Crespi basketball adds wing Jayden Xu, transfer from Santa Monica High
The Encino Crespi boys basketball program will have some more length and scoring on the perimeter this upcoming 2024-25 season.
Santa Monica High senior Jayden Xu has transferred to Crespi and is expected to play with the Celts at the CaliLive event in Northern California from June 28-30.
Xu is a 6-foot-6 wing that averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game at Santa Monica as a junior in 26 games. He also shot 31% from downtown and 67% from the free throw line. His skill and length add a dynamic dimension to an already-improving Crespi team that went 4-0 at Section 7 last weekend led by senior Peyton White and sophomore twins Isaiah and Carter Barnes.
The addition also gives Crespi an additional scoring option after seeing its leading scorer, Joe Sterling, transfer to Harvard-Westlake at the beginning of June. Sterling averaged 20 points per game as a sophomore.
Xu, who recently took an unofficial visit to Rutgers and Princeton this month, has also heard from schools like Yale, UC San Diego, Colgate, Rice and Penn.
Crespi, coached by Derek Fisher, plays in the Mission League with Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Sierra Canyon, St. Francis, Alemany, Loyola and Chaminade.