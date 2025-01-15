Four California high school quarterbacks remain standing in the NFL playoffs
The starpower from California has been evident, especially during this year's NFL playoffs. Heading into the 2025 edition, California led the way with six former high school stars from the state starting, which was the most by any state since the 1990s. However, Wild Card weekend saw multiple teams see their seasons come to an end, shrinking the field down to only eight teams.
But, California still has a lot of representation still vying for the Lombardi Trophy, with multiple of those quarterbacks picking up defining wins to help keep their teams alive. With the divisional round fast approaching, let's take a look at which California signal callers still remain in Super Bowl contention.
Josh Allen, Firebaugh High School
After dismantling the Denver Broncos 31-7, Allen and the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, with the winner earning a spot in the conference championship game. In the game, Allen completed 20 out of his 26 pass attempts for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also adding eight carries for 46 yards. A serious MVP candidate, Allen is hungry to win his first Super Bowl. At Firebaugh, Allen threw for over 5,200 yards with 59 touchdowns while rushing for 608 yards and four touchdowns in two varsity seasons.
Jared Goff, Marin Catholic
This week will be a major test of Goff's resilience. Earning a first round bye after helping the Lions clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Goff and the Lions will welcome a red-hot Washington Commanders to town, who are coming off of their first playoff win since 2005. Goff, who had a career season, ended the regular season with 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection. As a senior in high school, Goff threw for 3,692 yards and 40 touchdowns under head coach Mazi Moayed before going on to be a star for the Cal Bears, where he earned the starting job as a true freshman in 2013.
Jayden Daniels, Cajon High School
Daniels' magical season continues. After putting together a regular season that saw him become the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year while guiding Washington to its best season since 1991, he won the franchise its first playoff game since 2005, beating the Buccaneers on the road on a last second field goal. In his debut playoff game, Daniels completed 68.6% of his passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels was a star in high school, leaving Cajon having thrown for 9,654 yards and 122 touchdowns while running the ball for 2,828 yards and 31 touchdowns. Starting his college career at Arizona State, Daniels then transferred to LSU, where he won the Heisman in 2023.
CJ Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga
Before Stroud, the Houston Texans had been experiencing some down years, coming off of a 3-13-1 campaign the year right before he got there. But since Stroud's arrival, the Houston Texans have won the AFC South twice, and picked up a Wild Card weekend win for the second straight season. Playing the Chargers this year, Stroud led the charge in the 32-12 win, completing 22 out of his 33 pass attempts for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception and became only the sixth quarterback in league history to win a playoff game in his first two seasons. Houston will not travel to Kansas City and attempt to knock off the No. 1 seed Chiefs for a spot in the AFC championship game.