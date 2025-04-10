Exclusive: 5-Star quarterback Ryder Lyons talks recruitment, NIL, NFL dreams and more in one-on-one interview
With a couple of flicks of the wrist it’s very easy to see why Ryder Lyons is one of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation as he already possesses NFL arm strength and college-level arm talent.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Lyons, who plays for Folsom High in California, has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 84 touchdowns, while rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 38 touchdowns in just two seasons as a varsity starter.
Thanks to this high-level production, the talented QB is the No. 3 overall quarterback recruit in the class of 2026 as well as the No. 1 player and QB in California, according to 247Sports.
In addition, he is the reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year for the state of California and has morphed into one of the best dual-threat options in the nation.
Combined this with the fact that Lyons has a professional mindset and a high-level aura, it’s easy to see why he stands out even when surrounded by other four- and five-star recruits.
“It’s really cool to be known, and I just have to stay humble and keep working because I really haven’t proven anything. I still have some stuff to prove in college and must stay humble and keep working,” Lyons said this week at OT7 Golden Ticket national tournament, in Dallas, Texas, where he is competing with his Cold Hearts 7-on-7 team.
With over 40 offers to his name, Lyons' final college decision will cause a massive domino effect for all Power 4 schools and national recruits as pressure continues to build on him daily to decide.
Despite all the pressure, Lyons is navigating through the recruiting waters smoothly while moving closer toward making a final decision. Odds are high he will commit before the 2025 season starts in the fall.
“The schools I’m going to take visits to are Michigan and Ohio State next week, and I just got back from Ole Miss this week,” Lyons said. "I have OB’s set for USC, Oregon and BYU. I’ve seen so many schools except Michigan and Ohio State, but things are going to come down to how I fit in with their program and the culture of their school and how much do their coaches believe in me.”
While the NIL era in full effect, Lyons is a great candidate to pull a six- or seven-figure bag before he even steps foot on campus.
At the end of the day, the talented right-handed gunslinger is simply a competitor who legitimately enjoys the game of football and competing.
Just last week, despite having 40 offers to his name, Lyons led his nationally ranked seven-on-seven squad Cold Hearts to a couple of big wins in the OTC national tournament all in the name of competition.
With his recruitment under such a huge spotlight, the fact Lyons is still playing in high-profile tournaments gives one some insight to what it’s going to take to get him to sign on the dotted line.
“I definitely want to play early, and obviously I’m going to compete with anyone in the country,” Lyons said. “I don’t want anyone to promise anything because that’s no realistic, but I definitely want the opportunity to compete and play early. I just try to be the best me, but obviously I have a lot of confidence in myself and do believe I’m the best quarterback in the country. I’m a joyful person who is an extravert and enjoys the game of football.”