CIF Southern Section High School Softball Final Playoff Computer Rankings, May 7
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
The regular season is over and these rankings represent the final rankings before the playoff pairings are produced. This edition of the rankings was produced the morning of May 5, which means two more days of competition are NOT included in this data.
The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.
Here are the latest softball playoff computer rankings as of May 6.
TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Norco (24-3) — 9.243
2. Lutheran/Orange (22-4) — 9.095
3. Etiwanda (20-3) — 9.067
4. Ayala Ruben (18-2) — 8.921
5. Rosary Academy (24-2-1) — 8.908
6. Charter Oak (15-0) — 8.859
7. La Mirada (22-5) — 8.841
8. Canyon/Anaheim (20-8) — 8.797
9. Chino Hills (19-8) — 8.763
12. El Modena (19-8) — 8.697
13. Roosevelt Eleanor (18-8-1) — 8.685
14. Upland (17-6) — 8.684
15. Valley View (21-6) — 8.679
16. La Habra (21-7) — 8.678
17. Murrieta Mesa (16-6-1) — 8.644
18. El Segundo (21-5) — 8.631
19. Camarillo (21-4) — 8.624
20. Oaks Christian (19-4) — 8.610
22. Cypress (18-9) — 8.584
23. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-10) — 8.581
24. Poly/Riverside (20-8) — 8.573
25. Fullerton (20-7) — 8.532
NEXT 26-100
26. Temescal Canyon (17-4) — 8.485
27. Bonita (19-8) — 8.444
28. Mater Dei (15-12-1) — 8.442
29. Huntington Beach (19-8) — 8.442
30. King Martin Luther (14-11) — 8.426
31. Whittier Christian (20-6) — 8.421
32. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (24-5) — 8.406
34. West Torrance (19-7) — 8.397
35. Yucaipa (16-9) — 8.393
36. California (19-9) — 8.386
37. Liberty/Winchester (18-9) — 8.382
38. Linfield Christian (21-3) — 8.377
39. Great Oak (16-10-1) — 8.361
40. Paraclete (22-2-1) — 8.360
41. Sonora (16-8) — 8.359
42. Vista Murrieta (16-12-1) — 8.333
44. JSerra Catholic (14-13) — 8.331
45. Los Alamitos (15-12) — 8.326
46. Saugus (22-4) — 8.303
47. Grand Terrace (20-6) — 8.302
48. Palos Verdes (19-6) — 8.291
49. Villa Park (14-13) — 8.278
50. Agoura (15-13) — 8.273
51. Moorpark (15-5) — 8.262
52. Redondo Union (17-6) — 8.262
53. Millikan (16-8) — 8.255
55. Thousand Oaks (18-7-1) — 8.254
56. Capistrano Valley (15-10) — 8.244
57. Centennial/Corona (13-11) — 8.242
58. Santa Margarita (18-9-1) — 8.239
59. El Dorado (16-11) — 8.230
61. Downey (18-9) — 8.214
63. Torrance (17-9) — 8.177
65. Beckman Arnold (18-6) — 8.157
66. Ganesha (22-5-1) — 8.148
67. South Hills (14-9-1) — 8.142
69. Shadow Hills (18-3) — 8.138
70. Simi Valley (17-8-1) — 8.136
71. Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (17-8) — 8.132
72. Crescenta Valley (14-7) — 8.128
73. Aliso Niguel (14-12-1) — 8.118
74. Gahr (12-12-2) — 8.099
76. La Serna (15-11) — 8.092
77. La Quinta/La Quinta (19-3-1) — 8.085
78. Valley Christian/Cerritos (14-5-1) — 8.082
80. Beaumont (10-10) — 8.074
82. Glendora (16-9) — 8.073
83. Arlington (15-6) — 8.057
84. Aquinas (17-11) — 8.057
