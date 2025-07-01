Final 2025 California high school softball rankings
It's all about the long ball. Even in high school softball.
The game, once absolutely dominated by the dominating pitcher, is now more about power and offensive numbers.
Case in point is at the top of the final 2025 High School On Si California softball rankings. Top-ranked Del Oro of Loomis blasted 48 home runs in 2025 and scored almost nine runs per game while racking up a 31-2 record.
Though certainly top tier pitchers accented most of the elite teams, it was certainly not like year's past when 20-game winners with minuscule ERAs and massive strikeout numbers prevailed. Thirteen of the 25 ranked teams scored more than 200 runs, led by Del Oro's 295 followed by 293 for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks and 277 by Tracy.
The California high school softball season ended June 7 with one-week regional championship tournaments in Southern and Northern California. This after after highly competitive section championships.
Some teams, with graduation and summer conflicts, completely opted out of the regional playoffs, That made a difference in our final rankings.
Though those conflicts were real and difficult, we simply gave a nod to the teams that participated right to the end.
The section count in our final rankings went like this: Southern Section (10 teams selected) followed by Sac-Joaquin and San Diego (four each), Central Coast (three) and North Coast and Central Section (two each).
Please check the CalHiSports final Top 40 rankings and MaxPreps' computer rankings
Final 2025 California Top 25 softball rankings
1. Del Oro
Section: Sac-Joaquin
Record: 31-2
Run differential: Del Oro 295, opponents 58
Top players: P Mikayla Finn (21-1, 1.13 ERA, 210 strikeouts), Abby Davidson (.443 BA, 14 HRs, 42 RBIs), Avyn Brower (.373 BA, 7 HRs, 44 hits, 41 RBIs)
The Golden Eagles blasted 48 home runs and added 78 doubles and 11 triples for an offense that piled up 295 runs (8.9 per game). Stunned in the SJS D1 section finals to Oak Ridge (3-2), Del Oro avenged the defeat in the NorCal D1 finals with a 5-3 win as freshman Caelyn Campos belted three doubles and Kate Brown added a two-run double. It was the fourth time the two teams played, each winning two.
2. Norco
Section: Southern
Record: 29-3
Run differential: 218-46
Top players: P Coral Williams (17-0, 0.59 ERA), INF Leighton Gray (.435 BA, 40 hits, 8 HRs), OF Tamryn Shorter (Boise State commit, .413 BA, 42 RBI, 10 HRs).
The Cougars won 12 of their final 13, including five straight to close the season, including 3-0 win over El Modena for the Southern Section D1 championship, unquestionably the toughest tournament in the state, when Williams struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game gem. The Cougars opted out of the Southern California regionals.
3. Oak Ridge
Section: Sac-Joaquin
Record: 26-4
Run differential: 184-50
Top players: C Brooklyn Paratore (.517 BA, 45 hits, 17 doubles), Emery Glaser (.465 BA, 46 hits, 4 HRs, 13 doubles), P Ellison Schroeder (22-4, 1.08 ERA, 188 Ks).
The opened the season on a 12-game win streak and added an 11-game win streak on the field before the NorCal final defeat. The Trojans won two NorCal playoff games by a combined 17-0 over Capuchino and Whitney.
4. Mater Dei Catholic
Section: San Diego
Record: 27-7
Run differential: 208-89
Top players: Arri Romero (.424 BA, 50 hits, 31 RBIs; 24-4, 1.62 ERA), Charlize Masingale (.388 BA, 4 home runs, 40 hits, 30 RBI), Maya Matthies (.343 BA, 4 HRs, 40 hits, 30 RBIs).
The Crusaders finished on a seven-game win streak, not only taking the San Diego Section Open Division title, but winning the CIF Division 1 Southern California championship with a 12-3 romp over El Modena behind a home run and four RBIs from Analesse Garcia. Mater Dei Catholic may have benefitted from other teams opting out.
5. Saint Francis
Section: Central Coast
Record: 28-4
Run differential: 260-59
Top players: OF Jaime Oakland (.577 BA, 60 hits, 42 runs, 23 SBs), P-3B Ava Bulanti (.389 BA, 8 HRs, 37 hits, 39 RBI, 14-1, 1.96 ERA, Stanford-signee), Inf. Peyton Tsao (50 RBIs, 39 hits, 20 XB hits).
Considered a down year for the perennial national powers, the Lancers won the CCS Open title, beating 28-0 Willow Glen 9-6 behind two RBIs each from Hayden Hummel, Tsao, Gabby Rocha and Isabella Sandoval.
6. El Modena
Section: Southern
Record: 23-10
Run differential: 145-112
Top players: Inf Kaitlyn Galasso (Boise State signee, .462 BA, 12 homers, 16 SBs), C-!B Parker Mayes (.322 BA, 29 hits, 7 HRs), P Sara Pinedo (17-5, 2.01 ERA, 155 Ks).
7. Willow Glen
Section: Central Coast
Record: 28-2
Run differential: 227-55
Top players: P Alanna Clincy (22-0, 0.39 ERA, 216 Ks, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs), OF Haley Ocumen (.486 BA, 35 hits, 8 2Bs, 6 HRs), OF Catalina Medina (.391 BA, 36 hits, 13 doubles)
8. Rosary Academy
Section: Southern
Record: 26-3-1
Run differential: 252-60
Top players: P Ava Phillips (20-3, 1.37 ERA), Inf. K’lene Gutierrez (.489 BA, 6 HRs, 11 doubles, 50 RBIs), UTL Audrinah Barajas (6 HRs, 8 doubles, 26 RBIs).
