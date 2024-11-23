High School

De La Salle versus Pittsburg: top 15 game-breakers, college prospects

The options, future college stars are plentiful as teams battle for the North Coast Section Open Division crown at Diablo Valley College

Mitch Stephens

Derrick Blanche Jr. (22) finished with 12 carries, 182 yards rushing, including a 62-yard touchdown jaunt to finish off the scoring. De La Salle finished with 332 yards rushing and 408 overall in a 39-10 win over Serra on Sept. 6, 2024.
Derrick Blanche Jr. (22) finished with 12 carries, 182 yards rushing, including a 62-yard touchdown jaunt to finish off the scoring. De La Salle finished with 332 yards rushing and 408 overall in a 39-10 win over Serra on Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo: Dennis Lee

PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA — De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh grinded his teeth some and wiped his brow this week watching game film of Pittsburg's defense, in particularly 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety Jadyn Hudson and 6-3, 230-pound outsideline linebacker/defensive end Juju Walls.

Active, fast, physical and experienced — both are fourth-year starters — Hudson and Walls are part of one of the most talented teams Pittsburg has ever produced and one that this week will threaten De La Salle's 33-year stranglehold on the North Coast Section.

Before Alumbaugh stressed any further, a light flashed in his noggin and a silver lining appeared.

"Hey, I'm happy they're both UCLA recruits," said Alumbaugh, a 2002 UCLA alum and former baseball player for the Bruins, with a laugh. "I'm not happy we got to face them, but glad they both made that decision."

Yes, both committed to the Bruins before the season — Hudson on June 15 and Walls on Aug. 21 — and as of yet, have not swayed any of their Pittsburg teammates or Bay Area brethren to the Westwood campus.

The duo are just a pair of complete game-breakers and future college players that will be on the field for Friday's NCS Open Division championship game at Diablo Valley College. De La Salle hasn't lost to a NCS opponent while winning 31 straight NCS crowns since a 35-27 contest to Pittsburg in 1991.

While much of the storyline is around that fact, and that Pittsburg coach Charlie Ramirez was a sophomore linebacker for the Pirates that fateful day, this game will probably be decided by a combination of the following game-breakers.

Here are 15 in order we think will likely emerge as top playmakers in this game and future college standouts.

1. RB-WR-CB-KR Jaden Jefferson (De La Salle) 5-9, 170 pounds, Jr.

football california De La Salle high school Concord
Jaden Jefferson on his way to a spectacular 89-yard opening kickoff touchdown. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The fastest man on the field — he finished fourth in the CIF state 100-meters at 10.40 seconds as a sophomore — isn't just speedy. He's a gamer. With a plethora of offensive options for the Spartans, Jefferson hasn't received many touches: 28 rushes, 325 yards, 4 TDs. But he's active in the secondary, hits hard and he's returned two kicks for touchdowns. "He's grown a lot as a player over the last year," Alumbaugh said. "He's much stronger and has a great understanding of our offense and defense. His speed has always there, but his vision and strength have been huge for us this year."

2. RB-FS Jamar Searcy (Pittsburg) 5-9, 180, Sr.

High school football photo; Pittsburg, California
Jamar Searcy absolutely was dominant in the postseason, with 718 total yards and 5 TDs in four games, leading Pittsburg to a third straight NCS D1 title. The Washington State commit has been close to spectacular his senior seasons. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Washington State commit can score anywhere on the field and is equal force as runner, receiver and big hitter from the secondary. He's averaging 10.0 yards per carry per 121 carries (1,199 yards) and 14 TDs; 19 catches, 243 yards, 5 TDs. "Kid is awesome," Alumbaugh said. "Wish UCLA was recruiting him. Great speed, vision and runs so darned hard."

3. QB Toa Faavae (De La Salle), 6-1, 190, Sr.

De La Salle football photo, Concord California
De La Salle quarterback Toa Faavae scores one of his two rushing touchdowns on Friday night. He enters Friday's NCS title game with Pittsburg with 14 rushing touchdowns. | Photo: Dennis Lee /

Idaho bound speedster — ran anchor on De La Salle's school-record 400-meter relay team at 40.84 seconds — the third year starter always steps up in biggest games. In last two state-title games combined, rushed for 299 yards, three TDs, on top of throwing for 250. In most vital moments, good for Spartans to get him sprinting around the edges. First De La Salle QB to rush for more than 2,000 career yards.

4. QB Marley Alcantara (Pittsburg), 5-8, 170, Sr.

Marley Alcantara, Pittsburg
Pittsburg quarterback Marley Alcantara threw for 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, and thrown for nearly those figures in 11 games as a senior. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Has only two recruiting stars simply because of his lack of size, but could easily steal the show among all the great athletes here with his moxie, smarts and play-making prowess. His thrown for nearly 6,000 career yards and 83 touchdowns and rushed for 536 more and six TDs. "Total game," Alumbaugh said. "The guy just makes plays. Reminds me of (San Ramon Valley's) Luke Baker not just because both are undersized, but because he extends plays, he's athletic and is a competitor."

