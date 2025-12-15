Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/15/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 8-14. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Preston Hatfield of Lee’s Summit (Missouri) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Hatfield set a new Show-Me Bowl rushing record with 33 carries for 457 yards and four touchdowns as Lee’s Summit defeated Nixa for the Class 6 title, 41-37.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Nasir Barnes, jr., York (Pennsylvania) basketball
Barnes netted 35 points — including the 1,000th of his York career — in an 80-31 home rout of Northeastern.
2. Lan Farmer, sr., Shelby (North Carolina) football
Farmer was sensational in an 84-41 Class 3A state title game win over Kinston, completing 20 of 27 passes for 459 yards and eight touchdowns — matching the North Carolina single-game postseason record — while also running for 38 yards and two scores.
3. Davian Groce, sr., Lone Star (Texas) football
Groce, a Florida signee, had 15 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns and a critical onside kick recovery as Lone Star stormed back to defeat Aledo, 56-52.
4. Brody Hallik, sr., Morris Knolls (New Jersey) basketball
Hallik scored a career-high 34 points in a 71-41 victory over West Caldwell Tech.
5. Elijah Haven, jr., Dunham (Louisiana) football
Haven threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns while running for 136 more yards and two scores in a 34-17 Division III Select state championship win over Calvary Baptist.
6. Roman Henry, fr., Sioux City West (Iowa) basketball
Henry exploded for 38 points in an 89-74 loss to Sioux City East.
7. Jack Kelly, sr., Greenwich (Connecticut) football
Kelly scored four total touchdowns in a 45-6 Class LL title game romp over Southington.
8. Noah Lewis, sr., George Washington (West Virginia) basketball
Lewis, a Wright State signee, had 30 points — including the 1,000th of his George Washington career — 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 75-45 victory over Summit Christian.
9. Javian Mallory, sr., West Boca Raton (Florida) football
Mallory, a Miami signee, ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns as West Boca Raton defeated Mitchell for the Class 6A state championship, 31-0.
10. Kamerin McDowell-Moore, sr., Tarboro (North Carolina) football
McDowell-Moore piled up 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Tarboro blanked Murphy for the Class 2A state title, 22-0.
11. Jaroslavs Pihtovs, sr., Archbishop Riordan (California) basketball
Pihtovs had a monster game with 23 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks in an 89-84 victory over Inglewood.
12. Jake Pukszyn, sr., Liberty (Pennsylvania) basketball
Pukszyn, a Lehigh football signee, scored 20 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 63-45 loss to Northampton.
13. Kaden Robinson, jr., Newton (Mississippi) basketball
Robinson netted 30 points as Newton edged Kemper County, 60-58.
14. Brody Rudnicki, jr., Folsom (California) football
Filling in for injured five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Rudnicki had 24 carries for 186 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 117 yards and a pair of scores as Folsom defeated Cathedral Prep in the CIF Division 1-AA state championship game, 42-28.
15. Zaden Williams, jr., Russellville (Arkansas) basketball
Williams poured in 32 points in a 62-44 victory over Rogers Heritage.
