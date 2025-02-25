High School

Former Brethren Christian hoops standout shares photo with Shohei Ohtani

California born high school basketball star towers over MLB superstar

Kevin L. Smith

Mamadou N'Diaye (34) releases a shotagainst Bivouac during a 2021 Big3 3-on-3 basketball league game. Recently, the former Brethern Christian basketball star was photographed with MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Mamadou N'Diaye, a former basketball standout for Brethren Christian High School (California), recently stopped by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training facility.

N’Diaye, a native of Senegal and considered the tallest basketball player in the country during his high school and UC Irvine playing days, learned how to pitch and shared a photo with reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

A graduate of Brethren Christian in 2013, N’Diaye was named the John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year and National Christian Schools Athletic Association Player of the Year.

N’Diaye played center for UC Irvine from 2013 to 2016. He garnered Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors during the 2013-14 season.

N’Diaye is currently seven-feet, six inches tall. He last played for Correbasket UAT of the National Professional Basketball League in Mexico.

N’Diaye is currently an associate head coach for the UCF men’s basketball team.

Kevin L. Smith
