Folsom's Ryder Lyons among top quarterbacks in California and the nation (photos)
Folsom (Calif.) junior Ryder Lyons is among the top quarterbacks in California as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.
SBLive's Bob Lundberg has Lyons among the 20 best quarterbacks in the nation this season.
According to 247Sports, Lyons is the No. 2-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2026. He is currently uncommitted for his college choice.
Lyons, in his first year as the varsity starter, led the Bulldogs to the California (CIF) Division 1-A state title last season. He passed for 3,578 yards in 15 games and had three game-winning, fourth-quarter drives as Folsom finished 13-2 overall. He accounted for 61 total touchdowns (38 passing and 23 rushing).
View photos of Lyons in action from the 2023 football season.