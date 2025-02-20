Consumnes Oaks' Caitlin Subejano is the SBLive/Sports Illustrated NorCal girls basketball Athlete of the Week
Caitlin Subejano has been a major force all season long for Consumnes Oaks.
The 5-foot-4 junior has become a very effective scorer since joining the Wolfpack varsity program as a freshman, while also being a very strong defender.
And since the start of her junior campaign, she has done even more to cement her permanent spot into the starting lineup each and every game.
According to her player page on MaxPreps.com, Subejano has averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 67 varsity games, including 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior. She scored a season high of 40 points in a 74-37 win over River City on Dec. 6, the first and only 40 point game of her career so far.
During the week of Jan. 20-26, Subejano had three big games that week, scoring 15 in a 67-30 loss to Vista del Lago on Jan. 21. The following game, a 72-40 loss to Monterey Trail on Jan. 22, she scored 26 points. She then ended the week with a 14 point performance in a 63-53 loss to Pleasant Grove on Jan. 24.
That put her name on a SBLive leaderboard where she put up some even bigger numbers, racking up over 50% of the vote to claim the SBLive/Sports Illusrated Northern California girls basketball Athlete of the Week award that involved games Jan. 20-26.
Subejano beat out over 20 other candidates who also put up big numbers during that span.
Check out all the other candidates.
Emma Cook, a junior guard at Archbishop Mitty, scored a combined 30 points in wins over Archbishop Riordan (56-42) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (78-33). She led all scorers with 16 points in the Monarchs' win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Elizabeth Johnson, a junior post for Orcutt Academy, combined to score 52 points and grab 35 rebounds win wins over Arroyo Grande (48-39) and Morro Bay (55-50).
KK Lacanlale, a senior guard at Acalanes, helped Acalanes improve to 19-1 with a win over DAL rivals Campolindo (77-31) after scoring a team-high 18 points.
Destiny Hart, a versatile wing for Desert (Edwards AFB), combined to score 42 points in two wins last week to up her season average to 19.1 per game. Hart also combined to grab 22 rebounds and add six assists and 12 steals.
Ella Gunderson, a sophomore guard at San Ramon Valley, scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed win rebounds in a win over league rivals California (61-21). The Wolves are currently 18-3 and are undefeated in league play.
Ruby Cartwright, a senior forward/guard for Sunnyside (Fresno), had 22 points in a 50-31 win over Justin Garza and added 15 during a 45-33 triumph over Madera South. She's averaging 18.8 points per game along with 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 steals per outing. She combined for 21 rebounds and 13 steals last week.
Jhai Johnson, a junior forward/guard at Oakland Tech, scored 18 points in a 52-49 win over St. Ignatius on Jan. 20 and then followed that up by scoring 25 points and reaching the 100 block milestone in a win over Oakland High School (73-37). She is averaging 18.4 points per game this year.
Alana Hernandez, a senior guard at Mountain View, combined for 50 points in the two games that Mountain View won last week. She scored 24 points with four three-pointers in a 70-5 win over MacDonald and scored 26 points in a win over Gunn (43-35). The 5-foot-3 guard is averaging 20.5 points per game.
Aastha Bhagat, a junior guard at Evergreen Valley, was the leading scorer with 22 points in a 50-44 win over Willow Glen. She also was the second leading scorer for her team in a win over Pioneer (52-46), scoring 15 points. She is averaging 13.8 points per game this year.
Briana Webb, a senior at Piedmont, helped the Highlanders pull away with a victory over Alameda (54-44), scoring a team-high 19 points while she also added eight rebounds. Piedmont is 14-4 and sits in second place in its league.
Elisa Ortega, a junior guard at Moreau Catholic, combined for 41 points last week in wins over Ygnacio Valley (58-44), Irvington (66-22) and Newark Memorial (68-38). She is averaging 11.6 points per game this year and has helped the Mariners start with a 13-7 record.
Vallory Kuehlker, a senior at Pinewood, played in three games last week and combined to score 53 points, scoring 18 in a win over Menlo School (72-49), 21 in a win over St. Ignatius (75-38) and 14 in a loss to Clovis West (54-50). She is averaging 15.9 points per game this year.
Danica Chavez, a senior guard at Colusa, helped the Redhawks win both of their games last week, with 25 points scored in a win over Willows (70-40) and 16 points scored in a win over Winters (48-28). She is averaging 19.3 points per game this year, her highest average of her high school career.
Vanessa Parilla, a senior guard at Salesian, combined for 39 points last week, despite the Pride losing two out of their three games. In a 66-65 loss to Carondelet, Parilla scored 19 points while in a loss to Bishop O'Dowd (67-47), she scored 16 points. In the lone win of the week over St. Patrick-St. Vincent (61-40), she scored four points.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Christian High School, only played in one game last week, but it saw her drop 34 points in a win over Oroville (69-47). This year, she is averaging 29.4 points per game and is averaging 26.8 points per game for her entire career so far.
Sa'rye Starks, a senior guard at Ygnacio Valley, scored 89 points in three games last week, scoring 40 points in a loss to Moreau Catholic (58-44), 27 in a loss to Miramonte (65-33) and 22 in a win over Concord (40-37). She is averaging 25.9 points per game so far this season.
Terri'A Russell, a junior forward/center/guard at Oakland Tech, scored 36 points in two games last week in wins over St. Ignatius (52-49) and Oakland High (73-37). In the SI game, she scored 12 points and against Oakland High, she scored 24 points. She is averaging 17.8 points per game this year.
Shirina Shi, a sophomore at American (Fremont), combined for 50 points last week, scoring 27 points in a win over Kennedy (68-45) and 23 in a win over Irvington (44-26).
Brook Marr, a sophomore at Gridley, scored 23 points in her school's lone game last week which was a win over Live Oak (52-34). She is averaging 20.9 points per game this season.
Antonia Vlahos, a senior guard at Castilleja, scored 16 points in a win over Eastside College Prep (45-21) on Jan. 21 and scored 17 points in a win over Mercy (39-22) on Jan. 23.
Zoey Hinkle, a junior forward/center at Del Mar, combined to score 46 points in three games last week, scoring 23 in a win over Mt. Pleasant (56-34) and 21 in a win over Independence (45-22). In her school's lone loss last week to Live Oak (46-22), she scored two points.