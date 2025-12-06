Live Updates: Archbishop Riordan vs. Folsom in the CIF NorCal Division I-AA Regional Championship; Preview, Scoring
Two elite quarterbacks headline Friday night’s CIF NorCal Division I-AA regional championship when unbeaten Archbishop Riordan visits Folsom. Riordan junior Michael Mitchell Jr. has been one of California’s most productive passers with 3,471 yards and 46 touchdowns, while Folsom junior Ryder Lyons counters with 3,270 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Riordan (12-0) has cleared 31 points in every game and is coming off a 33-13 win over Junipero Serra. The Crusaders lean on a deep set of weapons, including junior running back Adonyae Brown, who has rushed for 1,212 yards and 22 touchdowns. Mitchell spreads the ball to one of the state’s best receiving corps in Judge Nash (907 yards, 15 TDs), Cynai Thomas (850 yards, 17 TDs), Kyle Welch (755 yards, 7 TDs) and Perrion Williams (535 yards, 5 TDs). Defensively, Riordan brings pressure with junior DJ Sanchez (13 sacks) and senior Zachary Kleppin (12 sacks).
Folsom (12-1) enters on a 10-game win streak after a 21-14 win over Oak Ridge. Lyons has added 342 rushing yards and 14 scores to fuel one of the state’s most balanced attacks. His top targets include senior Jameson Powell (1,203 yards, 13 TDs), junior Rob Larson (1,045 yards, 16 TDs) and senior Isaiah Williams, who had a career-high 105 yards last week. The Bulldogs counter Riordan’s firepower with a defense led by senior DB Jason Hill Jr. (six interceptions) and linebackers Nick Wegner (117 tackles) and EJ Coleman (102 tackles).
The matchup could hinge on the ground game. Riordan averages 183.5 rushing yards per outing behind Brown and a physical offensive front, while Folsom averages 80.5 but leans heavily on Lyons’ dual-threat ability. Both teams have shown they can score quickly, but controlling the line of scrimmage may dictate who reaches next week’s state championship.
With two explosive offenses, dominant quarterbacks and playmakers across the field, Friday’s winner will emerge as one of California’s most complete teams heading into the CIF state finals.
Leaders
For Archbishop Riordan Crusaders
Michael Mitchell Jr., QB, jr. – 189 for 279, 3,471 yards, 46 TDs, 4 INT; 65 carries, 358 yards, 2 TDs
Adonyae Brown, RB, jr. – 158 carries, 1,212 yards, 22 TDs
Judge Nash, WR, sr. – 33 receptions, 907 yards, 15 TDs
Cynar Thomas, WR, sr. – 45 receptions, 850 yards, 17 TDs
Kyle Welch, WR, sr. – 51 receptions, 755 yards, 7 TDs
Perrion Williams, WR, sr. – 29 receptions, 535 yards, 5 TDs
DJ Sanchez, DE, jr. – 46 tackles, 19 TFL, 13 sacks, 31 QB hurries
Zachary Kleppin, DE, sr. – 50 tackles, 19 TFL, 12 sacks, 19 QB hurries
For Folsom Bulldogs
Ryder Lyons, QB, sr. – 242 for 318, 3,270 yards, 34 TDs, 9 INT; 103 carries, 342 yards, 14 TDs
Bronson Bambino, RB, soph. – 73 carries, 454 yards, 4 TDs
Jameson Powell, WR, sr. – 72 receptions, 1,203 yards, 13 TDs
Rob Larson, WR, jr. – 74 receptions, 1,045 yards, 16 TDs
Isaiah Williams, WR, sr. – 46 receptions, 609 yards, 6 TDs
Jason Hill Jr., DB, sr. – 45 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 INT
Nick Wegner, LB, jr. – 117 tackles, 6.5 TFL
EJ Coleman, LB, jr. – 102 tackles, 6.5 TFL
Live Scoring
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Archbishop Riordan
Folsom
1st Quarter
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.
2nd Quarter
X
3rd Quarter
X
4th Quarter
X