Former Monte Vista Football Star One Win Away From Earning A Second Super Bowl Trip
When Zach Ertz was a high school star at Monte Vista in Danville, California, the thought that the tight end could wind up in the NFL started to cross people's minds, with both his work ethic talent unmatchable by many. But what nobody knew was just how important of an asset Ertz would be in the NFL, with his leadership and his dominance on the field a big reason why he has three Pro-Bowls and a Super Bowl title on his resume.
And in a year where nobody expected much from him, as the aging veteran was coming off of a couple injury riddled seasons, Ertz defied all the odds and ended up being a major catalyst for the turnaround of the Washington Commanders. Now, Ertz is one game away from his second Super Bowl appearance, with the Commanders making their first NFC championship game since 1991.
Heading to Philadelphia, Ertz will face off against his former team, the Eagles, and look to continue a season that has seen him catch 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, ending the regular season as the Commanders' second leading receiver. In two playoff games, Ertz has caught nine passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, putting together a big game in the NFC Divisional Round win when he caught five passes for 28 yards with a crucial touchdown in the first half.
Before beginning his storied NFL career back in 2013 when the Eagles drafted him, Ertz played at Stanford from 2009-2012. During his time there, Ertz evolved into one of the nation's best tight ends by the end of his senior year, winning the Ozzie Newsome Award and being named an unanimous All-American. He earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors after the 2012 season. In his senior year, he caught 69 passes for 898 yards and six touchdowns, helping Stanford finish 12-2 with wins in both the Pac-12 Championship Game and the 2013 Rose Bowl.
At Monte Vista, Ertz shined every year of his career there, earning All-East Bay Athletic League first-team honors as a senior after he caught 56 passes for 756 yards and 14 touchdowns. Rated as a four-star prospect, Ertz received offers from California and UCLA in additon to his Stanford offer, with Notre Dame and USC also showing some interest. He also played as a forward for the basketball team, where he was also a big contributor. For his achievements at Monte Vista, Ertz was inducted into the Mustang athletics Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 2019.
Ertz has been a positive influence both on and off the field in all phases of his football career. With all that he has been able to accomplish, capping off the season with a second Super Bowl ring could see his legend grow and potentially put him one step closer to joining the best of the best in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.