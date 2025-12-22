Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/22/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 15-21. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Alana Calhoun of Milton (Georgia) flag football for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Calhoun had seven receptions for 86 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-6 state semifinal victory over East Coweta.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Aubree Allen, sr., Parma Western (Michigan) basketball
Allen set a new Parma Western record for career rebounds in a 64-9 victory over Hastings. The senior had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the game. She has more than 550 career rebounds and counting.
2. Carley Bain, sr., West Side Christian (Arkansas) basketball
Bain scored a career-high 30 points in a victory over Arkansas Christian Academy.
3. Jacey Boesel, sr., Deer Park (Washington) basketball
Boesel recorded a double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 74-30 victory over Toppenish.
4. Madalynn Cauley, sr., Harris County (Georgia) flag football
Cauley accounted for all five of Harris County’s touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — in a 32-0 shutout of Washington County to secure the Division I state title.
5. Catherine Cooper, sr., North Oconee (Georgia) flag football
Cooper threw for 229 yards and five touchdowns in a 31-6 victory over Whitewater to claim the Division III state title.
6. Makenzie Fager, sr., Shadle Park (Washington) basketball
Fager led the way with 32 points as Shadle Park downed North Central, 54-40.
7. Morgan Fielder, fr., Lindenhurst (New York) basketball Burmeister
Fielder had 27 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists in a 50-36 victory over Pierson.
8. Natalya Hodge, sr., Bearden (Tennessee) basketball
Hodge scored 42 points as Bearden took down Franklin, 55-46.
9. Khalia Lewis, jr., Our Lady of Mercy (New Jersey) basketball
Lewis dominated with 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 56-54 loss to Haddonfield.
10. Kayla Tanijiri, so., Birmingham (California) basketball
Tanijiri filled up the box score with 26 points, six rebounds and six steals as Birmingham downed Heritage Christian, 55-44.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App