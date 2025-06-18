John Burroughs High hires Jason Weatherall as new boys basketball coach
One of Southern California's most respected high school basketball assistant coaches is taking on the next challenge in his career.
Jason Weatherall, equipped with a charming smile, energetic laugh and a bevy of basketball knowledge, will be the next boys basketball coach at John Burroughs High in Burbank.
“It has always been a dream of mine to be a leader of a program; to use my experience, knowledge and talents to help positively impact a program and community at large," Weatherall said. "It is because of extraordinary people in my life, both professionally and personally, that I feel I am ready to do that now. I want to thank my colleagues, friends and family for their love and support over the years, and I want to thank the Burroughs admin for their vote of confidence.”
The Bears are coming off a 5-22 season that included a winless (0-8) campaign in the Pacific League. Weatherall will be the program's fourth head coach in the last three seasons after Austin Pope, interim Malique Johnson (both during the 2023-24 season), and Darryl Carter (2024-25).
Weatherall comes from St. Francis where he spent the last 10 seasons under Todd Wolfson in the almighty Mission League. With the Golden Knights, Weatherall helped Wolfson win 184 games and develop 12 student-athletes move on to play at the Division I, II and III collegiate levels.
Before St. Francis, Weatherall has had stints at Maranatha, Occidental College, and East LA College. He was a three-sport athlete at Westchester and Banning High where he competed in football, basketball and track.
Weatherall has a Bachelor's from Cal State Los Angeles and later earned a Master's in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University in Irvine.
