Jaxson Carper Discusses NIL, Recruiting, UCLA Offer and Troy Hill's Impact

Power Four offers continue to pile up for St. Bonaventure quarterback Jaxson Carper, but one of California's fastest-rising Class of 2028 prospects says recruiting rankings and NIL opportunities aren't driving his motivation. Instead, the rising junior remains focused on the same daily work ethic that earned him a varsity starting job as a freshman.

Rise Through the Ranks

Carper recently spoke with High School On SI about his process, mindset and expectation not only for himself, but for his team as well

"Not a day goes by that I'm not doing something related to the quarterback position because I love it so much," Carper told High School On SI. "The other guys are going to be stronger than me—I'm not the most built. But I work every single day. I've learned how to throw the ball a lot better, and I get in the classroom a lot so I can understand the game better."

That mentality has fueled one of the more impressive recruiting climbs in the 2028 class. Currently rated a three-star prospect by multiple recruiting services, his recruitment has continued to gain momentum over the past year.

Carper holds offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Arizona, UCLA, Kansas, SMU, Texas Tech and several others. He has established himself as one of California's top quarterback prospects entering his junior season and his recruitment has accelerated rapidly over the past year, with multiple Power Four programs joining the mix.

Despite the attention, Carper insists his priorities haven't changed.

Choosing Fit Over Money

As NIL continues to reshape college football recruiting, many prospects are navigating difficult decisions between financial opportunities and finding the right football fit. Carper says his approach is straightforward.

For a quarterback with Power Four offers and one of the fastest-rising recruitments in the West, conversations about NIL are inevitable. Yet Carper says the biggest factor isn't maximizing a paycheck—it's maximizing his opportunity on the field. "The money's nice, but I don't play for the money," he said. "I want to go somewhere I can play."

Carper said finding the right football fit outweighs financial considerations.

One recruiting moment, however, stood above the rest.

"Definitely getting an offer from my hometown school (UCLA) felt really good," Carper said. "Me and my dad talked about it a lot."

While college coaches continue evaluating his game, Carper is equally focused on refining it.

He currently trains with quarterback coaches Danny "LA Dimes" Hernandez and Coach TJ Jordan in Santa Maria, crediting both with helping elevate his mechanics and overall development as a passer.

Learning From the NFL

This fall will also mark the first full season under new St. Bonaventure head coach Troy Hill, the former NFL defensive back who has already left an impression on his young quarterback.

Former NFL defensive back Troy Hill, now the head coach at St. Bonaventure High School, has helped Class of 2028 quarterback Jaxson Carper develop his defensive recognition, football IQ, and confidence ahead of the 2026 season. Credit: Bob Donnan | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"It's been great," Carper said. "He's helped me a lot with reads—understanding what the defense is going to do from a defensive back's perspective."

Carper described Hill's coaching style as adaptable, explaining that the former NFL veteran knows when to challenge players and when to encourage them.

"He can be fiery, he can be chill, he can be calm—it depends on how practice is flowing," Carper said. "He adjusts to fit what different guys need."

The confidence Hill has helped build is showing in Carper's expectations for the upcoming season.

After throwing 14 touchdown passes as a sophomore, Carper has set an ambitious goal of at least 3,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes while adding five rushing scores. Although capable of extending plays with his legs, he still considers himself equally comfortable winning from inside the pocket.

"I do both," Carper said. "It depends who we're playing—I can move around, but I also trust my arm."

Away from football, Carper enjoys unwinding with friends at the skate park and spending time with his dog, moments that help him step away from the constant demands of recruiting and quarterback development.

He also credits his support system for helping him reach this point.

"My dad, first and foremost—he's the reason I'm running today," Carper said. "Coach Danny and TJ helped me develop a live arm, and Coach Hill has really built up my confidence and my football IQ."

Ask Carper to rate his own game if he was in a video game, and there's no hesitation.

"99 overall," he said with a laugh.

His confidence isn't rooted in rankings or recruiting hype, though. Instead, it's centered on becoming a completely different player by the time his recruitment reaches its conclusion.

"I hope they say I became a whole different player from where I started," Carper said. "Grown, built like a real athlete, ready to go." Carper also intends to deliver a state championship this season and prove any of the doubters wrong.

The Best Is Still Ahead

Carper's recruitment continues to gain momentum, but the quarterback remains focused on one goal above all else: becoming the best player he can be before the process ends. | Jaxson Carper

With two full high school seasons still ahead, Carper believes his best football is still in front of him and if his daily routine is any indication, he plans to earn every step of that climb.