St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds for A-10 Championship Quarterfinal

St. Bonaventure was tied with the second-worst record in the Atlantic-10 at the end of the regular season, but the Bonnies have quietly begun a Cinderella run, taking down both La Salle and George Mason as an underdog.

The Bonnies' next challenge comes on Friday afternoon when they take on the No. 4 seed in the conference, the Dayton Flyers. Do they have a chance to pull off a third straight upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

St. Bonaventure +6.5 (-104)

Dayton -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

St. Bonaventure +225

Dayton -280

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

St. Bonaventure Record: 17-16 (4-14 in A-10)

Dayton Record: 21-10 (12-6 in A-10)

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Dayton is 15-16 ATS this season

St. Bonaventure is 12-20 ATS this season

The OVER is 20-12 in St. Bonaventure games this season

The UNDER is 20-11 in Dayton games this season

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Key Player to Watch

Javon Bennett, G - Dayton Flyers

Javon Bennett is leading Dayton in points per game, averaging 15.9, while also adding 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. He scored 20 points in Dayton's regular-season victory against St. Bonaventure.

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick

There's a reason St. Bonaventure got hot. The Bonnies have been a solid shooting team this season, ranking 118th in effective field goal, which ranks above the Flyers, who come in at 135th in that metric.

These two teams already played in a nail-biter in February, a game in which Dayton barely escaped with a two-point victory. Let's ride the hot team and bet on the Bonnies to keep this game close.

Pick: St. Bonaventure +6.5 (-104)