9. Orange Lutheran
Section: Southern
Record: 22-6
Run differential: 174-81
Top players: OF Kai Minor (..500 BA, 44 hits, 5 HRs), 2B Sierra Nichols (.440 BA 40 hits, 35 runs), P Rylee Silva (14-3, 1.73 ERA)
10. Bonita Vista
Section: San Diego
Record: 25-8
Run differential: 179-63
Top players: Ariana Magdeleno (.444 BA, 44 hits, 10 doubles), Kianna Balajadia-Brooks (.383 BA, 9 2Bs, 5 HRs), Danica Aboytes (.354 BA, 34 hits, 4 HRs)
11. Whitney
Section: Sac-Joaquin
Record: 24-10
Run differential: 192-106
Top players: P Taylor Cordell (16-5, 2.84), Tylie Kitchen (42 hits, .452 BA, 7 HRs, 33 RBIs), Brooklyn Steele (.400 BA, 38 hits, 27 RBIs, 9 doubles)
12. Tracy
Section: Sac-Joaquin
Record: 28-3
Run differential: 277-43
Top players: SS Emalee Cargill (.600 BA, 60 hits, 37 RBIs, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 4 HRs), P-1B Hayden Fell (.505, 14 HRs, 58 RBIs, 10-0, 0.49 ERA), OF Taylor Sansaver (.520 BA, 530 hits, 18 doubles)
13. La Mirada
Section: Southern
Record: 25-5
Run differential: 210-106
Top players: P Alison Ortega, C Riley Hilliard, INF Reese Hillard
14. Salinas
Section: Central Coast
Record: 21-8
Run differential: 141-89
Top players: P Abi Jones (16-4, 1.20 ERA, 223 strikeouts), Kelsie Domenighini (.403 BA, 29 hits, 8 doubles, 4 HRs), Gigi Rossi (.400 BA, 14 doubles, three HRs)
15. Liberty
Section: North Coast
Record: 25-5
Run differential: 254-74
Top players: P Kate Skinner (17-5, 2.16 ERA, 209 Ks), C Isabella Rice (.390 BA, 33 RBI, 13 HRs), T. Jennings (.506, 12 HRs, 43 hits), INF K. Macias (.470 BA, 10 HRs, 40 RBIs)
16. Poway
Section: San Diego
Record: 24-9
Run differential: 188-93
Top players: P/UTL Mya McGowan (Cal signee, 10 HRs, .466 BA, 33 RBIs, 17-6, 2.00 ERA), Sophia Burmeister (.470, 18 HRs, 40 RBIs), Alyssa Menges (.357 BA, 40 hits, 8 doubles, 4 HRs)
17. Ayala
Section: Southern
Record: 22-4
Run differential: 175-48
Top players: INF Taelor Walker (.494 BA, 12 doubles, 5 HRs), 3B McKenzie Becerra (.431 BA, 28 RBIs, 7 HRs), P Allie Lukaaszewicz (10-3, 1.28 ERA)
18. Notre Dame Sherman Oaks
Section: Southern
Record: 25-6
Run differential: 293-92
Top players: Nadia Ledon (.490 BA, 48 hits, 22 XB hits), Jackie Morales (.458 BA, 8 HRs, 46 RBIs, 12 doubles), Adiah Fountain (.7 HRs, 30 RBIs)
19. Clovis North
Section: Central
Record: 22-6-2
Run differential: 161-76
Top players: Zoey Thomas (.370 BA, 34 hits, 30 RBIs), Riley Grealy (.365 BA, 10 doubles, 31 hits), Brynn Gentry (.347 BA, 31 runs, 23 SBs), P Joclynn Gonzalez (13-0, 1.23 ERA)
20. Temescal Canyon
Section: Southern
Record: 21-6
Run differential: 261-103
Top players: INF Nia Hall (.550 BA, 14 doubles, 32 RBIs), INF Makaila Riggs (.481 BA, 42 RBIs, 6 HRs), SS Brea Tillery (.488 BA, 12 doubles, 6 HRs)
21. Etiwanda
Section: Southern
Record: 23-4
Run differential: 210-64
Top players: Alyssa Galindo (Michigan State signee, .452 BA, 6 doubles), Dailynn Battee (.557 BA, 39 hits, 32 RBI, 11 HRs, 9 doubles), Brianna Gutierrez (.369 BA, 7 HRs, 27 RBI)
22. Eastlake
Section: San Diego
Record: 23-11-1
Run differential: 177-101
Top players: Mackenzie Olshenskie (.442 BA, 46 hits, 7 HRs, 12 doubles, 31 RBIs), Bri Ayap (.340 BA, 32 hits), Deziree Gomez (.321 BA, 5 doubles, 2 HRs)
23. Fresno Central
Section: Central
Record: 23-4-1
Run differential: 181-66
Top players: P Kaia Galaviz (20-4, 1.75 ERA, 279 Ks), 1B Ella Bakholdin (.427 BA, 38 hits, 34 RBI, 7 doubles, 8 triples, 5 HRs), UTL Gabi Ramirez (.360 BA), 32 runs, 32 hits, 7 doubles, 15 SBs)
24. Chino Hills
Section: Southern
Record: 21-9
Run differential: 203-112
Top players: Brett Lambrecht (.482 BA, 40 hits, 28 RBIs, 11 doubles, 4 HRs), Kyler Del Duca (.400 BA, 10 doubles, 8 HRs), Lyla Gonzalez (.386 BA, 34 hits, 29 RBIs)
25. Casa Grande
Section: North Coast
Record: 22-7-1
Run differential: 187-65
Top players: P-1B Lila Partridge (14-4, 1.25 ERA, 186 Ks, 3 HRs), SS Lauren Ketchu (.366 BA, 26 RBIs, 6 doubles), C Abby McSweeney (.359 BA, 33 hits, 11 doubles)