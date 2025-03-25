Former SoCal basketball standouts that entered NCAA transfer portal (tracker)
As bizarre as it sounds, the NCAA transfer portal for college basketball opened today amid the ongoing NCAA Tournament, which will approach the Sweet Sixteen this weekend.
One NFL reporter cited it would be like the NFL Free Agency market opening after the wildcard round of the playoffs …
Some notable college basketball names that once graced the high school hardwood in Southern California have already entered the portal on the first day it opened. Essentially, giving their ‘two weeks notice’ in preparation to leave their current program for another.
Some players have entered the portal while still alive this postseason!
Michigan freshman guard Justin Pippen, a former Sierra Canyon standout, announced he’d be entering the portal today, but can still be with the Wolverines as they compete this postseason. Whether the coach or powers that be allow for that is a different story.
According to reports, Pippen has not been with the team due to concussion protocol.
Other former SoCal standouts that are looking for new homes include:
Gonzaga’s Dusty Stromer, a former Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks star …
Maybe, the most highly-touted, is Isaiah Elohim of USC. The former Sierra Canyon star was one of the top prospects in the country for his class through high school before experiencing injuries.
Corona Centennial’s Devin Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward known for his wiry versatility and spot-up 3-point shooting entered the portal today after two seasons at UCLA.
University of Central Florida’s Mikey Williams, who was a high school phenom at San Ysidro in San Diego and battled legal issues before playing college basketball, entered the transfer portal Monday.
This page will continue to update with transfer portal news from former SoCal high school basketball stars …
