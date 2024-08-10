High School

Folsom's Ryder Lyons among top quarterbacks in California and the nation (photos)

Ryder Lyons looks to lead the Bulldogs to a second straight California (CIF) state football championship

Folsom (Calif.) junior Ryder Lyons is among the top quarterbacks in the nation.
Folsom (Calif.) junior Ryder Lyons is among the top quarterbacks in the nation. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

Folsom (Calif.) junior Ryder Lyons is among the top quarterbacks in California as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.

SBLive's Bob Lundberg has Lyons among the 20 best quarterbacks in the nation this season.

According to 247Sports, Lyons is the No. 2-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2026. He is currently uncommitted for his college choice.

Lyons, in his first year as the varsity starter, led the Bulldogs to the California (CIF) Division 1-A state title last season. He passed for 3,578 yards in 15 games and had three game-winning, fourth-quarter drives as Folsom finished 13-2 overall. He accounted for 61 total touchdowns (38 passing and 23 rushing).

View photos of Lyons in action from the 2023 football season.

Photo
Folsom's Ryder Lyons warms up before home game against Oak Ridge. / Photo: Ralph Thompson
Photo
Ryder Lyons along with Folsom head coach Paul Doherty look on pregame before facing Oak Ridge. / Photo: Ralph Thompson
Photo
Ryder Lyons scrambles while eluding an Oak Ridge defender. / Photo: Ralph Thompson
Photo
Ryder Lyons throws a pass during the CIF NorCal Division 1 title game against visiting Pittsburg. / Photo: Dennis Lee
Photo
Ryder Lyons looks downfield in the CIF NorCal Division 1 championship game. / Photo: Dennis Lee
Photo
Ryder Lyons throws a pass against St. Bonaventure in the CIF State Division 1-A championship game at Saddleback College. / Photo: Joe Bergman
Photo
Ryder Lyons carries during CIF State Division 1-A title game. / Photo: Joe Bergman
Photo
Ryder Lyons (left) and Lucas Hardeman celebrate by hoisting the state championship trophy at Saddleback College. / Photo: Joe Bergman