85. Orange Vista (13-10) — 8.047
86. Bishop Amat (15-11) — 8.046
87. Marina (13-13) — 8.037
89. Murrieta Valley (11-14) — 8.022
90. Burroughs/Burbank (22-5) — 8.017
91. Alta Loma (13-10) — 7.997
93. Westlake (15-12) — 7.950
94. Schurr (20-7-1) — 7.949
96. Brea Olinda (17-6) — 7.932
97. San Clemente (20-6-1) — 7.924
98. Citrus Valley (16-10) — 7.920
99. Yorba Linda (13-11) — 7.908
100. Dana Hills (13-12) — 7.905
NEXT 101-200
101. El Rancho (16-9) — 7.900
102. Sunny Hills (10-13) — 7.878
103. Royal (12-11) — 7.857
105. Oxnard (17-9-1) — 7.847
106. Santiago/Corona (10-18) — 7.841
107. Ramona/Riverside (18-6) — 7.815
108. Tesoro (9-12) — 7.815
109. Mission Viejo (11-13-1) — 7.800
110. Esperanza (6-21) — 7.799
111. Los Osos (15-10-1) — 7.795
112. St Joseph/Lakewood (16-10) — 7.793
113. Fountain Valley (14-11) — 7.786
114. Don Lugo (18-5) — 7.778
115. Woodbridge (13-10-1) — 7.771
116. St Paul (13-12) — 7.756
119. Valencia/Valencia (12-8) — 7.744
120. Rio Mesa (16-9) — 7.734
121. Rancho Cucamonga (10-13) — 7.716
122. Newbury Park (15-10) — 7.716
123. Kennedy/La Palma (10-13) — 7.716
125. San Dimas (13-10-1) — 7.704
127. South Torrance (13-13) — 7.703
128. Warren (16-12) — 7.701
129. Indio (17-10) — 7.693
130. Chaminade (15-11-1) — 7.687
131. El Toro (11-12) — 7.683
133. Hillcrest (15-12) — 7.667
135. Sultana (18-7) — 7.663
136. Hemet (14-11) — 7.660
137. Harvard-Westlake (15-7) — 7.660
138. Cajon (11-15) — 7.631
139. Claremont (7-13) — 7.631
140. Mayfair (11-10) — 7.619
141. Diamond Bar (9-12) — 7.618
144. Summit (15-11) — 7.609
145. Arcadia (14-9-1) — 7.608
146. Northview (19-9-1) — 7.578
147. Ventura (18-6) — 7.573
148. Sierra Canyon (12-9) — 7.558
150. Paloma Valley (10-12) — 7.548
151. Notre Dame Academy (3-1) — 7.535
152. Viewpoint (15-2) — 7.525
153. Foothill/Santa Ana (13-13) — 7.523
154. Poly/Long Beach (14-6) — 7.520
155. Elsinore (11-7-1) — 7.506
156. Ontario Christian (11-8-1) — 7.493
161. Corona (13-11) — 7.469
162. Santa Fe (10-15) — 7.467
164. Duarte (18-5) — 7.459
165. Quartz Hill (17-6) — 7.457
166. Oak Park (11-14) — 7.445
167. Diamond Ranch (16-10) — 7.444
168. San Juan Hills (10-14) — 7.442
169. South El Monte (18-7) — 7.441
170. Edison (10-14) — 7.439
171. North JW (16-10) — 7.436
172. Apple Valley (14-8-1) — 7.436
174. Dos Pueblos (11-14) — 7.423
175. Wilson/Long Beach (15-13) — 7.422
176. Hillcrest Chr/Thousand Oaks (1-0) — 7.418
177. Colton (21-4) — 7.415
178. Lakewood (12-12) — 7.414
179. Redlands East Valley (14-18-1) — 7.405
180. Oak Hills (11-10) — 7.403
181. Segerstrom (12-13) — 7.400
183. Chino (12-15) — 7.396
184. Canyon Springs (15-6) — 7.396
185. Muir (17-11) — 7.395
186. Santa Monica (19-6) — 7.377
187. La Canada (16-6-1) — 7.376
188. Heritage Christian (13-5) — 7.372
192. Highland (17-7) — 7.334
193. Cerritos (13-6) — 7.315
196. Carter (5-9) — 7.284
198. Grace (13-4) — 7.265
199. Patriot (15-8) — 7.249
200. Rancho Verde (16-3-1) — 7.248
REMAINING, 201-471
201. Kaiser (9-15) — 7.246
202. Irvine (6-16) — 7.239
