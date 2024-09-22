Live score update: Corona Centennial at Arizona No. 1 Peoria Liberty
The Huskies of Corona Centennial have dropped a couple early games but no shame in losing to national No. 1 Mater Dei and Trinity League power Santa Margarita.
The Huskies rebounded with wins over a pair of Utah stalwarts, Timpview (56-20) and Lone Peak (49-35) and now play the top team in Arizona, Peoria Liberty in a big cross-state game 7 p.m. Saturday.
California's top 2025 recruit, quarterback Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit, will try to solve the tough Liberty defense, which shut out its first two opponents, Desert Edge (22-0) and O'Connor (40-0) before a 49-20 win at home over Mountain View.
AT A GLANCE: Centennial at Liberty
Liberty is led by 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle Nick Spence, a Minnesota commit. Defensive tackle Caden Branston (6-3, 270), a Colorado State commit, leads the other side of the ball. Safety Zeth Thues, a 5-11, 185-pound junior is another top recruit with offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State and Washington State, among others.
Check back for updates throughout the night.
SECOND QUARTER
LONGSTREET STRIKES AGAIN! The Centennial senior QB connects with Tyler George again, this time a 12-yarder, his third TD of the half to put the Huskies up 28-14 just before halftime.
TURNOVER ON DOWNS X2! Both teams drive into other team's territory, but defenses stiffen. Centennial takes over at its own 20 with about 2 minutes to go in the half, still leading 21-14.
TOUCHDOWN HUSKIES! Centennial wouldn't be denied this time as Longstreet with his second TD pass, this time to Tyler George, 30 yards. 2-point conversion pass to Butler. Centennial 21, Liberty 14. 8:36 2Q.
HUGE TURNOVER! Centennial driving toward go-ahead score, but instead fumbles in the end zone. Liberty recovers. Lions take over at its own 20. 2:00. Liberty 14, Centennial 13.
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! This is turning into bonafide track meet. Fletcher with 87-yard touchdown to Marley Chancey. Liberty 14, Centennial 13. 1:00 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN CENTENNIAL! Longstreet hooks up with Cory Butler for 60-yard scoring strike off quick post pattern. Butler catches at about the Liberty 40 and is gone. Centennial 13, Liberty 7. 5:01 2Q. XP failed.
TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! Braxton Huynh hauls in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Fletcher. Game tied at 7. The Lions recover a Centennial fumble at the Huskies 31 and take it in. 6:00 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN CENTENNIAL! Longstreet to Noah Westbrooke connection sets up 1-yard dive by Braylin Drake. Huskies take 7-0 lead just two minutes into play.