CIF Southern Section final high school softball playoff computer rankings (5/6/25)
The final edition of the CIF Southern Section high school softball computer rankings has been released this week.
May 6's release will be the last installment of the computer rankings that will help to determine the playoff pairings and divisions for the 2025 postseason under the section's new 'competitive equity' model.
The playoff pairings for softball are expected to be announced Monday, May 12, at noon. Be sure to check back for playoff information and brackets.
'Competitive equity' bases its playoff system off the current year's performance. However, these rankings could change slightly. The final day to play a contest is Wednesday (May 7). With some games left to be played, some playoff berths could change due to teams that might clinch an automatic playoff berth or be an at-large team out of their respective league.
FINAL 2025 SOFTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
In previous seasons, a team's playoff division was determined before the season started. In recent years those divisions were created from the previous two years performance. In years before that, the divisions were created in different ways, like school enrollment and geography.
Football has been using the model for three seasons. Boys and girls basketball used the computer-ranking system for the first time this season.
Baseball and softball are using the model for the first time this season.
COMPUTER FINAL TOP 10
1. Norco (24-3)
2. Orange Lutheran (22-4)
3. Etiwanda (20-3)
4. Ayala (18-2)
5. Rosary (24-2)
6. Charter Oak (15-0)
7. La Mirada (22-5)
8. Anaheim/Canyon (20-8)
9. Chino Hills (19-8)
10. El Modena (19-8)
HOW CIF SELECTS PLAYOFF TEAMS