203. St Bonaventure (13-10) — 7.238
204. West Ranch (11-14) — 7.227
205. Western Christian (14-9) — 7.215
206. Bishop Montgomery (14-5) — 7.207
208. Lancaster (14-6) — 7.198
209. Peninsula (8-18) — 7.197
211. Valencia/Placentia (13-11) — 7.182
213. Trabuco Hills (11-15) — 7.176
214. Canyon/Canyon Country (10-12) — 7.172
218. Riverside Prep (15-9) — 7.152
219. North Torrance (7-21) — 7.123
220. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (12-13) — 7.115
221. University Prep (18-4) — 7.112
222. Mark Keppel (13-6) — 7.109
224. Flintridge Sacred Heart (14-5-1) — 7.100
226. Paramount (9-12) — 7.059
227. Santiago/Garden Grove (15-8) — 7.053
228. Alemany (16-10) — 7.053
231. Troy (7-16) — 6.999
233. Tahquitz (8-11) — 6.985
235. Anaheim (20-4) — 6.978
238. Garden Grove (12-14) — 6.972
239. Sierra Vista (14-6) — 6.962
240. Chaffey (9-10-1) — 6.954
242. Walnut (3-19) — 6.946
245. Rowland (9-8-1) — 6.923
246. Northwood (6-10) — 6.916
247. Buena Park (15-7) — 6.913
252. Serrano (11-14) — 6.881
253. Ontario (9-12) — 6.869
254. Providence/Burbank (10-4) — 6.868
255. Hart High (9-16) — 6.864
258. Newport Harbor (10-17) — 6.827
259. Buena (7-17) — 6.818
260. Mira Costa (8-20) — 6.813
263. Arrowhead Christian (10-12) — 6.807
265. Rio Hondo Prep (16-4) — 6.790
266. Jurupa Hills (9-14) — 6.784
269. Pioneer (14-5) — 6.778
271. Wiseburn Da Vinci (11-12) — 6.761
272. South Pasadena (13-7) — 6.751
273. La Salle (15-4) — 6.738
274. Whittier (5-16) — 6.738
275. Louisville (5-14) — 6.720
276. Ramona Convent (16-7) — 6.710
281. Covina (9-12-1) — 6.652
282. Colony (2-15) — 6.648
283. Temecula Valley (8-17) — 6.645
284. University (11-9) — 6.639
285. Katella (12-13) — 6.634
288. Arroyo (16-11-1) — 6.606
289. Vasquez (15-13) — 6.591
290. Burbank (8-16-1) — 6.590
292. Coastal Christian (11-2) — 6.560
294. San Jacinto (9-12) — 6.560
295. Jurupa Valley (10-10) — 6.559
296. St Monica Preparatory (10-9) — 6.554
297. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (13-7) — 6.524
298. Eastside (14-9-1) — 6.508
299. West Covina (9-14-1) — 6.506
301. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (10-9) — 6.503
302. Knight Pete (10-7) — 6.486
303. Chaparral (4-19) — 6.484
305. Poly/Pasadena (10-9) — 6.475
307. Artesia (10-10) — 6.464
310. Leuzinger (18-6) — 6.446
311. Santa Rosa Academy (17-6) — 6.442
312. Norwalk (13-13-1) — 6.435
313. Village Christian (8-9) — 6.434
314. Monrovia (9-15-1) — 6.430
315. Santa Clara (8-5) — 6.428
316. Eisenhower (9-5) — 6.428
317. Oxford Academy (18-9) — 6.402
318. Faith Baptist (12-4-1) — 6.392
319. Twentynine Palms (13-7) — 6.377
321. Adelanto (15-9) — 6.365
322. Cesar Chavez MS (0-1) — 6.363
323. Flintridge Prep (9-8) — 6.360
324. Castaic (10-12) — 6.356
326. Santa Paula (9-10) — 6.318
327. Redlands (4-17) — 6.288
328. The Archer School for Girls (12-3) — 6.285
330. Southlands Christian (14-9) — 6.267
331. Pacifica/Oxnard (6-15) — 6.258
332. Silverado (8-12) — 6.252
334. Moreno Valley (10-9) — 6.247
