Staples Defeats Ridgefield To Post First Undefeated Regular Season In Program History
History Made!
Tigers Top Ridgefield to Finish a Perfect 20-0 Regular Season
After defeating the Ridgefield Tigers 69-47 in its regular season finale on Wednesday, February 25, the Staples Wreckers boys basketball team went undefeated for the first time ever in program history, improving to 20-0.
The Wreckers went a perfect 15-0 in FCIAC play this season and earned four wins against out-of-state opponents (Archbishop Molloy, Ramapo, Taconic, Scarsdale.)
Following last night’s win against Ridgefield, Staples head coach David Goldshore spoke with PrepZone and talked about how special it was to pull off a perfect 20-0 regular season.
“It’s a special accomplishment,” Goldshore told PrepZone after last night’s win via X. “We have bigger goals, but I don’t want to minimize what they accomplished. “The kids have come out every single night and treated every game like it’s their last and stayed under their feet
Staples enters both the FCIAC Conference Tournament and CIAC DI State Tournament as the No. 1 seed. They’ll host an FCIAC game Saturday at 1:45 p.m. Staples earned its first FCIAC title in 62 years last season, defeating Ridgefield.
Staples Joins Woodland in the Undefeated Ranks
Prior to Staples posting its first-ever undefeated regular season, the Woodland Hawks out of the Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) made history by putting together their first undefeated regular season.
The Hawks did so on February 13, defeating the St. Paul Catholic Falcons 69-53. Woodland ran through the NVL this season and picked up out-of-conference wins against Wilton, Abbott Tech, and North Haven in a matchup between two undefeated teams late in the season.
Woodland had a first-round bye in the NVL Tournament and defeated Ansonia in the quarterfinal round, 69-58. They face St. Paul in the semifinals at Wilby High School at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
Ellington’s Perfect Season Ended In Regular Season Finale
Heading into the 2025-2026 regular season, the Ellington Knights were riding a state-best 27 game-winning streak. The Knights went a perfect 27-0 last season, winning the North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) and the DIV state championship.
The Knights were on track to potentially replicate another perfect season, but that fell at the hands of Lyme-Old Lyme in its regular season finale. Heading into its regular season finale with a perfect 19-0 record, Ellington suffered a 52-50 loss, as Jack Curtis missed a three-point attempt as time expired.
Ellington defeated Suffield 77-37 in the quarterfinal round of the NCCC Tournament and will face Coventry Friday at Suffield High School in the semifinals.