St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds for A-10 Championship Quarterfinal
St. Bonaventure was tied with the second-worst record in the Atlantic-10 at the end of the regular season, but the Bonnies have quietly begun a Cinderella run, taking down both La Salle and George Mason as an underdog.
The Bonnies' next challenge comes on Friday afternoon when they take on the No. 4 seed in the conference, the Dayton Flyers. Do they have a chance to pull off a third straight upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- St. Bonaventure +6.5 (-104)
- Dayton -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- St. Bonaventure +225
- Dayton -280
Total
- OVER 140.5 (-110)
- UNDER 140.5 (-110)
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 12
- Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- St. Bonaventure Record: 17-16 (4-14 in A-10)
- Dayton Record: 21-10 (12-6 in A-10)
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Dayton is 15-16 ATS this season
- St. Bonaventure is 12-20 ATS this season
- The OVER is 20-12 in St. Bonaventure games this season
- The UNDER is 20-11 in Dayton games this season
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Key Player to Watch
- Javon Bennett, G - Dayton Flyers
Javon Bennett is leading Dayton in points per game, averaging 15.9, while also adding 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. He scored 20 points in Dayton's regular-season victory against St. Bonaventure.
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
There's a reason St. Bonaventure got hot. The Bonnies have been a solid shooting team this season, ranking 118th in effective field goal, which ranks above the Flyers, who come in at 135th in that metric.
These two teams already played in a nail-biter in February, a game in which Dayton barely escaped with a two-point victory. Let's ride the hot team and bet on the Bonnies to keep this game close.
Pick: St. Bonaventure +6.5 (-104)
