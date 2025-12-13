Live Updates: Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic; CIF 1-AA State Championship Preview, Scoring, Highlights
Folsom and Cathedral Catholic meet Friday night in the CIF Division 1-AA state championship, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT at Saddleback College. The Bulldogs enter at 13-1, while the San Diego-based Dons arrive 11-2 after rolling through the Southern California bracket.
Folsom’s path to the final turned on a moment of uncertainty last week. Star quarterback Ryder Lyons is questionable after suffering a left shoulder injury on the Bulldogs’ final drive of the third quarter against unbeaten Archbishop Riordan. Folsom trailed by 10 when Lyons exited, but junior backup Brody Rudnicki sparked an immediate turnaround, ripping off a 50-yard run and throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to fuel a 42-38 comeback victory in the NorCal Division 1-AA championship. The Bulldogs’ defense sealed the rally with a second-half shutout.
Rudnicki’s poise complemented a breakout night from wide receiver Jameson Powell, who finished with 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Isaiah Williams added a momentum-shifting kickoff return for a score. Folsom has now won 11 straight games and will look to improve its CIF State record to 6-1 since 2010.
Cathedral Catholic advanced by overpowering Los Alamitos 42-21 behind a physical, balanced attack. Honor Faalave led the Dons with 139 total yards as Cathedral Catholic continued a season-long trend of decisive victories, winning six games by more than 20 points. The Dons also hold a recent edge in the series, having defeated Folsom 33-21 in the 2021 state final, setting the stage for a championship rematch on a familiar stage.
Players to Know
For Folsom Bulldogs
Ryder Lyons, QB, sr. — BYU commit; California’s 2026 No. 1 recruit; 10,074 career passing yards, 120 passing TDs, 1,948 career rushing yards, 53 career rushing TDs; 2025 season: 265 of 345, 3,485 yards, 36 TDs, 9 INT, 121 carries, 410 rushing yards, 15 TDs
Brody Rudnicki, QB, jr. — 52 of 67 for 855 passing yards and 11 TDs; 23 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs
Bronson Bambino, RB, soph. — 73 carries, 454 yards, 4 TDs
Jameson Powell, WR, sr. — (Oregon State signee, 86 catches, 1,374 yards, 16 TDs),
Rob Larson, WR, jr. — 79 receptions, 1,095 yards, 17 TDs
Vlad Dyakonov, OT, — USC signee
Jason Hill Jr., DB, — Stanford signee; 52 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 INT, 15 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Isaiah Williams, WR, sr. — Nevada signee; 52 receptions, 647 yards, 6 TDs
For Cathedral Catholic Dons
Honor Faalave, RB-S, jr. — California’s No. 1 2027 recruit; 128 carries, 1,265 yards, 21 TDs; 38 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recoveryBrady Palmer, QB, sr. — 10 games: 119 of 166, 2,323 passing yards, 22 TDs; 62 carries, 341 yards, 2 TDsChase Deniz, OT, sr. — USC signee; 6-foot-7, 295 poundsIsaac Cook, WR, jr. — 49 receptions, 1,242 yards, 12 TDs
