graber (130 pounds).

Maryland’s Taina Fernandez is No. 1 at 145 pounds and her Archbishop Spalding mate, Summer Mutschler (No. 8 at 105), comprise two of Maryland’s three with the other being, No. 6 at 145, Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School).

Connecticut’s Kayle Batres (Greens Farms Academy) sits on the throne at 110 pounds along with six others from her state that made their way into our rankings. All but two are from Choate Rosemary Hall.

Final 2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings

100-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

All-Americans:

2-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR

3-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO

4-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR

5-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO

6-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR

7-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

8-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR

10-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) FR

11-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR

12-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)

13-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR

14-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) FR

15-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) SO

16-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) JR

17-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR

18-Bailey Hoard (Monache, CA) SR

19-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) JR

20-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

21-Bella Graziani (Tinora, OH) SR

22-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) JR

23-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) JR

24-Gabriella Giacone (Watchung Hills, NJ) JR

25-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) FR

26-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA)

27-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

28-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) FR

29-Kyrain Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

30-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) SO

Honorable Mention:

Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) SO

Kylee Tran (Tulsa Union, OK) FR

Mila Cruz (Watkins Memorial, OH) JR

Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR

Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR

Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) JR

Kristen Walzer (Montour, PA) SR

Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR

Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) SO

105-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

All-Americans:

2-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR

3-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR

4-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR

5-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

6-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

8-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) JR

10-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

11-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR

12-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

13-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR

14-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) JR

15-Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR

16-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) JR

17-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR

18-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO

19-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR

20-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR

21-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

22-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR

23-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

24-Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR

25-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR

26-Emily Beltran (Katy, TX) SR

27-Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) FR

28-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

29-Giselle Solano (Elk Grove, CA) SR

30-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) SO

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) SO

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) JR

Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO

110-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

All-Americans:

2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR

3-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

4-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR

5-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

6-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

7-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

8-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO

10-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR

11-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR

12-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO

13-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR

14-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR

15-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR

16-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR

17-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

18-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR

19-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO

20-Lauren Watson (Ankeny, IA) JR

21-Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli, HI) SR

22-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) JR

23-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR

24-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) FR

25-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) FR

26-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) FR

27-Leila Witzerman (Peninsula, CA) SR

28-Caroline Collins (Carlsbad, CA) SR

29-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO

30-Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO

Honorable Mention:

Aumunique Mills (Mill Creek, GA) FR

Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) JR

Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) FR

115-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR

All-Americans:

2-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

3-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR

4-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR

5-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR

6-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) SO

7-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR

8-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR

Best of the Rest:

9-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) FR

10-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR

11-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SO

12-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

13-Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

14-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

15-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR

16-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR

17-Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln, WI) SR

18-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR

19-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR

20-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR

21-Isabella Crompton (Frankfort, MI) SR

22-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO

23-Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) FR

24-Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR

25-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) FR

26-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR

27-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) FR

28-Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley, OH) SR

29-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR

30-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO

Honorable Mention:

Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR

Skye Schneider (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Maggie Cornish (Los Altos, CA) SR

Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) SO

Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO

Olive Lechiara (Temecula Valley, CA) SO

Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO

Daylee Watson (Conneaut, PA) SR

120-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

3-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR

4-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR

5-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO

6-Angela Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR

7-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR

8-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO

10-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

11-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR

12-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR

13-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR

14-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

15-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR

16-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR

17-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO

18-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR

19-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO

20-Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

21-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR

22-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO

23-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR

24-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR

25-McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

26-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR

27-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

28-Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) FR

29-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR

30-Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) JR

125-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR

All-Americans:

2-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

3-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR

4-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR

5-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR

6-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR

7-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) JR

8-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR

Best of the Rest:

9-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR

10-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO

11-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR

12-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO

13-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) JR

14-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) FR

15-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR

16-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO

17-Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) JR

18-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO

19-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

20-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) SO

21-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

22-Callie Hess (Benton Area, PA) SR

23-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR

24-AlexAndrea Corona (Monache, CA) SO

25-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

26-Maile Nguyen (Granada, CA) SR

27-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) JR

28-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR

29-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR

30-Mia Hooper (Northview, CA) SR

130-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR

All-Americans:

2-Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO

3-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR

4-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR

5-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR

6-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

7-Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills, OH) FR

8-Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH)

Best of the Rest:

9-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) JR

10-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO

11-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

12-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA)

13-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

14-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) JR

15-Tamara Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

16-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR

17-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO

18-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR

19-Julissa Ortiz (Marianna Bracetti Academy, PA) SR

20-Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI) SO

21-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) FR

22-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR

23-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO

24-Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford, PA) SR

25-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO

26-Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR

27-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO

28-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

29-Camille Rainey (Arlington Martin, TX) SR

30-Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) SO

Honorable Mention:

