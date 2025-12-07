CIF State SoCal Regional Football Scores, CIF State Championship Schedule
One more game.
The CIF State football championships are set for December 12-13 at three locations in Southern California: Buena Park High School Stadium (BPHS), Fullerton Union High
School District Stadium (FUHSDS), and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
The regional finals are complete, and the state final matchups are set.
The marquee game of the weekend will be the Open Division final between De La Salle (12-0) of Northern California and Santa Margarita (10-3) of Southern California. De La Salle is one of the most storied high school football programs in America, while Santa Margarita is led by Carson Palmer, who's in his first year at the helm and is on the heels of a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title victory.
That game will be streamed on Spectrum News on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Below are the results of the CIF State SoCal Regional finals, and below that is the master schedule for the CIF State finals, including location, times and pairings.
CIF STATE SOCAL REGIONAL SCORES
DIVISION 1–AA
Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 20
DIVISION 1–A
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Granite Hills 35
DIVISION 2–AA
Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21
DIVISION 2–A
Rio Hondo Prep 26, Santa Fe Christian 21
DIVISION 3–AA
Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28
DIVISION 3–A
RF Kennedy 35, Carson 33
DIVISION 4–AA
Reedley Barstow 13, Immanuel 12
DIVISION 4–A
Beckman 46, Riverside Hillcrest 40
DIVISION 5–AA
El Cajon Christian 27, Valley Christian 13
DIVISION 5–A
Bishop Union 47, South Gate 28
DIVISION 6–AA
Valley Center 30, Valley View 19
DIVISION 6–A
San Diego Morse 57, Grace Brethren 40
DIVISION 7–AA
Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0
DIVISION 7–A
South El Monte 56, Santee 7
CIF STATE CHAMPION MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
De La Salle (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 1–AA
Folsom (13-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic (11-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 1–A
Central East, Fresno (13-1) vs. Pacifica, Oxnard (15-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Saddleback
College
DIVISION 2–AA
St. Mary’s, Stockton (12-2) vs. Bakersfield Christian (13-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 2–A
Sonora (14-0) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (15-0) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 3–AA
St. Ignatius, S.F. (8-6) vs. Ventura (13-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 3–A
McClymonds, Oakland (11-2) vs. RF Kennedy, Delano (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at
FUHSDS
DIVISION 4–AA
Sutter (13-1) vs. Barstow (11-3) on Friday at 8 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 4–A
El Cerrito (12-2) vs. Beckman, Irvine (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 5–AA
Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (10-4) vs. Christian, El Cajon (8-7) on Friday at 4 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 5–A
Calaveras, San Andreas (12-2) vs. Bishop Union (12-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 6–AA
Lincoln, San Jose (11-3) vs. Valley Center (8-6) on Friday at 4 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 6–A
Winters (13-1) vs. Morse, San Diego (10-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 7–AA
Redding Christian, Palo Cedro (14-0) vs. Woodbridge, Irvine (7-8) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at
FUHSDS
DIVISION 7–A
Balboa, San Francisco (11-2) vs. South El Monte (11-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at BPHS
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for the 2025 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only through
CIF’s online ticketing partner, GoFan.
