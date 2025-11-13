Nico Paz Potential Destinations—Ranked
You’ve probably heard your favourite television pundit or content creator lament the lack of outstanding individuals within football’s current climate. Hey, you might even agree with them.
If that‘s the case, we can only assume you haven’t been keeping in tune with Cesc Fabregas’ Como. The swift Serie A risers are a great story—despite their riches—and at the heart of their success is a swashbuckling Argentinian talented enough to restore any doubter’s faith in the empowerment of the individual.
Nico Paz is a superstar-in-waiting whose time in Como may serve as a crucial part of a stellar career at the very top of the game.
Fabregas’ project by the notorious lake is tantalising, but it’s surely only a matter of time until Paz is donning the colours of a European behemoth. Here are five potential future destinations for the Argentine playmaker, ranked on the deal’s likelihood of actually happening.
5. Tottenham
Amid their scramble for creative inspiration in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur flirted with the idea of Paz and reportedly sent Como an offer that was well below the Italian club’s valuation.
Admitting defeat, Spurs pivoted to alternatives and eventually wound up with Dutchman Xavi Simons, whose talent has merely flashed in north London so far. Thomas Frank hopes to welcome Dejan Kulusevski back from his knee injury later this year and James Maddison back from his next spring.
Thus, while Spurs have struggled with the ball for most of Frank’s tenure so far, acquiring another central playmaker is unlikely to be a priority for the club in 2026. Paz will surely have more enticing proposals, too.
Likelihood Rating: 2/10
4. Arsenal
There are plenty of Arsenal fans who haven’t forgiven Cesc Fàbregas for his perceived betrayal. The Spanish midfielder blossomed as a youth in north London, with Arsène Wenger helping him evolve into the star player he quickly became.
Seeing him leave for boyhood club Barcelona hurt, but it was Fàbregas’ return to London via Chelsea that was deemed unforgivable by some.
However, if the Como manager is to encourage one of the sport’s next great things in the direction of N5 in 2026, then a few more may come around to the idea of breaking bread with the Spaniard again.
Fàbregas’ affiliation with Arsenal has seen them be tenuously linked with Paz’s signature, but, like Spurs, the Gunners are unlikely to prioritise a player of the 21-year-old’s profile given who they already have on their books.
Likelihood Rating: 4/10
3. Inter
Inter’s midfield has long been the source of envy around the continent.
Simone Inzaghi had his engine room operating at a supremely high level throughout his tenure, with an array of complementary profiles and technicians working in harmony to create a majestic force.
If Paz doesn’t opt for the obvious with his next destination, he may fancy remaining in Italy, where he’s quickly become cherished. An ageing Inter midfield needs to get younger, and the arrival of Croatian Petar Sučić was a step in the right direction.
Paz has unsurprisingly caught the astute eye of Beppe Marotta, but Inter are up against it if they’re to land a midfield talent who could reinvigorate their engine room further with his slick playmaking abilities and eye for goal.
Likelihood Rating: 5/10
2. Chelsea
It should come as no surprise that Chelsea have thrown themselves into the mix for Paz, but this regime doesn’t quite boast the arrogance of the Roman Abramovich era.
If they’re to land the Argentine next year, the Blues will have to outmaneuver the club that holds all the cards in determining the 21-year-old’s future. More on them in a minute.
Chelsea’s interest is surface-level at this stage, but the intrigue is understandable. They passed on a couple of playmakers late in the summer window and are surely set to add another creator to their ranks to alleviate their woes in Cole Palmer’s absence.
Enzo Maresca’s side have coped pretty well without their injured star man this season, with the Italian effectively utilising Enzo Fernández as a box-crasher, Andrey Santos higher up, and João Pedro in a more withdrawn role.
He’s found solutions, but a natural operator between the lines wouldn’t go amiss.
Likelihood Rating: 6/10
1. Real Madrid
There may not be a Paz saga after all.
While the 21-year-old starlet is attracting plenty of attention, clubs have already been deterred by Real Madrid’s looming presence. When the Spanish club sold Paz to Como in 2024, they reportedly added several clauses that inevitably mean the Argentine will wind up back in Madrid.
They supposedly have a buy-back clause worth a mere €9 million ($10.4 million), which expires in June 2026, as well as 50% of Paz’s resale rights.
The signs are pointing towards Paz returning to Madrid next summer, with the young playmaker likely to usurp Brahim Díaz in Xabi Alonso’s squad.
His arrival would leave Alonso with three of the world’s most gifted left-footed youngsters at his disposal, with Paz teaming up with compatriot Franco Mastantuono and Arda Güler.
Likelihood Rating: 9.5/10