Haley Pitts (Katy, TX) SR

Echo Cranor (Keller Central, TX) SR

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) FR

Addison Harkins (Nixa, MO) SR

Dru Turner (Hinton, OK) SR

Kelsey King (Lakota West, OH) SR

Marisa McCartin (Brunswick, OH) SR

Aleiya Cullinan (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Anna Dux (Rogers, AR) SR

Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR

135-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR

All-Americans:

2-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR

3-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR

4-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR

5-Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s, CA) SR

6-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR

7-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR

8-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR

Best of the Rest:

9-Rianna Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR

10-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR

11-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR

13-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR

14-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR

15-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR

16-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR

17-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR

18-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR

19-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR

20-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR

21-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR

22-Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson, WI) SR

23-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR

24-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

25-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR

26-Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) JR

27-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO

28-Zoe Furman (Montgomery Area, PA) SR

29-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO

30-Nevaeh Wilson (Garrett, IN) SR

140-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) SO

All-Americans:

2-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) FR

3-Alexis Lazar (Brighton, MI) SR

4-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) JR

5-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR

6-Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO) SR

7-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

8-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR

10-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR

11-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR

12-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR

13-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR

14-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR

15-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR

16-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR

17-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SO

18-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR

19-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR

20-Kiiaana Gavere (Pace, FL) SR

21-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian, FL) FR

22-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

23-Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) JR

24-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR

25-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO

26-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR

27-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) SO

28-Ava Golding (Kiski Area, PA) SR

29-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) FR

30-Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR

Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR

145-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

All-Americans:

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR

3-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR

4-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR

5-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR

6-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO

7-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

8-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) SO

10-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR

11-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO

12-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR

13-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR

14-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR

15-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR

16-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO

17-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) JR

18-Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland, IL) SR

19-Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny, NJ) SR

20-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) JR

21-Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SR

22-Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) JR

23-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) JR

24-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) SO

25-Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR

26-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR

27-Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville, IN) SR

28-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR

29-Mira Richardson (Eureka, MO) SR

30-Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) JR

Honorable Mention:

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) FR

Makenna Howell (ADA, OK) SR

Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont, OK) SR

155-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

All-Americans:

2-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

3-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR

4-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR

6-Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR

7-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR

8-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR

10-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR

11-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR

12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR

13-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR

14-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) JR

15-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR

16-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

17-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR

18-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR

19-Taylor Williams (Robert B. Glenn, NC) SR

20-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

21-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR

22-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR

23-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

24-Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR

25-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO

26-Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR

27-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR

28-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR

29-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO

30-Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR

Honorable Mention:

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR

Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR

Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) JR

170-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR

All-Americans:

2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR

3-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

4-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

5-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

6-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR

7-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR

8-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR

Best of the Rest:

9-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO

10-Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) SR

11-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR

12-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

13-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR

14-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR

15-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

16-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO

17-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) JR

18-Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) SR

19-Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) SO

20-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

21-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR

22-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR

23-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) JR

24-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR

25-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR

26-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR

27-Sarah Toribau (Oakley, ID) SR

28-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR

29-Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR

30-Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

190-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR

All-Americans:

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO

3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR

5-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR

6-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

7-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) JR

8-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR

9-Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) JR

Best of the Rest:

10-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR

11-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR

12-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR

13-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR

14-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) JR

15-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR

16-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) FR

17-Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) SO

18-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR

19-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR

20-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR

21-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR

22-Brook West (Comanche, OK) SR

23-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR

24-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) FR

25-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR

26-Megan Weil (Burns, OR) SO

27-Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge, ID)

28-Allison Konrad (Watertown, SD) SR

29-Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish, SD) SO

30-Jessica Hite (Custer, ND) JR

Honorable Mention:

Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR

Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR

Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR

Annette Preston (Somerton, AZ) FR

Paisley Murphy (Sunlake, FL) FR

Kayli Morris (Platt, CT) SR

235-Pounds

National Champion:

1-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR

All-Americans:

2-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR

3-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR

4-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR

5-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR

6-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR

7-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR

8-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO

Best of the Rest:

9-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR

10-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR

11-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR

12-Ashley Najera (Lexington, NE) SR

13-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) SO

14-Taya Maumausolo matagi (Nipomo, CA) SO

15-Ashley Wafer (Lakewood, CA) SR

16-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR

17-Adelena Martinez (Hemet, CA)

18-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO

19-Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) JR

20-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR

21-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) JR

22-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO

23-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR

24-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

25-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) JR

26-Naomi Gonzalez (Valley Stream Central, NY) SR

27-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR

28-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) SO

29-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR

30-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) JR