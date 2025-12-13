Fight prompts California football state championship game to end early (video)
With a minute to play in the CIF State Division 7-A championship game between South El Monte and San Francisco Balboa, a fight broke out on the South El Monte sideline that prompted the officials to call the game.
Balboa won 42-8 at Buena Park High School Saturday afternoon.
There was no postgame award ceremony and the teams did not shake hands. According to reports from High School On SI's Mitch Stephens (who was at the game), the high emotions spilled into the parking lot after the game.
"Looks like this is spilling into the parking lot. Awful," Stephens posted on Twitter/X.
Stephens reported that Balboa, the winning team, was "escorted out of the stadium".
It was Balboa's third CIF State title and second in a row.
Stephens spoke with Balboa coach Fred Velazquez after the game about the incident.
"People don't realizes they're two similar communities," Velazquez said of the two teams. "They come from a gang-infested area, so do we. We're trying to do our job ... (both coaches) making sure they're staying out of the grave. Stay out of jail."
"Their natural reaction kicks in. They're not going to stand there and watch 30 guys jump on one of their teammates. I tried to hold them back, so did the assistant coaches. Other than that, I thought it was a great game."
Balboa's Mekai Smith was the star of the game. He scored four touchdowns in the victory.
MORE ABOUT THE TEAMS
Sections: Balboa (San Francisco), South El Monte (Southern)
State final all-time records: Balboa 2-0, South El Monte 0-0
Win streaks: Balboa 9, South El Monte 5
Famous alums: Balboa —McLeod Bethel-Thompson (QB), Juan Echelberger (MLB), Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead), Calvin Jones (NFL), Michael Norris (MLB), Willie Wise (ABA, NBA)
Top players: Balboa — RB-LB Mekei Smith (132 carries, 2,332 yards, 49 total touchdowns), RB-CB Joseph Smith (SF Chronicle 2024 SF Player of the Year), DE David Lee (71 tackles, 9.5 sacks), OL-DL Naioa Tinoifili Shul Cassidy (6-1, 235).
El Monte — QB Michael Maldonado (1,800 total yards, 14 TDs), WR Gabriel Canchola (40, 696, 5), DL Ivan Lopez (7 sacks).
