Five potential transfer fits for former Pittsburg High School star Jaden Rashada
For the second time in his college football career, Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal. After starting his career as a member of the Arizona State Sun Devils, where he only started three games, the former star quarterback out of Pittsburg High School (California) transferred to Georgia for the 2024 season. But after losing out on the starting quarterback job and not making a single appearance for the Bulldogs, Rashada once again announced his intention to enter the portal, doing so on January 5.
Now available for anyone to make an offer to, and with the process still ongoing for him, here are five potential programs that could be a fit for Rashada in 2025.
UNLV
2024 was a very strange season for the Rebels. Despite finishing 11-3, with an appearance in both the Mountain West Championship Game and the LA Bowl, the program experienced major turmoil at quarterback when expected starter Matthew Sluka left the team and took a redshirt after a dispute over NIL agreements, forcing the team to switch to redshirt senior Hajj-Malik Williams. Williams performed well during the year, but now out of eligibility, the Rebels are left scrambling to fill the void of having two quarterbacks depart. Rashada, despite his limited experience, could find himself fighting for the starting role on a program like that.
Washington
One season removed from making an appearance in the national championship, the Huskies were a completely different team in 2024, finishing 6-6 in head coach Jedd Fisch's first season with transfer quarterback Will Rogers being trusted as the face to lead the team. Rogers, who spent his first four seasons at Mississippi State where he is the school's all-time passing leader and the SEC's single season and career completions record holder, became the immediate starter once he arrived in Seattle. While Rogers' departure means that Demond Williams is expected to take over, Rashada could provide stiff competition and give the Huskies more to work with as they look to get back into the upper echelon of college football.
Liberty
A dominant campaign from Kaidon Salter, where he threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, helped the Flames continue their string of success that they have experienced over the last couple of years. But times are different in Lynchburg now as with Salter having transferred to Colorado, the starting quarterback job opens up. The Flames already have landed a potential starter in former Coastal Carolina transfer Ethan Vasko, but as Rashada has experience playing and starting in Power Four/Power Five football, he could become a target for the Flames.
Cal
An obvious spot here. An East Bay native, the option for Rashada to return to the Bay Area and play roughly 30 miles from home could be the perfect full circle moment for the young star. The Golden Bears, who lost 2024 starter Fernando Mendoza to Indiana, have already landed a pair of quarterbacks in Dominic Ingrassia and Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, but neither of them has experience playing D-I college football. Finishing 6-6 in their debut regular season in the ACC, shattering preseason expectations, the Golden Bears will want somebody who has experience under center so that they can build towards an even more successful 2025.
Stanford
While giving no indication that they are looking for a quarterback in the portal, the other Bay Area institution is one worth noting. Coming off of four straight 3-9 seasons, the Cardinal are entering a pivotal year as they look to get the glory that they experienced in 2010s back as well as cement themselves as a threat in the ACC. At the end of 2024, the Cardinal saw both Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson enter the portal, leaving sophomore Elijah Brown as the expected starter. However, playing only three games due to an injury, Brown's experience is limited and in a year where the Cardinal are clamoring for more wins, adding an experienced quarterback to lead their new-look offense could become a high priority.