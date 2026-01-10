Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. Panthers on Saturday on Wild Card Weekend)
The 2025-26 edition of the NFL Playoffs will begin with what the betting market believes is the most lopsided matchup of the Wild Card Round, an NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers are one of the small handful of teams in NFL history to win their division with a losing record, but they should feel a level of confidence heading into this game after having defeated the Rams by a score of 31-28 back in November 30.
If you want to get in on the betting action for today's game, you're in the right spot. Let's look at my pick for the side, total, and a player prop for this NFC Wild Card matchup.
Rams vs. Panthers Best Bets Today
- Panthers +10.5 (-110) vs. Rams
- Rams/Panthers OVER 46.5 (-110)
- Tetairoa McMillan OVER 4.5 Receptions (+106)
Panthers +10.5 (-110) vs. Rams
In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Panthers in their rematch with the Rams:
There's no question the Rams are the better team, but can the Panthers hang with them and keep this game somewhat competitive? I think they can. The Panthers already beat them once this season, and while the Rams looked like the better team, the Panthers were able to gain 5.8 yards per snap against this Los Angeles defense. The Rams' defense has fallen off in the second half of the season, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play in that time frame.
There's also something to be said for the Panthers playing on their home field, where they've been significantly better this season. There's enough there to take the 10.5 points with Carolina in this spot.
Rams/Panthers OVER 46.5 (-110)
The last time these two teams met, it was an offensive showdown, combining for 59 points and 737 total yards. I wouldn't be surprised to see another high-scoring game, especially considering how poorly the Rams' defense has played lately. They've allowed 6.4 yards per snap over their last three games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the NFL in that span. They're also 23rd in the league in opponent EPA per play dating back to Week 13.
Let's sit back and root for points on Saturday.
Tetairoa McMillan OVER 4.5 Receptions (+106)
In the Wild Card Round edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tet McMillan to go over his receptions total as my No. 4 player prop:
If the Panthers want any hope of hanging with the Rams in this game, they need to find a way to get the ball in their best player's hands early and often. Tet McMillan comes into this game in strong form, combining for 20 targets, 11 catches, and 163 yards over the Panthers' final three games of the season.
Even if the Rams get out to a big lead, we could see McMillan rack up garbage time receptions as the Rams start to play a soft shell defense.
