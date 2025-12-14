High School

Live game update: CIF Open Division championship, De La Salle vs. Santa Margarita

Last game of season in California pits two nationally ranked teams in Trinity League powerhouse and blue blood of Northern California.

Mitch Stephens

De La Salle game-breaker Jaden Jefferson (15) hopes to break a couple big ones Saturday when the Spartans play one of the nation's top defenses in Santa Margarita in the CIF State Open Division championship at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
De La Salle game-breaker Jaden Jefferson (15) hopes to break a couple big ones Saturday when the Spartans play one of the nation's top defenses in Santa Margarita in the CIF State Open Division championship at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Welcome to the 2025 CIF State Championships from Saddleback College.

This is the third and final game from Saturday, pitting two national teams that have never met. Come back at 8 p.m. and enjoy the live game updates with live tweets, video and afterward a summary with quotes and stats.

8 p.m. — Open Division, De La Salle-Concord (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3)

Section: De La Salle (NCS), Santa Margarita (SS)
State record: De La Salle 7-10, Santa Margarita 1-0
Win streaks: De La Salle 12, Santa Margarita 5
Famous alums: De La Salle — Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL), Amani Toomer (NFL), Aaron Taylor (NFL), D.J. Williams (NFL), Henry To’oTo’o (NFL), Barry brothers (NBA), Kristian Ipsen (diver, Olympic bronze medalist), Chris Wondolowski (soccer); Kyle Harrison (baseball); Santa Margarita — Carson Palmer (NFL, current coach), Klay Thompson (NBA), Trayce Thompson (MLB), A.J. Cruz (NFL), Mychel Thompson (NBA, broadcaster) 

TOP PLAYERS

De La Salle — RB-DB Jaden Jefferson (UNC-signee), LB Bubba Vargas, LB Landon Miller, QB Brayden Knight, OL-DL Mya Telona (signed to Cal), TE Landon Cook (signed to Oregon State), RB-DB Duece Jones-Drew (son of Maurice)

Santa Margarita — WR-CB Trent Mosley (13 TDs, USC signee), DE Isaia Vandermade (junior leads team with 9.0 sacks, eight in the last three games), QB Trace Johnson (Tulane-signee 2,528 passing yards, 18 TDs). DL Dimote Katoanga (6-5, 260-pounder demands double teams, headed to USC), OL-DL Nineveh Nicholson (signed to Arizona State), OL-DL Manoah Faupusa (Arizona signeee). 

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

2ND QUARTER

3RD QUARTER

4TH QUARTER

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California