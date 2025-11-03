Garfield vs. Roosevelt: East LA’s Iconic Rivalry That Defines a Community and Its 'Cultura'
The Southern California football rivalry between Garfield and Roosevelt is more than just your typical high school rivalry — it’s about community, cultura, and pride. The sound echoing throughout East Los Angeles on this night defines a tradition that has shaped these streets for decades.
More Than a Rivalry — It’s Cultura
From the halftime performances to the energy in the stands, you can feel the love that spreads through the crowd. For many, this classic is about more than football — it’s about identity, legacy, and family.
A Celebration of the Eastside
As part of Nike LA’s “In The Field” series in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, this year’s game celebrated the city and the stories that shape the Eastside. It’s a tribute to the families and faces that define Los Angeles — generations coming together to create opportunities for young men and women to make history both on and off the field.
When asked what song best describes the rivalry, many players pointed to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” As they explained, “This is how we do it in East Los Angeles” — a statement of pride and passion for their community.
Playing for Family and Future
"For me I'm out here representing for my family," said Jesus Lugo from Roosevelt. "My family comes from a background where they migrated over here. Making sure that I provide for my family and putting out there I'm not just another Mexican kid. I make sure that I put my full hundred percent effort to this game and that's what I love to show the city every week."
Generations of Pride
Whether you’re from Garfield or Roosevelt, the goal is the same — to show the heart and effort these communities bring every single week. Many players share stories of brothers, sisters, cousins, and parents who have been part of the Classic — in football, basketball, or other sports — all united by the same culture and passion that make this rivalry special.
A Showcase of Latino Heritage
Garfield’s Christopher August Jones and Ceasar Reyes say the game represents far more than football — it’s a showcase of East LA’s unity and pride.
“Coming from a predominantly Latino community, I love how everyone comes together and celebrates our heritage. You’re going to see a lot of Latinos on the field, and we are here to put on a show for everyone.”
Heart, Heritage, and a Hard-Fought Win
Both teams left everything on the field, displaying heart, dedication, and pride on every down. In the end, Garfield edged Roosevelt 37–30 in another unforgettable chapter of East Los Angeles history — a rivalry that continues to stand for more than just a game.