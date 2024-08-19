How to buy tickets for Mater Dei vs. Centennial high school football
Two of the country's Top 10 high school football teams square off on Thursday when California powerhouses Mater Dei and Centennial clash in a nationally-ranked showdown.
The Monarchs are the No. 1 team in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, but No. 8 Centennial will be looking to make a statement when the Huskies kick off the 2024 California high school football season on the road against the reigning national champions.
Tickets for this game are likely to sell out fast, so buy your tickets before you go with GoFan.
Can't make it to the game? You can watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial live on the NFHS Network.
Mater Dei vs. Centennial: How to buy tickets
What: No. 1 Mater Dei hosts No. 8 Centennial when the two teams meet to kick off the 2024 California high school football season
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 22
Where: Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California
How to buy tickets: Buy your tickets to see Centennial vs. Mater Dei with GoFan
How to watch: Watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial live on the NFHS Network.
Mater Dei
The Monarchs took home the 2023 Power 25 national crown, but they begin this season with their second new head coach in as many years.
Raul Lara is in. Frank McManus is out.
Despite another coaching shakeup, Mater Dei is still loaded with talent and looks poised to compete for a second consecutive Power 25 national title.
Centennial
The Huskies finished 9-3 last season, but all three losses came against teams that spent most of the year in the Top 5 of the national rankings (Mater Dei, Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco).
Their final defeat was a heartbreaking 43-42 loss against St. John Bosco where a failed last-second two-point conversion was the only thing that stood between them and a matchup with Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship.
Will 2024 be the year Centennial is finally able to snap the Mater Dei-Bosco stranglehold on Southern California?
