Jameson Powell's star-power, recruitment rise after Folsom's impressive opening win over Long Beach Poly
FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA — Jameson Powell is a ball of energ. He talks faster than a runaway train, often flashes a $-million smile and is polite as a prom date: “Yes sir. No sir.”
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior at Folsom also happens to be one of California’s top recruited receivers in his class. And even though he loves to talk, engage and generally be social, he let’s his play on the field do the talking.
That’s why Powell, coming off an 86-catches, 1,231-yard, 14-touchdown sophomore season, said he doesn’t really sweat the recruiting process. He's confident because he puts in the work.
“I always aim to be a team player,” he said following an impressive 63-20 opening 2024 home win over Long Beach Poly on Friday. “If I do my job on the field, the recruiting will take care of itself. So when I put my play on the tape they can see for themselves if I’m a good player or not.
“I know I’m a good player so they’ll see that for sure.”
Folsom 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons sees it every day and interrupted an interview with his No. 1 target by thumping Powell on the chest and proclaiming him “the best receiver in the country.”
Currently a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, recruiters might not believe that yet. His size is not prototypical for elite projections, but there’s no argument with his production, work ethic and attitude.
Greg Biggins, a recruiting expert for 247Sports, believes Powell is more than just a sleeper. He’s rated as the No. 38 recruit overall in California for the Class of 2016 and No. 62 receiver in the country.
“He’s a versatile pass catcher who can move around but probably projects best as a slot receiver in college," Biggins wrote.
Powell is a tough cover, Biggin says, “because of his hands, quickness, routes and is very shifty after the catch. He routinely takes a short hitch, makes two or three guys miss and picks up big yards.”
He didn’t show that as much against a very talented and long Long Beach Poly secondary, but did break free in the back corner of the end zone after a long Lyons scramble.
The talented and elusive quarterback fired a strike and Powell caught it easily, turning a mildly close game into a route late in the third quarter. Powell finished with a team-high five catches and 60 yards.
“We have a bond like we’re brothers,” Powell said of Lyons, the No. 2-ranked QB nationally in the Class of 2026. “He’s the best quarterback in the country so you can’t go wrong. He helps me and I help him as well.
“When we’re on the field we’re looking at each other mid-play, mid-game and we know what’s going to happen.”
The third-quarter touchdown was a certainty, Powell said.
“I looked at him and pointed to the back pylon,” Powell said. “He saw it. He threw it and touchdown.”
Whichever college lands Powell will get a touchdown maker and a touchdown kid, say his coaches. Powell has 16 offers, including Oregon, Ole Miss, Washington and Arkansas,
He took a recent unofficial visit to the South — his mother has family in Baton Rouge, La., near LSU — and was turned around by the trip. He visited Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss.
“It was great to see all those Southern schools,” he said. “I don’t know yet where I’ll take my official visits. I’ll get that list together soon.”
He admitted that visiting the South “opened my recruitment mind,” he said.
Though his mind right now, he said, was on beating a Serra squad that has beaten the Bulldogs two years in a row, including 21-14 to start the 2023 season. Folsom went on to win 12 of the next 13 to take its fifth state championship with a 20-14 victory over St. Bonaventure in the Division 1-A title game.
Jameson had only three catches for 30 yards in that game, but caught the game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining. Lyons evaded a big rush, scrambled left and found Jameson in the middle of the end zone. He had come back aggressively for the ball.
“He just makes plays,” Folsom coach Paul Doherty said of Powell. “None could have been bigger than that.”