CIF Southern Section High School Softball Final Playoff Computer Rankings, May 7

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

The regular season is over and these rankings represent the final rankings before the playoff pairings are produced. This edition of the rankings was produced the morning of May 5, which means two more days of competition are NOT included in this data.

The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.

Here are the latest softball playoff computer rankings as of May 6.

TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS

1. Norco (24-3) — 9.243

2. Lutheran/Orange (22-4) — 9.095

3. Etiwanda (20-3) — 9.067

4. Ayala Ruben (18-2) — 8.921

5. Rosary Academy (24-2-1) — 8.908

6. Charter Oak (15-0) — 8.859

7. La Mirada (22-5) — 8.841

8. Canyon/Anaheim (20-8) — 8.797

9. Chino Hills (19-8) — 8.763

12. El Modena (19-8) — 8.697

13. Roosevelt Eleanor (18-8-1) — 8.685

14. Upland (17-6) — 8.684

15. Valley View (21-6) — 8.679

16. La Habra (21-7) — 8.678

17. Murrieta Mesa (16-6-1) — 8.644

18. El Segundo (21-5) — 8.631

19. Camarillo (21-4) — 8.624

20. Oaks Christian (19-4) — 8.610

22. Cypress (18-9) — 8.584

23. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-10) — 8.581

24. Poly/Riverside (20-8) — 8.573

25. Fullerton (20-7) — 8.532

NEXT 26-100

26. Temescal Canyon (17-4) — 8.485

27. Bonita (19-8) — 8.444

28. Mater Dei (15-12-1) — 8.442

29. Huntington Beach (19-8) — 8.442

30. King Martin Luther (14-11) — 8.426

31. Whittier Christian (20-6) — 8.421

32. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (24-5) — 8.406

34. West Torrance (19-7) — 8.397

35. Yucaipa (16-9) — 8.393

36. California (19-9) — 8.386

37. Liberty/Winchester (18-9) — 8.382

38. Linfield Christian (21-3) — 8.377

39. Great Oak (16-10-1) — 8.361

40. Paraclete (22-2-1) — 8.360

41. Sonora (16-8) — 8.359

42. Vista Murrieta (16-12-1) — 8.333

44. JSerra Catholic (14-13) — 8.331

45. Los Alamitos (15-12) — 8.326

46. Saugus (22-4) — 8.303

47. Grand Terrace (20-6) — 8.302

48. Palos Verdes (19-6) — 8.291

49. Villa Park (14-13) — 8.278

50. Agoura (15-13) — 8.273

51. Moorpark (15-5) — 8.262

52. Redondo Union (17-6) — 8.262

53. Millikan (16-8) — 8.255

55. Thousand Oaks (18-7-1) — 8.254

56. Capistrano Valley (15-10) — 8.244

57. Centennial/Corona (13-11) — 8.242

58. Santa Margarita (18-9-1) — 8.239

59. El Dorado (16-11) — 8.230

61. Downey (18-9) — 8.214

63. Torrance (17-9) — 8.177

65. Beckman Arnold (18-6) — 8.157

66. Ganesha (22-5-1) — 8.148

67. South Hills (14-9-1) — 8.142

69. Shadow Hills (18-3) — 8.138

70. Simi Valley (17-8-1) — 8.136

71. Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (17-8) — 8.132

72. Crescenta Valley (14-7) — 8.128

73. Aliso Niguel (14-12-1) — 8.118

74. Gahr (12-12-2) — 8.099

76. La Serna (15-11) — 8.092

77. La Quinta/La Quinta (19-3-1) — 8.085

78. Valley Christian/Cerritos (14-5-1) — 8.082

80. Beaumont (10-10) — 8.074

82. Glendora (16-9) — 8.073

83. Arlington (15-6) — 8.057

84. Aquinas (17-11) — 8.057

85. Orange Vista (13-10) — 8.047

86. Bishop Amat (15-11) — 8.046

87. Marina (13-13) — 8.037

89. Murrieta Valley (11-14) — 8.022

90. Burroughs/Burbank (22-5) — 8.017

91. Alta Loma (13-10) — 7.997

93. Westlake (15-12) — 7.950

94. Schurr (20-7-1) — 7.949

96. Brea Olinda (17-6) — 7.932

97. San Clemente (20-6-1) — 7.924

98. Citrus Valley (16-10) — 7.920

99. Yorba Linda (13-11) — 7.908

100. Dana Hills (13-12) — 7.905

NEXT 101-200

101. El Rancho (16-9) — 7.900

102. Sunny Hills (10-13) — 7.878

103. Royal (12-11) — 7.857

105. Oxnard (17-9-1) — 7.847

106. Santiago/Corona (10-18) — 7.841

107. Ramona/Riverside (18-6) — 7.815

108. Tesoro (9-12) — 7.815

109. Mission Viejo (11-13-1) — 7.800

110. Esperanza (6-21) — 7.799

111. Los Osos (15-10-1) — 7.795

112. St Joseph/Lakewood (16-10) — 7.793

113. Fountain Valley (14-11) — 7.786

114. Don Lugo (18-5) — 7.778

115. Woodbridge (13-10-1) — 7.771

116. St Paul (13-12) — 7.756

119. Valencia/Valencia (12-8) — 7.744

120. Rio Mesa (16-9) — 7.734

121. Rancho Cucamonga (10-13) — 7.716

122. Newbury Park (15-10) — 7.716

123. Kennedy/La Palma (10-13) — 7.716

125. San Dimas (13-10-1) — 7.704

127. South Torrance (13-13) — 7.703

128. Warren (16-12) — 7.701

129. Indio (17-10) — 7.693

130. Chaminade (15-11-1) — 7.687

131. El Toro (11-12) — 7.683

133. Hillcrest (15-12) — 7.667

135. Sultana (18-7) — 7.663

136. Hemet (14-11) — 7.660

137. Harvard-Westlake (15-7) — 7.660

138. Cajon (11-15) — 7.631

139. Claremont (7-13) — 7.631

140. Mayfair (11-10) — 7.619

141. Diamond Bar (9-12) — 7.618

144. Summit (15-11) — 7.609

145. Arcadia (14-9-1) — 7.608

146. Northview (19-9-1) — 7.578

147. Ventura (18-6) — 7.573

148. Sierra Canyon (12-9) — 7.558

150. Paloma Valley (10-12) — 7.548

151. Notre Dame Academy (3-1) — 7.535

152. Viewpoint (15-2) — 7.525

153. Foothill/Santa Ana (13-13) — 7.523

154. Poly/Long Beach (14-6) — 7.520

155. Elsinore (11-7-1) — 7.506

156. Ontario Christian (11-8-1) — 7.493

161. Corona (13-11) — 7.469

162. Santa Fe (10-15) — 7.467

164. Duarte (18-5) — 7.459

165. Quartz Hill (17-6) — 7.457

166. Oak Park (11-14) — 7.445

167. Diamond Ranch (16-10) — 7.444

168. San Juan Hills (10-14) — 7.442

169. South El Monte (18-7) — 7.441

170. Edison (10-14) — 7.439

171. North JW (16-10) — 7.436

172. Apple Valley (14-8-1) — 7.436

174. Dos Pueblos (11-14) — 7.423

175. Wilson/Long Beach (15-13) — 7.422

176. Hillcrest Chr/Thousand Oaks (1-0) — 7.418

177. Colton (21-4) — 7.415

178. Lakewood (12-12) — 7.414

179. Redlands East Valley (14-18-1) — 7.405

180. Oak Hills (11-10) — 7.403

181. Segerstrom (12-13) — 7.400

183. Chino (12-15) — 7.396

184. Canyon Springs (15-6) — 7.396

185. Muir (17-11) — 7.395

186. Santa Monica (19-6) — 7.377

187. La Canada (16-6-1) — 7.376

188. Heritage Christian (13-5) — 7.372

192. Highland (17-7) — 7.334

193. Cerritos (13-6) — 7.315

196. Carter (5-9) — 7.284

198. Grace (13-4) — 7.265

199. Patriot (15-8) — 7.249

200. Rancho Verde (16-3-1) — 7.248

REMAINING, 201-471

201. Kaiser (9-15) — 7.246

202. Irvine (6-16) — 7.239

203. St Bonaventure (13-10) — 7.238

204. West Ranch (11-14) — 7.227

205. Western Christian (14-9) — 7.215

206. Bishop Montgomery (14-5) — 7.207

208. Lancaster (14-6) — 7.198

209. Peninsula (8-18) — 7.197

211. Valencia/Placentia (13-11) — 7.182

213. Trabuco Hills (11-15) — 7.176

214. Canyon/Canyon Country (10-12) — 7.172

218. Riverside Prep (15-9) — 7.152

219. North Torrance (7-21) — 7.123

220. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (12-13) — 7.115

221. University Prep (18-4) — 7.112

222. Mark Keppel (13-6) — 7.109

224. Flintridge Sacred Heart (14-5-1) — 7.100

226. Paramount (9-12) — 7.059

227. Santiago/Garden Grove (15-8) — 7.053

228. Alemany (16-10) — 7.053

231. Troy (7-16) — 6.999

233. Tahquitz (8-11) — 6.985

235. Anaheim (20-4) — 6.978

238. Garden Grove (12-14) — 6.972

239. Sierra Vista (14-6) — 6.962

240. Chaffey (9-10-1) — 6.954

242. Walnut (3-19) — 6.946

245. Rowland (9-8-1) — 6.923

246. Northwood (6-10) — 6.916

247. Buena Park (15-7) — 6.913

252. Serrano (11-14) — 6.881

253. Ontario (9-12) — 6.869

254. Providence/Burbank (10-4) — 6.868

255. Hart High (9-16) — 6.864

258. Newport Harbor (10-17) — 6.827

259. Buena (7-17) — 6.818

260. Mira Costa (8-20) — 6.813

263. Arrowhead Christian (10-12) — 6.807

265. Rio Hondo Prep (16-4) — 6.790

266. Jurupa Hills (9-14) — 6.784

269. Pioneer (14-5) — 6.778

271. Wiseburn Da Vinci (11-12) — 6.761

272. South Pasadena (13-7) — 6.751

273. La Salle (15-4) — 6.738

274. Whittier (5-16) — 6.738

275. Louisville (5-14) — 6.720

276. Ramona Convent (16-7) — 6.710

281. Covina (9-12-1) — 6.652

282. Colony (2-15) — 6.648

283. Temecula Valley (8-17) — 6.645

284. University (11-9) — 6.639

285. Katella (12-13) — 6.634

288. Arroyo (16-11-1) — 6.606

289. Vasquez (15-13) — 6.591

290. Burbank (8-16-1) — 6.590

292. Coastal Christian (11-2) — 6.560

294. San Jacinto (9-12) — 6.560

295. Jurupa Valley (10-10) — 6.559

296. St Monica Preparatory (10-9) — 6.554

297. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (13-7) — 6.524

298. Eastside (14-9-1) — 6.508

299. West Covina (9-14-1) — 6.506

301. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (10-9) — 6.503

302. Knight Pete (10-7) — 6.486

303. Chaparral (4-19) — 6.484

305. Poly/Pasadena (10-9) — 6.475

307. Artesia (10-10) — 6.464

310. Leuzinger (18-6) — 6.446

311. Santa Rosa Academy (17-6) — 6.442

312. Norwalk (13-13-1) — 6.435

313. Village Christian (8-9) — 6.434

314. Monrovia (9-15-1) — 6.430

315. Santa Clara (8-5) — 6.428

316. Eisenhower (9-5) — 6.428

317. Oxford Academy (18-9) — 6.402

318. Faith Baptist (12-4-1) — 6.392

319. Twentynine Palms (13-7) — 6.377

321. Adelanto (15-9) — 6.365

322. Cesar Chavez MS (0-1) — 6.363

323. Flintridge Prep (9-8) — 6.360

324. Castaic (10-12) — 6.356

326. Santa Paula (9-10) — 6.318

327. Redlands (4-17) — 6.288

328. The Archer School for Girls (12-3) — 6.285

330. Southlands Christian (14-9) — 6.267

331. Pacifica/Oxnard (6-15) — 6.258

332. Silverado (8-12) — 6.252

334. Moreno Valley (10-9) — 6.247

335. Rancho Mirage (13-10) — 6.245

338. El Monte (12-7) — 6.239

343. Temple City (8-13) — 6.215

344. Mayfield (10-10-2) — 6.206

347. Sacred Heart/Los Angeles (13-8) — 6.202

348. Bell Gardens (17-10) — 6.193

349. Woodcrest Christian (6-13) — 6.183

350. Yucca Valley (11-9-1) — 6.180

353. Culver City (11-14) — 6.178

354. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (7-15) — 6.171

357. Montclair (3-17) — 6.165

363. Fillmore (10-8) — 6.129

364. Heritage (5-17) — 6.128

365. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (8-14) — 6.126

366. Palm Desert (9-12) — 6.124

369. Los Amigos (15-6) — 6.108

370. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (7-11) — 6.081

371. Excelsior Charter (11-11-1) — 6.072

375. Jordan (6-7) — 6.022

377. Edgewood (11-9) — 6.013

379. St Monica Academy (2-0) — 5.997

380. Rialto (7-14) — 5.997

382. San Bernardino (15-6) — 5.982

384. Garey (9-12) — 5.961

385. Bishop Conaty-Loretto (11-11) — 5.943

386. Coachella Valley (6-11) — 5.910

388. Bishop Diego (9-11) — 5.897

389. Santa Ana Valley (16-3) — 5.893

390. Mountain View (9-14) — 5.884

391. Bellflower (7-13) — 5.879

393. Arroyo Valley (8-8-2) — 5.854

394. Littlerock (4-10) — 5.853

395. Capistrano Valley Christian (5-12) — 5.844

396. Santa Ana (17-4-2) — 5.843

397. Barstow (6-10) — 5.840

399. Westminster (13-11) — 5.833

401. San Gorgonio (9-14-1) — 5.832

405. Workman (11-7) — 5.809

408. Liberty Christian (0-1) — 5.795

410. Whitney (7-12) — 5.783

411. Hesperia Christian (12-7-1) — 5.780

412. Fontana (12-10) — 5.767

413. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (5-15) — 5.760

414. Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (5-18) — 5.749

415. St Anthony (0-13) — 5.745

416. Foothill Technology (7-9) — 5.719

417. Crean Lutheran (5-21) — 5.706

419. Academy/Academic Excellence (10-11-1) — 5.687

420. San Jacinto Valley Academy (16-8) — 5.684

421. Azusa (5-9) — 5.664

422. Hamilton (15-6) — 5.660

423. Glendale (11-13-1) — 5.658

424. Santa Barbara (7-19) — 5.655

426. Citrus Hill (10-8) — 5.641

427. Chadwick (3-11) — 5.639

428. Savanna (9-18) — 5.633

429. Ocean View (2-20) — 5.628

430. Miller AB (12-6) — 5.617

431. La Sierra (7-12) — 5.589

435. Tustin (9-5) — 5.559

437. Notre Dame/Riverside (7-10-1) — 5.518

438. Hawthorne (12-13) — 5.516

442. San Marino (3-17) — 5.489

444. Portola (7-13-1) — 5.479

446. Big Bear (8-11-1) — 5.466

448. Banning (13-5) — 5.459

449. St Genevieve (7-5) — 5.458

451. Firebaugh (9-11-1) — 5.435

455. Alhambra/Alhambra (5-17) — 5.373

458. Lennox Academy (13-7) — 5.350

460. Bloomington (3-12) — 5.316

462. West Valley (4-11) — 5.309

463. Nogales (6-14) — 5.307

464. Cathedral City (10-13) — 5.306

465. Rosemead (8-10) — 5.288

466. Mary Star of the Sea (3-12) — 5.285

467. Lakeside MS (0-1) — 5.282

468. Loara (10-11) — 5.274

469. Corona Del Mar (7-17) — 5.272

470. Academy Careers Exploration (8-8-1) — 5.267

471. Montebello (5-16) — 5.260