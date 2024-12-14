Live updates: Central Grizzlies vs. Edison Chargers California high school CIF Division 1-A championship
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — Huntington Beach Edison goes after its first state championship while Fresno Central goes for its second in Saturday's California CIF Division 1-A championship at Saddleback College.
The kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and can been seen on the NFHS Network.
The Chargers welcome back Julius Gillick and it feels like destiny.
The Edison star running back was suspended from playing in the team’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 final due to a questionable second unsportsmanlike penalty in the semifinal. The Chargers won the title without him and Gillick returned in the regional final to run for 240 yards and three TDs.
Central is an ultra-dynamic team that can pass and run. Sophomore QB Jelani Dippel has thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 39 TDs. Running back Brandon Smith is up to 1,800 yards rushing and 25 TDs. (FULL STORY) PREVIEW
LIVE UPDATES: CENTRAL VS. EDISON
1ST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN EDISON! What a drive! Edison takes opening kickoff and drives it metholcially down field led by Gillick, who powers it in from the 1 on 4th down. A 16-play, 59-yard drive chews up the first 9 minutes, 8 seconds of the quarter. Impressive. No penalties. No fumbles. EDISON 7, CENTRAL 0. 2:46 1Q.
2ND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN CENTRAL! While Edison grinds, Central bombs! Beautiful 38-yard TD pass from Jelani Dippel to EJ Morgan. Central 7, Edidson 7. Early 2nd.
TOUCHDOWN GILLICK! Another power drive finished off a 14-yard bullish run at the finish by Gillick. He sprinted outside and bullied a DB. Edison 14, Central 7. 5-play, 67-yard drive. 7:20 2Q.