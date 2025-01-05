Ontario Christian pays back MItty with Sabrina Ionescu Showcase girls high school victory
CONCORD, Calif. — During most injury delays, opposing coaches will huddle their squad to get organized. Talk strategy.
But Ontario Christian girls basketball coach Aundre Cummings had more important matters. His only directive for his team at Saturday’s premier game of the 24-team, two-day Sabrina Ionescu SI20 Showcase against national No. 1 Archbishop Mitty was to take a knee and pray.
No, this wasn’t anything catastrophic. With a little more than two minutes left in the first half and his team down 19-17, there was a knee injury to an opposing player, but not any player. It was Mitty’s best player, one of the nation’s finest, and a very popular one at that — junior forward McKenna Woliczko, who brought a packed — and we do mean packed — Carondelet High to a stone cold silence.
The only thing to be heard was the teen crying in pain. For so many reasons, it was hard to hear and witness.
After 3-4 minutes Woliczko, one of six players selected to the SBLive/High School on SI All-American team, was helped to her feet. A medic on site had poked around where the pain was and she grimaced when the poke reached her right inner knee.
She never returned and eventually was taken to a South San Francisco ER where her father Aaron, the Senior Associate Commissioner of Men’s Basketball and Sport Administration at the West Coast Conference was seeking the best orthopedic doctors around, including the Golden State Warriors’, Dr. Christopher Lehman (see his update below).
All of it tarnished an otherwise resounding 61-44 Ontario Christian victory, one that was supposed to avenge an even more resounding 59-34 defeat to Mitty two weeks earlier at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.
But even Cummings, humble, gracious and honest in his response to Woliczko’s injury, admitted the win was a little hollow.
“The game is precious but we always hope that no one gets injured,” he said after the game. “I hope she’s OK — that’s bigger than the win for sure.”
The game’s star — who else but the nation’s top 2027 recruit Kaleena Smith — echoed Cummings’ sentiments.
Despite her 23 points, a 21-4 run to end the game, and an overall stellar team effort to improve her team’s record to 20-1, she first had wishes for the fallen standout who was the SBLive Freshman (2022-23) and Sophomore (2023-24) of the Year the last two seasons.
Smith, by the way, was the 2023-24 Freshman of the Year. She and Wolcizco were part of the SBLive 6-person All-American team heading into 2024-25. They were also teammates at the USA Trials and Nike Hoop Summit.
“I know my first concern wasn’t the game at that point but her health,” Smith said. “She’s a really good person and we bonded as teammates. Even though we’re on opposite sides in high school, you hate to see anyone in pain like that. It was definitely hard to focus after that.”
Cummings admitted “when it (the injury) happened it didn’t feel the same coaching. So I found myself shrinking. I wanted her to play, we wanted her to play because we are such competitors.”
When Smith and freshman Tati Griffin (14 points, eight rebounds) and Sydney Douglas (nine points, 10 rebounds) helped build a 38-28 lead by the middle of the third, this one looked over.
Mitty Hall of Fame coach Sue Phillips put her team back together both physically and emotionally after losing their team leader in both capacities. Making it doubly difficult was the fact Ontario Christian had a point to prove from the team’s only loss just two weeks earlier.
“It’s difficult in that situation to compartmentalize and focus on the task at hand, which is competing against a really good Ontario Christian team we beat two weeks ago and knew were going to come in with fresh legs and a renewed sense of purpose and they played like it,” Phillips said.
The harder part may have just been emotionally engaging in winning a basketball game. Teammates were literally crying on the bench with their leader in tears on the court.
“When you see your teammate in pain and you know she’s not going to be on the sideline with you, that’s difficult,” Phillips said.
But somehow the Monarchs found a way, either channeling Woliczko, or probably, realizing they’re very capable on their own. Sophomore Ze’Ni Patterson was terrific with 14 points, while freshman post Maliya Hunter added nine points and eight rebounds. "(Patterson and Hunter) are great basketball players, and we see that every day in practice," Phillips said. "They are going to find their footing in this program and on this stage."
Suddenly a 10-point deficit disappeared and when Devin Cosgriff hit a tough baseline jumper, the Monarchs had finished off a 12-0 run to take a 40-38 lead.
“It was really hard,” Patterson said about playing without Woliczko. “You just got to keep playing and pushing and pushing and pushing, just keep playing. I feel like as a team, we played really well just trying to push through our feelings and emotions of losing McKenna.”
That’s about the time Cummings was nudged by his assistants to start coaching. “You gotta still coach. They’re really good.”
It helped to have Smith, who immediately responded with a quick dribble drive and hoop followed by a nice feed to Dan Robinson, who drilled an outside jumper to go up 42-40 lead, one it would never relinquish. Robinson was stout throughout and scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.
Cummings said Robinson was her team's unsung hero.
“We had some great spurts but obviously missing a huge component, trying to find our way, we did at times,” Phillips said. “They did a terrific job of competing and fighting.”
But the Knights had a little more, despite four fouls each by Griffin and Douglas. A team without much depth — only two percent of its points come from the bench on the season — found enough strength. The Monarchs, frankly, looked like they ran out of gas, perhaps more emotionally than physically.
"I'll take the win, but I hope and pray that we see them at state if we can get there and to see them at full strength," Cummings said. "Nothing would make me happier than to play them with their very best players."
Said Smith: "I think we learned a lot of things from the last time we played them. We're a young team and we need a lot more to get back up here (for the state finals). If we do, I hope it's against (Mitty) and they're 100 percent healthy."
UPDATE ON MCKENNA WOLICZKO
From Woliczko’s father Aaron, who refers to her as “Mc:” “Tonight’s update: She got out of ER and x-Rays looked good from a “nothing broken” perspective, Mc has an MRI scheduled for 8:15 pm Monday night, which is about the quickest turnaround we can ask for.
“Based on X-Ray and pain in medial (inside), the doctor in the ER said there is “something” with the MCL but is hopeful that it could be (best case scenario) a grade 1 sprain. He’s hopeful for her because her swelling isn’t extreme like a full knee blowout or even torn ACL symptoms.
“We are thankful he was so positive about this!
“The injury occurred in a non contact situation, so that is always scary to start. She felt/heard “pop” obviously for her initial reaction plus immediate pain on the medial and lateral side. Her right leg was straight when she tried to plant and her knee gave out inwards. That is what I initially saw in real time and from slowing down video.
“Thanks to some great relationships, we did secure an appointment with Dr. Lehman who is one of the best orthopedic knee doctors/surgeons around and works with the Warriors. He worked with Mc last spring when she had a sliding softball knee injury that thankfully was a bad hematoma.
“His first available appointment is Thursday. “We are all very thankful to all for their concern and thinking the best in a scary moment. We will share updates as we know more.”