335. Rancho Mirage (13-10) — 6.245
338. El Monte (12-7) — 6.239
343. Temple City (8-13) — 6.215
344. Mayfield (10-10-2) — 6.206
347. Sacred Heart/Los Angeles (13-8) — 6.202
348. Bell Gardens (17-10) — 6.193
349. Woodcrest Christian (6-13) — 6.183
350. Yucca Valley (11-9-1) — 6.180
353. Culver City (11-14) — 6.178
354. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (7-15) — 6.171
357. Montclair (3-17) — 6.165
363. Fillmore (10-8) — 6.129
364. Heritage (5-17) — 6.128
365. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (8-14) — 6.126
366. Palm Desert (9-12) — 6.124
369. Los Amigos (15-6) — 6.108
370. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (7-11) — 6.081
371. Excelsior Charter (11-11-1) — 6.072
375. Jordan (6-7) — 6.022
377. Edgewood (11-9) — 6.013
379. St Monica Academy (2-0) — 5.997
380. Rialto (7-14) — 5.997
382. San Bernardino (15-6) — 5.982
384. Garey (9-12) — 5.961
385. Bishop Conaty-Loretto (11-11) — 5.943
386. Coachella Valley (6-11) — 5.910
388. Bishop Diego (9-11) — 5.897
389. Santa Ana Valley (16-3) — 5.893
390. Mountain View (9-14) — 5.884
391. Bellflower (7-13) — 5.879
393. Arroyo Valley (8-8-2) — 5.854
394. Littlerock (4-10) — 5.853
395. Capistrano Valley Christian (5-12) — 5.844
396. Santa Ana (17-4-2) — 5.843
397. Barstow (6-10) — 5.840
399. Westminster (13-11) — 5.833
401. San Gorgonio (9-14-1) — 5.832
405. Workman (11-7) — 5.809
408. Liberty Christian (0-1) — 5.795
410. Whitney (7-12) — 5.783
411. Hesperia Christian (12-7-1) — 5.780
412. Fontana (12-10) — 5.767
413. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (5-15) — 5.760
414. Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (5-18) — 5.749
415. St Anthony (0-13) — 5.745
416. Foothill Technology (7-9) — 5.719
417. Crean Lutheran (5-21) — 5.706
419. Academy/Academic Excellence (10-11-1) — 5.687
420. San Jacinto Valley Academy (16-8) — 5.684
421. Azusa (5-9) — 5.664
422. Hamilton (15-6) — 5.660
423. Glendale (11-13-1) — 5.658
424. Santa Barbara (7-19) — 5.655
426. Citrus Hill (10-8) — 5.641
427. Chadwick (3-11) — 5.639
428. Savanna (9-18) — 5.633
429. Ocean View (2-20) — 5.628
430. Miller AB (12-6) — 5.617
431. La Sierra (7-12) — 5.589
435. Tustin (9-5) — 5.559
437. Notre Dame/Riverside (7-10-1) — 5.518
438. Hawthorne (12-13) — 5.516
442. San Marino (3-17) — 5.489
444. Portola (7-13-1) — 5.479
446. Big Bear (8-11-1) — 5.466
448. Banning (13-5) — 5.459
449. St Genevieve (7-5) — 5.458
451. Firebaugh (9-11-1) — 5.435
455. Alhambra/Alhambra (5-17) — 5.373
458. Lennox Academy (13-7) — 5.350
460. Bloomington (3-12) — 5.316
462. West Valley (4-11) — 5.309
463. Nogales (6-14) — 5.307
464. Cathedral City (10-13) — 5.306
465. Rosemead (8-10) — 5.288
466. Mary Star of the Sea (3-12) — 5.285
467. Lakeside MS (0-1) — 5.282
468. Loara (10-11) — 5.274
469. Corona Del Mar (7-17) — 5.272
470. Academy Careers Exploration (8-8-1) — 5.267
471. Montebello (5-16) — 5.260
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal