CIF State 2025 high school baseball SoCal, NorCal regional playoff brackets, pairings
The CIF State announced the Southern and Northern California regional high school baseball brackets and pairings Sunday afternoon, which consists of five divisions.
The CIF State does not have CIF State championship finals in baseball, which means all the regional playoffs stop at the regional finals. Because of this, many top programs — including defending 2024 national champion Corona High — have opted out of the regional tournament since the sectional playoffs have come to an end.
Corona lost in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals to St. John Bosco this spring. St. John Bosco went on to win the Division 1 championship over Santa Margarita in a dramatic walk-off victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Despite experiencing the ultimate dog pile after sectional victory, St. John Bosco decided to opt into the regional playoffs, along with other CIF champions like De La Salle, El Camino Real, Elk Grove Franklin and Glendora — among many others.
In the South, Division 2 champion West Ranch, along with Ganesha (D4), opted out of the regional competition.
Here are the brackets for the NorCal and SoCal regionals:
NORCAL
SOCAL
