De La Salle versus Pittsburg: top 15 game-breakers, college prospects
PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA — De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh grinded his teeth some and wiped his brow this week watching game film of Pittsburg's defense, in particularly 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety Jadyn Hudson and 6-3, 230-pound outsideline linebacker/defensive end Juju Walls.
Active, fast, physical and experienced — both are fourth-year starters — Hudson and Walls are part of one of the most talented teams Pittsburg has ever produced and one that this week will threaten De La Salle's 33-year stranglehold on the North Coast Section.
Before Alumbaugh stressed any further, a light flashed in his noggin and a silver lining appeared.
"Hey, I'm happy they're both UCLA recruits," said Alumbaugh, a 2002 UCLA alum and former baseball player for the Bruins, with a laugh. "I'm not happy we got to face them, but glad they both made that decision."
Yes, both committed to the Bruins before the season — Hudson on June 15 and Walls on Aug. 21 — and as of yet, have not swayed any of their Pittsburg teammates or Bay Area brethren to the Westwood campus.
The duo are just a pair of complete game-breakers and future college players that will be on the field for Friday's NCS Open Division championship game at Diablo Valley College. De La Salle hasn't lost to a NCS opponent while winning 31 straight NCS crowns since a 35-27 contest to Pittsburg in 1991.
While much of the storyline is around that fact, and that Pittsburg coach Charlie Ramirez was a sophomore linebacker for the Pirates that fateful day, this game will probably be decided by a combination of the following game-breakers.
Here are 15 in order we think will likely emerge as top playmakers in this game and future college standouts.
1. RB-WR-CB-KR Jaden Jefferson (De La Salle) 5-9, 170 pounds, Jr.
The fastest man on the field — he finished fourth in the CIF state 100-meters at 10.40 seconds as a sophomore — isn't just speedy. He's a gamer. With a plethora of offensive options for the Spartans, Jefferson hasn't received many touches: 28 rushes, 325 yards, 4 TDs. But he's active in the secondary, hits hard and he's returned two kicks for touchdowns. "He's grown a lot as a player over the last year," Alumbaugh said. "He's much stronger and has a great understanding of our offense and defense. His speed has always there, but his vision and strength have been huge for us this year."
2. RB-FS Jamar Searcy (Pittsburg) 5-9, 180, Sr.
Washington State commit can score anywhere on the field and is equal force as runner, receiver and big hitter from the secondary. He's averaging 10.0 yards per carry per 121 carries (1,199 yards) and 14 TDs; 19 catches, 243 yards, 5 TDs. "Kid is awesome," Alumbaugh said. "Wish UCLA was recruiting him. Great speed, vision and runs so darned hard."
3. QB Toa Faavae (De La Salle), 6-1, 190, Sr.
Idaho bound speedster — ran anchor on De La Salle's school-record 400-meter relay team at 40.84 seconds — the third year starter always steps up in biggest games. In last two state-title games combined, rushed for 299 yards, three TDs, on top of throwing for 250. In most vital moments, good for Spartans to get him sprinting around the edges. First De La Salle QB to rush for more than 2,000 career yards.
4. QB Marley Alcantara (Pittsburg), 5-8, 170, Sr.
Has only two recruiting stars simply because of his lack of size, but could easily steal the show among all the great athletes here with his moxie, smarts and play-making prowess. His thrown for nearly 6,000 career yards and 83 touchdowns and rushed for 536 more and six TDs. "Total game," Alumbaugh said. "The guy just makes plays. Reminds me of (San Ramon Valley's) Luke Baker not just because both are undersized, but because he extends plays, he's athletic and is a competitor."
5. S Jadyn Hudson (Pittsburg), 6-3, 190, Sr.
He missed the first half of the season with a knee injury, but wow has he made up for it with five interceptions and 21 tackles, one caused fumble and four pass deflections,
6. DE Juju Walls (Pittsburg), 6-3, 230, Sr.
Despite playing only onside of the field, Walls leads the team in tackles with 59 in nine games to go along with four sacks, an interception, two pass deflections, six hurries and two caused fumbles. His best game might have been in a 35-14 loss at then national No. 2 St. John Bosco with game-high 10 tackles. Considering the opponent was flooded with D1 prospects, it gave a window to what is in Walls' future.
7. RB Derrick Blanche Jr. (De La Salle) 5-8, 175, Sr.
The Portland State commit isn't the blazer of Jefferson or Faavae, but he is a great combination of strength and elusiveness. Great feet and vision, he's been De La Salle leading rusher the last two seasons, with 910 yards and 11 TDs in 2024 on nearly 9.0 yards per carry. He might have extra motivation, since his dad was star RBI at Pittsburg in 2002-2004.
8. OL-DL Matthew Johnson (De La Salle) , 6-5, 270 Sr.
He and junior Myah Telona (6-2, 286) are absolute monsters on the defensive line, both major disruptors. Slowing down the Pirates' inside attack with Elijah Bow will be key. Johnson has committed to Oregon and Telona has an offer from the Ducks as well.
9. WR-CB Kenneth Ward (Pittsburg) 5-9, 180, Fr.
Circle this name. Yes, only a freshman, Ward is one of the speediest around, having been clocked at 10.68 seconds in the 100 as an eighth-grader. Not just a speedster, Ward has made the most of his opportunities with a ridiculous 35.5 yards per catch average. He has 11 receptions for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a 77-yard pick 6 versus Riordan. He also caught a 76-yard TD bomb from Alcantara against St. John Bosco.
10. RB Dominic Kelley (De La Salle), 6-0, 190, Sr.
With offers from Nevada and San Jose State, Kelley is the third three-year starter in De La Salle's backfield. He's nothing but productive, often carrying defenders on his back. He's second on the team with 15 rushing touchdowns this season on 65 carries for 625 yards.
11. LB-WR Niko Baumgartner (De La Salle) 6-3, 205, Sr.
Perhaps the most unheralded on this list, Baumgarnter is the Spartans leading tackler with 71 and seems to always be where the ball is, especially when it pops out. He's got three fumble recovers along with an interception and a caused fumble. Injured most of 2023, he's come back with vengeance, recently earning an offer from Fresno State.
12. RB-LB Elijah Bow (Pittsburg) 5-10, 200, Sr.
Pittsburg's primary run source the last two seasons — going for 1,296 and 1,194 yards respectively along with 31 touchdowns — Bow's role has been limited with the emergence of Searcy and so many blowout victories. The thunder part of Pittsburg's rushing attack has just 24 carries combined the last six games, but his inside yards will be key against the Spartans. He's also a key linebacker.
13. RB-DB Duece Jones-Drew (De La Salle), 5-8, 170, So.
Yes, the name is is famous in De La Salle folklore. He's the son of Maurice Jones-Drew, who after sitting out all of his freshman year with a shoulder injury, took his first carry of the 2024 season and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, De La Salle's first of the season. Also a very sound and physical cornerback. Like the rest of the De La Salle ball carriers, he gets only 5-6 touches per game. Already has offers from Cal and Utah and still waiting on UCLA, where his dad starred.
14. S-WR Robert Williams (De La Salle), 6-2, 180, Sr.
Previously went by Robert Santiago, the long and gifted receiver and DB has 12 college offers, including Miami, Oklahoma, Arizona and Cal. He had a pick 6 to end De La Salle's lopsided win over Clayton Valley Charter.
15. CB-WR Ant Dean (De La Salle) 6-0, 175, Sr.
Though a definite receiving threat, Dean's impact is from his cornerback spot, where earlier in the year against Grant, he riipped the ball out of the QB's hands and raced 32 yards for a touchdown. He's a smart and athletic ball hawk.