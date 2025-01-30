Jalen 'The Jewel' Stokes hits the court sprinting, scoring, winning for Dougherty Valley
BY JOEY ACE
LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA — It had all come so easy for Dougherty Valley senior Jalen Stokes. Buckets came in droves. Three-pointers rained softly through the hoop.
He scored a school-record 47 points in a heartbreaking loss at NorCal power San Ramon Valley to open the East Bay Athletic League season. He powered in in 32 at home in an upset win over state-ranked De La Salle. Added another 31 against league rival Foothill.
But on this Friday night, against a young, below .500 Granada squad, it was a struggle for the bullish 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior guard. And the Wildcats.
In the middle of the second quarter, Stokes caught a pass from teammate Kenny Cloud and immediately turned towards the basket. The Matadors quickly doubled him and knocked the ball from his hands. Another turnover seemed imminent.
But just as quick, the Davis-bound standout snatched the ball back, blew by one defender, spun around the second and finished through contact to secure an And-1 en. It was all en route to a solid-for-him 24-point, eight-rebound, four-steal performance in a 72-49 East Bay Athletic League win on Jan. 24. Stokes led his team on a 36-13 run in the second half to win going away.
He did it with his future college coach Jim Les watching in the half-filled stands.
“It’s very back and forth,” Stokes said after the win when asked what he loves most about basketball. “If you make a mistake you have to let it go. You can’t let it carry over to the next possession. There’s a lot of life lessons to learn in basketball.”
One is to be patient: Good things happen to those who wait.
Jalen the jewel
Certainly not by choice, Stokes had to sit out the first 12 games of the season after being denied eligibility by the North Coast Section for transferring during the summer from nearby Dublin. He was a three-year player for the Gaels and an All-Bay Area performer while averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds as a junior.
After a Dougherty Valley appeal, his eligibility was granted on Dec. 27 and Stokes hit the hardwood sprinting, shooting and defending, leading his team to a 73-70 overtime win over the host team at the Santa Barbara Invitational. He scored 24 against a team that beat national power Sierra Canyon the next night.
“First off, he should have never been ineligible in the first place — there was a change of residence — but Jalen was a jewel even watching from the bench,” Dougherty Valley coach Mike Hansen said. “He’s been incredible since the moment he stepped on our campus. He obviously made us better by practicing with us every day. When your best guy is your hardest worker and wants to be coached hard that’s a very good thing.”
And it’s a good thing, Stokes said, being accepted so freely. Especially by a bunch of guys who was the arch enemy as a fierce opponent at EBAL rival Dublin for three years.
“These guys took me as one of their own,” Stokes said. “The team and the coaches have all been very welcoming. They helped me get through my sitting out period. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
The family-oriented environment was evident against Granada. Every time a Wildcat fell to the floor, a teammate picked him up, adding words of encouragement.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the game out of reach, Stokes went to the bench after playing 30 of the 32 minutes. When freshman Alonzo Walker III sent down a ferocious breakaway dunk, the bench erupted, with Stokes leaping out of his seat to offer a celebratory modern-day handshake with the talented ninth-grader.
5 positions, 3 levels, 2 hoop idols
Stokes said although frustrated by 12 games watching from the sidelines, “It really made me play a lot smarter, the games just slowed down for me … definitely made me hungry to come out and play.”
Did it ever, said Hansen with a laugh.
“He’s a machine,” the son of legendary Foothill coach Tom Hansen said. “He can play all five positions at this level and he’s a three-level scorer. He’s definitely a willing passer especially when teams send a second defender at him. He’s just getting better and better.”
When asked about the biggest part of his offensive game Stokes attributed his success to that three-level scoring ability, as well as his unselfish teammates. Confidence and bloodlines help also, having a father (Eric) and brother (Sterling) who played college football.
Though he didn’t compare himself to them, Stokes seems to model his game after basketball idols Jimmy Butler and Cade Cunningham.
“I don’t feel like I can be guarded at any level,” Stokes said. “I’m too big for guards and too strong for bigs, I don’t feel like anyone can stay in front of me. I have to give it to my teammates too, they knock down shots and help open up the lanes for me.”
Safe haven, competitive spirit
Before suiting up for his current team, Stokes played on Team Lillard on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit, sponsored by another Oakland native in Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
“Great competition, a family-oriented environment with great teammates, and a much different pace of basketball compared to the high school game,” Stokes said when describing the experience.
It will be an entirely new experience in college and Les said he can’t wait to get Stokes in the fold.
“His competitive spirit, drive, and work ethic make him a great basketball player, and a great young man,” Les said after the game. “We’re a top public university in the country, and we think Jalen will fit right into our academic culture, and the culture of our team.”
Stokes was named an NCS scholar-athlete, among his many on-court honors, showing that his dedication on the basketball court is matched in the classroom.
Whether it's the mental toughness required to sit out of games or the skill and composure needed to score the ball at career-best rates, Stokes's love for basketball drives him through all of it. He has three regular-season games left on the schedule for the Wildcats (17-6) and likely a deep playoff push.
“I tried other sports but basketball is really the one that stuck with me,” he said. “No matter what happens the ball always bounces back up to you. It’s been a safe haven for me even when life might not be going that well.”