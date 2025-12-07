High School

CIF State SoCal Regional Football Scores, CIF State Championship Schedule

Below are the scores to each Southern California regional final and the CIF State finals schedule for Dec. 12-13. The bottom of the page has ticket information.

Tarek Fattal

Santa Margarita prepares to take the field at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final against Corona Centennial.
Santa Margarita prepares to take the field at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final against Corona Centennial. / Jeremy Westerbeck

One more game.

The CIF State football championships are set for December 12-13 at three locations in Southern California: Buena Park High School Stadium (BPHS), Fullerton Union High
School District Stadium (FUHSDS), and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

The regional finals are complete, and the state final matchups are set.

The marquee game of the weekend will be the Open Division final between De La Salle (12-0) of Northern California and Santa Margarita (10-3) of Southern California. De La Salle is one of the most storied high school football programs in America, while Santa Margarita is led by Carson Palmer, who's in his first year at the helm and is on the heels of a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title victory.

That game will be streamed on Spectrum News on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Below are the results of the CIF State SoCal Regional finals, and below that is the master schedule for the CIF State finals, including location, times and pairings.

CIF STATE SOCAL REGIONAL SCORES

DIVISION 1–AA
Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 20

DIVISION 1–A
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Granite Hills 35

DIVISION 2–AA
Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21

DIVISION 2–A
Rio Hondo Prep 26, Santa Fe Christian 21

DIVISION 3–AA
Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28

DIVISION 3–A
RF Kennedy 35, Carson 33

DIVISION 4–AA
Reedley Barstow 13, Immanuel 12

DIVISION 4–A
Beckman 46, Riverside Hillcrest 40

DIVISION 5–AA
El Cajon Christian 27, Valley Christian 13

DIVISION 5–A
Bishop Union 47, South Gate 28

DIVISION 6–AA
Valley Center 30, Valley View 19

DIVISION 6–A
San Diego Morse 57, Grace Brethren 40

DIVISION 7–AA
Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0

DIVISION 7–A
South El Monte 56, Santee 7

CIF STATE CHAMPION MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

De La Salle (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College



DIVISION 1–AA

Folsom (13-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic (11-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College



DIVISION 1–A

Central East, Fresno (13-1) vs. Pacifica, Oxnard (15-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Saddleback
College



DIVISION 2–AA

St. Mary’s, Stockton (12-2) vs. Bakersfield Christian (13-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College


DIVISION 2–A

Sonora (14-0) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (15-0) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Saddleback College



DIVISION 3–AA

St. Ignatius, S.F. (8-6) vs. Ventura (13-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at FUHSDS


DIVISION 3–A

McClymonds, Oakland (11-2) vs. RF Kennedy, Delano (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at

FUHSDS


DIVISION 4–AA

Sutter (13-1) vs. Barstow (11-3) on Friday at 8 p.m. at BPHS


DIVISION 4–A

El Cerrito (12-2) vs. Beckman, Irvine (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at BPHS


DIVISION 5–AA

Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (10-4) vs. Christian, El Cajon (8-7) on Friday at 4 p.m. at BPHS


DIVISION 5–A

Calaveras, San Andreas (12-2) vs. Bishop Union (12-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at FUHSDS


DIVISION 6–AA

Lincoln, San Jose (11-3) vs. Valley Center (8-6) on Friday at 4 p.m. at FUHSDS


DIVISION 6–A

Winters (13-1) vs. Morse, San Diego (10-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at BPHS


DIVISION 7–AA

Redding Christian, Palo Cedro (14-0) vs. Woodbridge, Irvine (7-8) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at

FUHSDS


DIVISION 7–A

Balboa, San Francisco (11-2) vs. South El Monte (11-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at BPHS

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 2025 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only through
CIF’s online ticketing partner, GoFan.

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team.

