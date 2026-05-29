NorCal Stars Set Their Sights on CIF State Titles in Loaded Boys Track and Field Championships

The boys' version of the California CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday should be highlighted by the 4x100-meter relay and the 800-meter run.

Of course, there are several standout individuals poised to show out this weekend.

This preview will be NorCal (Northern California) focused, but will allude to Southern California athletes when applicable for context.

(All listings begin with seed placement.)

4x100-meter relay

For gridiron powerhouse De La Salle High School of Concord, the event is kind of an extension of the DLS Spartan football skill-position players.

The relay unit is anchored by Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl running back and Spartan legend Maurice Jones-Drew, and junior Chase Young, a standout hurdler, too.

But DLS will be pushed by SoCal’s Servite (Anaheim), which boasts the fastest time in the nation at 39.70.

1. Servite (Anaheim) Southern Section, 40.17. (SoCal)

2. Moorpark (Moorpark) Southern Section, 40.60. (SoCal)

3. De La Salle (Concord) North Coast Section, 40.79.

6. El Cerrito (El Cerrito) North Coast Section, 40.91.

1600 meters

4. Pete Kendall (12) Twelve Brides (Lincoln) Sac-Joaquin Section, 4:08.97.

110 hurdles

NorCal hurdlers have registered some epic times in this event in 2026.

2. Brady Tse (12) Harker (San Jose) Central Coast Section, 13.73.

3. Chase Young (11) De La Salle (Concord) North Coast Section, 13.77.

6. Prince Najeeb Babalola-Buchango (11) St. Ignatius (San Francisco) Central Coast Section, 13.87.

400 meters

3. Antwone Beattie (9) Edison (Stockton) Sac-Joaquin Section, 47.04.

100 meters

All I’ll say is Ben Harris (11), Servite, 10.17. Somehow, Track and Field News missed him in their rankings. NorCal doesn’t have a dog in this run.



800 meters

NorCal has plenty of dogs in this one. Perhaps the Sac-Joaquin Section final was the state championship.





1. Lucas Alberts (11) Jesuit (Carmichael) Sac-Joaquin Section, 1:50.10. Alberts has a season best of 1:49.98.

2. Hugh Heyer (11) McClatchy (Sacramento) Sac-Joaquin Section, 1:50.24.

4. Evan Chopra (11) Menlo-Atherton (Menlo Park) Central Coast Section, 1:51.42.

6. Riley Gier (12) Lathrop (Lathrop) Sac-Joaquin Section, 1:52.02.

7. Alex Garza (9) Branham (San Jose) Central Coast Section, 1:52.19.

8. Cooper Barr (12) Placer (Auburn) Sac-Joaquin Section, 1:52.23.

9. Lucas Barbou-des-Places (11) Los Altos (Los Altos) Central Coast Section, 1:52.47.

10. Patrick Pinjuv (11) Union Mine (El Dorado) Sac-Joaquin Section, 1:52.65.

300 hurdles

1. Brady Tse (12) Harker (San Jose) Central Coast Section, 36.62.

2. Kingston Penny (11) Palm Desert (Palm Desert) Southern Section, 36.86. (SoCal)

3. Lawrence (Tres) Onyejekwe (10) Menlo School (Atherton) Central Coast Section, 36.88.

200 meters

Cy Lugo of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove) could give Servite’s Harris a run here. Both are seeded at 20.80.



3200 meters

All Southern Section!



4x400-meter relay

5. El Cerrito (El Cerrito) North Coast Section, 3:15.20.

6. De La Salle (Concord) North Coast Section, 3:15.33.

High Jump

6. Jay Woodson (12) American Canyon (Canyon) North Coast Section, 6-8.

7. Shamar Riley (12) Chico (Chico) Northern Section, 6-8.

Pole Vault

2. Roee Descale (12) Las Lomas (Walnut Creek) North Coast Section, 16-0.05.

Triple Jump

2. Benicio Labuguen (12) Westmoor (Daly City) Central Coast Section, 48-7.50.

Shot Put

Like the 800, this event features several elite seed marks.

1. Lawrence Kensinger (12) Venice (Los Angeles) City of Los Angeles Section, 65-11. (SoCal)

2. Case Jacobson (12) St. Francis (Mountain View) Central Coast Section, 62-7.75.

6. Skyler Collenberg (12) Arcata (Arcata) North Coast Section, 60-6.

7. Max Morelle (12) Sacred Heart Prep (Atherton) Central Coast Section, 60-1.25.