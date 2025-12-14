Live game update: CIF Open Division championship, De La Salle vs. Santa Margarita
Welcome to the 2025 CIF State Championships from Saddleback College.
This is the third and final game from Saturday, pitting two national teams that have never met. Come back at 8 p.m. and enjoy the live game updates with live tweets, video and afterward a summary with quotes and stats.
8 p.m. — Open Division, De La Salle-Concord (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3)
Section: De La Salle (NCS), Santa Margarita (SS)
State record: De La Salle 7-10, Santa Margarita 1-0
Win streaks: De La Salle 12, Santa Margarita 5
Famous alums: De La Salle — Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL), Amani Toomer (NFL), Aaron Taylor (NFL), D.J. Williams (NFL), Henry To’oTo’o (NFL), Barry brothers (NBA), Kristian Ipsen (diver, Olympic bronze medalist), Chris Wondolowski (soccer); Kyle Harrison (baseball); Santa Margarita — Carson Palmer (NFL, current coach), Klay Thompson (NBA), Trayce Thompson (MLB), A.J. Cruz (NFL), Mychel Thompson (NBA, broadcaster)
TOP PLAYERS
De La Salle — RB-DB Jaden Jefferson (UNC-signee), LB Bubba Vargas, LB Landon Miller, QB Brayden Knight, OL-DL Mya Telona (signed to Cal), TE Landon Cook (signed to Oregon State), RB-DB Duece Jones-Drew (son of Maurice)
Santa Margarita — WR-CB Trent Mosley (13 TDs, USC signee), DE Isaia Vandermade (junior leads team with 9.0 sacks, eight in the last three games), QB Trace Johnson (Tulane-signee 2,528 passing yards, 18 TDs). DL Dimote Katoanga (6-5, 260-pounder demands double teams, headed to USC), OL-DL Nineveh Nicholson (signed to Arizona State), OL-DL Manoah Faupusa (Arizona signeee).
LIVE UPDATES
1ST QUARTER
2ND QUARTER
3RD QUARTER
4TH QUARTER
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: