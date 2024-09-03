How to buy tickets for Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman football
It might only be September, but it is already time for possibly the biggest high school football matchup of the 2024 season as Mater Dei (CA) and Bishop Gorman (NV) will clash in Santa Ana, California on Friday.
Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, and both teams come into this game with national championship hopes on the line.
This game is likely to sell out in a hurry, so buy your Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei tickets before you go with GoFan.
Can't make it to the game? You can watch Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman live on the NFHS Network.
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to buy tickets
What: No. 1 Mater Dei hosts No. 2 Bishop Gorman in a battle between the top two teams in the nation
When: 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday, September 6
Where: Eddie West Field at the Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
How to buy tickets: Buy tickets to see Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei with GoFan
How to watch: Watch Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman live on the NFHS Network
Mater Dei
The reigning national champs kicked off their season with a bang, making a statement in the Monarchs' 42-25 win over then-No. 8 Corona Centennial in Week 1.
They were off last week in preparation for this nationally-ranked showdown, so expect Raul Lara's squad to come into this one well-rested and ready for a fight.
Bishop Gorman
The Gaels finished 2023 ranked No. 4 in the national rankings, and they look to be a national title contender again this season after opening the year with back-to-back wins over Kahuku (Hawaii) and No. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).
With last week off as well, Bishop Gorman has had a full two weeks to focus on avenging its 24-21 loss to Mater Dei when these two last met in 2022.
