High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Oct. 26, 2025
Week 11 of the high school football season saw a couple of upsets fell teams in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
The first happened in the Arizona desert Friday night, where Hamilton defeated crosstown rival Basha, 28-12, behind a record-setting performance from one of the nation’s top sophomores.
Then Saturday afternoon, St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey finally snagged its big win after coming up just short against Don Bosco Prep a couple of weeks ago, knocking off Bergen Catholic, 43-42, in overtime after the Crusaders rallied from a 35-14 deficit.
Hamilton took Basha’s spot in this week’s Power 25 on the heels of its victory, while Allen (Texas) replaced Bergen Catholic after the Crusaders’ second defeat of the season.
The big matchups this week see No. 1 St. John Bosco finishing its regular season against Trinity League rival No. 25 Mater Dei, while No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 16 Chaminade-Madonna renew their South Florida rivalry.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 42-0
Lowdown: The Braves scored touchdowns on their first four possessions in wrapping up a share of the Trinity League title. Next up is their annual rivalry showdown against Mater Dei.
Next up: at No. 25 Mater Dei, Oct. 31
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Aces Elite Sports Academy (Tempe, Ariz.) 28-0
Lowdown: The Panthers have allowed only one touchdown in their last five games as they keep pace with St. John Bosco, the only team to beat them this season back on Sept. 5.
Next up: vs. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.), Nov. 1
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. East St. Louis (Ill.) 38-14
Lowdown: Louisville commit Lehky Thompkins ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while Wake Forest commit AJ Marks returned an interception and a kickoff for touchdowns.
Next up: at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.), Nov. 1
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) 42-3
Lowdown: Ashton Turner ran for two touchdowns, and Deuce Smith ran for one score and tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Stafford as the Rams romped to victory.
Next up: at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Oct. 31
5. Buford (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 55-7
Lowdown: The Wolves led 48-7 at halftime, with AJ Granville returning a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown and Jameer Cantrell recording an 18-yard pick-six.
Next up: vs. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.), Oct. 31
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.) 40-0
Lowdown: The Trailblazers improved to 18-1 all-time in the Mission League, winning their fourth straight title since joining in 2022, with QB Laird Finkel going 13-of-19 for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Next up: at Loyola (Los Angeles), Oct. 31
7. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Norco (Calif.) 59-49
Lowdown: Dean Gibson ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, and the Huskies rallied in the fourth quarter after Norco took a 49-48 lead with 6:51 remaining thanks to Dean Gibson’s 50-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard field goal by Jaden Walk-Green with 51 seconds left to seal the victory.
Next up: vs. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.), Oct. 31
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas) 43-0
Lowdown: Make it five consecutive shutouts for the Gaels since suffering their only loss of the season to Mater Dei on Sept. 19 as they now await their semifinal opponent in Nevada’s new four-team Open Division state playoffs.
Next up: TBD, Nov. 14
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Easton (New Orleans) 63-12
Lowdown: Liberty commit QB John Johnson threw for 338 yards and six touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing to lead the Cougars to victory.
Next up: at John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.), Oct. 31
10. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Bell (Hurst, Texas) 49-0
Lowdown: The Dragons led just 14-0 at halftime before exploding in the second half to secure their 31st district title, finishing with 701 total yards. Senior Davis Penn, still coming back from a torn ACL in last year’s playoffs, finished with 15 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Keller (Texas) Central, Oct. 31
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-12
Lowdown: The Raiders won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, with Johnny DiSalvatore kicking four field goals and Donovan Adras returning a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown to help them build a 16-0 lead.
Next up: vs. No. 16 Chaminade-Madonna, Oct. 31
12. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 23-20 (OT)
Lowdown: Elijah Lee’s 5-yard touchdown run in overtime after St. John’s kicked a field goal on its possession allowed the Stags to survive the upset bid.
Next up: vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Oct. 31
13. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Trojans look to take advantage of the late bye to refresh for the end of a long season.
Next up: vs. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.), Oct. 31
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Paramus Catholic (N.J.) 28-0
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Carson Schoen threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah Alvarez and Colin Brennan each ran for touchdowns for the Ironmen.
Next up: vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.), Oct. 31
15. Allen (Texas) (8-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Prosper (Texas) 31-30
Lowdown: Welcome the Eagles to the Power 25 following a thrilling victory over District 6-6A rival Prospect that came down to Jaden Hambric’s 10-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining and a missed 46-yard field goal for the win with 3 seconds left.
Next up: vs. Boyd (McKinney, Texas), Oct. 31
16. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 47-0
Lowdown: Freshman QB Malik Leonard had a big night, completing 18-of-23 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns, and the Lions held the Chiefs to 174 total yards while forcing six turnovers.
Next up: at No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas, Oct. 31
17. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Boswell (Saginaw, Texas) 69-17
Lowdown: The Panthers finally returned home and got a big night from junior RB Kiante Ingram, who ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Next up: at Mansfield (Texas), Oct. 30
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.) 56-7
Lowdown: The Spartans led just 21-7 late in the second quarter before taking over.
Next up: vs. California (San Ramon, Calif.), Oct. 31
19. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.) 42-14
Lowdown: Sophomore RB Ty Shoemake’s 77-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter helped the Whirlies pull away after Dudley closed to within 21-14 with 9:14 left in the period.
Next up: at Ben L. Smith (Greensboro, N.C.), Oct. 31
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) 37-29
Lowdown: Ohio State-bound QB Luke Fahey was 22-of-32 passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score as the Diablos escaped an upset bid by the Chargers.
Next up: at Los Alamitos (Calif.), Oct. 30
21. Cass Tech (Detroit) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Bedford (Temperance, Mich.) 61-0
Lowdown: The Technicians tuned up for their defense of the Michigan Division 1 state title with their 19th consecutive win, with sophomore QB Donald Tabron II throwing for four touchdowns while De’Mari Hendrix and Deralle Lamb each ran for over 100 yards. They will head into the postseason as the four-time Detroit Public School League champion.
Next up: TBD
22. Bixby (Okla.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Mustang (Okla.) 38-22
Lowdown: The Spartans trailed for much of the first half before turning to senior RB Jayson Moll, who ran for 307 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while junior Jack Gill had 19 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Deer Creek (Okla.), Oct. 31
23. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 21 Basha 28-12
Lowdown: Sophomore WR Roye Oliver III broke the Arizona 6A single-season record for touchdown catches, snaring two from fellow sophomore Jaxson Sculley to give him 25 for the year while also returning a punt 50 yards for another score as the Huskies won the Battle of Chandler to replace the Bears in the Power 25.
Next up: vs. Cesar Chavez (Laveen, Ariz.), Oct. 30
24. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (6-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 28-7
Lowdown: Just days after Orange Lutheran had to forfeit two games for using an ineligible player, the Eagles made the Lancers’ week even worse as senior Trent Mosley ran for two touchdowns, Dash Fifita returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown and Ryan Carpenter returned a blocked punt 27 yards for another score.
Next up: at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Oct. 31
25. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (6-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 40-7
Lowdown: Senior QB Ryan Hopkins was 23-of-36 for 276 yards, and Justin Lewis ran for 64 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Monarchs.
Next up: vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco, Oct. 31
Dropped Out
15. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
21. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Under Consideration
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)