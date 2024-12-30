Harvard-Westlake hires Morgan Wijay as new girls volleyball coach
Harvard-Westlake has made a splash in hiring successful girls volleyball coach Morgan Wijay away from Bishop Alemany High.
Wijay guided Alemany to back-to-back CIF Southern Section championships in 2021 and 2022, winning the Division 4 and 3 titles, respectively. She was named the CIF Coach of the Year for both campaigns.
“Alemany will forever be a part of me and in my heart! It was an absolute pleasure to serve one of the most beautiful communities in the area," Wijay said of Alemany. "My time, the people, the memories will never be forgotten. Thank you to everyone that made the last 10 years the best of my life."
Alemany went 212-89 in 10 seasons under Wijay (not counting 2020 due to COVID). Wijay had a winning record every year and totaled 20 or more wins five times.
Wijay's daughter, London, was a standout at Alemany before reclassifying to the class of 2023 to play at USC, where she's currently a top player for the Trojans as a sophomore.
Harvard-Westlake has been sub .500 the last two seasons under coach Mitch Kallick, including a 13-15 record this past season. The Wolverines compete in a very competitive Mission League with state powers Sierra Canyon and Marymount.
It will be a return of sorts for Wijay, who was an assistant coach at Harvard-Westlake under Adam Black from 2007 to 2009. The Wolverines won a CIF State Division III title in 2007.