5. S Jadyn Hudson (Pittsburg), 6-3, 190, Sr.

He missed the first half of the season with a knee injury, but wow has he made up for it with five interceptions and 21 tackles, one caused fumble and four pass deflections,

6. DE Juju Walls (Pittsburg), 6-3, 230, Sr.

High school football photo
Pittsburg defensive end JuJu Walls (1) is a fourth-year starter for the Pirates and a 4-star prospect. He's committed to UCLA. He'll need to have a big game Friday in Pittsburg game vs. De La Salle / Photo: Ben Enos

Despite playing only onside of the field, Walls leads the team in tackles with 59 in nine games to go along with four sacks, an interception, two pass deflections, six hurries and two caused fumbles. His best game might have been in a 35-14 loss at then national No. 2 St. John Bosco with game-high 10 tackles. Considering the opponent was flooded with D1 prospects, it gave a window to what is in Walls' future.

7. RB Derrick Blanche Jr. (De La Salle) 5-8, 175, Sr.

Football photo
De La Salle's Derek Blanche Jr. (22) rushed for more than 180 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 39-10 win over Serra at Owen Owens Field on Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The Portland State commit isn't the blazer of Jefferson or Faavae, but he is a great combination of strength and elusiveness. Great feet and vision, he's been De La Salle leading rusher the last two seasons, with 910 yards and 11 TDs in 2024 on nearly 9.0 yards per carry. He might have extra motivation, since his dad was star RBI at Pittsburg in 2002-2004.

8. OL-DL Matthew Johnson (De La Salle) , 6-5, 270 Sr.

Football photo, high school football, De La Salle, Concord, California
De La Salle 4-star defensive lineman and University of Oregon commit Matt Johnson (56) was a menace all night. He had a second-half sack in the Spartans' 39-10 win over Serra. / Photo: Dennis Lee

He and junior Myah Telona (6-2, 286) are absolute monsters on the defensive line, both major disruptors. Slowing down the Pirates' inside attack with Elijah Bow will be key. Johnson has committed to Oregon and Telona has an offer from the Ducks as well.

9. WR-CB Kenneth Ward (Pittsburg) 5-9, 180, Fr.

Circle this name. Yes, only a freshman, Ward is one of the speediest around, having been clocked at 10.68 seconds in the 100 as an eighth-grader. Not just a speedster, Ward has made the most of his opportunities with a ridiculous 35.5 yards per catch average. He has 11 receptions for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a 77-yard pick 6 versus Riordan. He also caught a 76-yard TD bomb from Alcantara against St. John Bosco.

10. RB Dominic Kelley (De La Salle), 6-0, 190, Sr.

high school football, California
De La Salle senior RB Dominic Kelley with some tough rushing yards Oct. 25 against Monte Vista in a 42-7 win. / Photo: Eric Taylor

With offers from Nevada and San Jose State, Kelley is the third three-year starter in De La Salle's backfield. He's nothing but productive, often carrying defenders on his back. He's second on the team with 15 rushing touchdowns this season on 65 carries for 625 yards.

11. LB-WR Niko Baumgartner (De La Salle) 6-3, 205, Sr.

Perhaps the most unheralded on this list, Baumgarnter is the Spartans leading tackler with 71 and seems to always be where the ball is, especially when it pops out. He's got three fumble recovers along with an interception and a caused fumble. Injured most of 2023, he's come back with vengeance, recently earning an offer from Fresno State.

12. RB-LB Elijah Bow (Pittsburg) 5-10, 200, Sr.

Elijah Bow, Pittsburg
Pittsburg 2025 running back Elijah Bow rushed form almost 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.. / Photo: Joe Bergman

Pittsburg's primary run source the last two seasons — going for 1,296 and 1,194 yards respectively along with 31 touchdowns — Bow's role has been limited with the emergence of Searcy and so many blowout victories. The thunder part of Pittsburg's rushing attack has just 24 carries combined the last six games, but his inside yards will be key against the Spartans. He's also a key linebacker.

13. RB-DB Duece Jones-Drew (De La Salle), 5-8, 170, So.

Photo, high school football, California high school football, De La Salle
De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew breaks into the open while scoring on a 65-yard touchdown run | Photo: Dennis Lee /

Yes, the name is is famous in De La Salle folklore. He's the son of Maurice Jones-Drew, who after sitting out all of his freshman year with a shoulder injury, took his first carry of the 2024 season and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, De La Salle's first of the season. Also a very sound and physical cornerback. Like the rest of the De La Salle ball carriers, he gets only 5-6 touches per game. Already has offers from Cal and Utah and still waiting on UCLA, where his dad starred.

14. S-WR Robert Williams (De La Salle), 6-2, 180, Sr.

Previously went by Robert Santiago, the long and gifted receiver and DB has 12 college offers, including Miami, Oklahoma, Arizona and Cal. He had a pick 6 to end De La Salle's lopsided win over Clayton Valley Charter.

15. CB-WR Ant Dean (De La Salle) 6-0, 175, Sr.

De La Salle football
De La Salle senior cornerback Ant Deen rolls in for a touchdown after stripping quarterback Luke Alexander of the ball, giving the Spartans a 35-7 lead. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Though a definite receiving threat, Dean's impact is from his cornerback spot, where earlier in the year against Grant, he riipped the ball out of the QB's hands and raced 32 yards for a touchdown. He's a smart and athletic ball hawk.

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

