Jared McCain becomes first NBA 1st-rounder out of Corona Centennial, taken No. 16 by 76ers
The man doesn't miss.
Jared McCain became the first player to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft from California's Corona Centennial High Wednesday night when he was selected No. 16 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 draft.
Ike Anigbogu was the program's first NBA Draft selection in 2017 when he was taken by the Indiana Pacers in the second round (47th overall).
Before starring at Duke as a freshman where McCain started all 36 games and averaged 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, he was a standout at Centennial and is well-regarded as one of the best high school basketball players to come out of California in the last five years.
The SoCal native helped the Huskies win three straight CIF Southern Section Open Division championships (2021, '22, '23) and a CIF State Open Division title in 2022.
McCain was named Gatorade California Player of the Year two straight years (2022, '23) while being regarded as a 5-star prospect on Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. The sharpshooting guard averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and four assists per game as a junior before notching 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a senior.
He went on to be named California Mr. Basketball in 2023 and was named a McDonald's All-American.
JARED MCCAIN VS. BRONNY JAMES
When in high school, Jared McCain and Bronny James faced off when McCain was with Centennial and James was with Sierra Canyon.