High school phenom Mikey Williams enters transfer portal
With the new possibility of NIL deals, the transfer portal has opened up, and it is the perfect opportunity for players like boys high school basketball legend Mikey Williams to capitalize.
Williams was a five-star recruit who was originally committed to play for Memphis. Following his charge for assault with a weapon, making threats, and firing into a vehicle, he dealt with the legal system and was eventually given a plea deal.
Following the controversy, he decided to transfer from Memphis to UCF because he felt Memphis wasn't awaiting his return.
Now after his first season with UCF, the 20-year-old has decided to hit the transfer portal. In his lone season with the Knights, he averaged 5.1 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game, and .7 assists per game in 14 minutes a night.
Flashback to his high school career, which started at San Ysidro High School in 2019-2020, Williams was taking the country by storm. He broke a San Diego record scoring 77 points in a single game. In that same season, he averaged 29.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, and 4.9 apg earning the MaxPreps national freshmen of the year.
He then transferred to Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina, where he spent his sophomore and junior years there. After those two seasons he returned to San Ysidro and once again put up incredible averages which earned him multiple D1 offers.
Williams was an incredibly athletic guard who got to the rim with ease. These skills have translated to his college game, and he will search for his next chance elsewhere.