Live updates from Oracle Park: San Francisco Section baseball championship (5/14/2025)
SAN FRANCISCO — There's no better way to end the Academic Athletic Association/San Francisco Section season than a trip to Oracle Park.
No, not to watch the hometown Giants, but to actually play in a championship game.
Thanks to the efforts of the Giants' organization, the AAA/SFS title game has been played at either Candlestick Park or Oracle for more than three decades.
Today's games pits mainstay, the Lowell Cardinals (21-8) against the Pesky Lincoln Mustangs (15-15) at 4:30 p.m. or an hour after the final out between the Giants and Diamondbacks, which started their MLB West Division game at 12:30 p.m.
The teams play for a fourth time on Wednesday with Lowell winning the previous three.
Getting to play in a major-league park never gets old, said Lowell head coach Daryl Semien, whose nephew Marcus plays every game in one for the Texas Rangers.
But since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Jon Donohue in 2016, the Cardinals have won six of seven played at Oracle (2020 and 2021 were canceled by the pandemic), the only loss being a 6-1 setback against Washington in 2022.
Lowell lost nine seniors off that talented group, including six starters, so the Cardinals largely had to re-invent themselves. They are led by senior shortstop-pitcher Angelo Ornelas-Rafael (.447 average, 28 runs, 34 hits, 23 RBIs) and second baseman Reggie Fong (.413, 17 stolen bases, 27 runs, 21 RBIs).
“It was a special group of seniors last year, but these guys created their own identity, and has been competitive in almost every game,” Semien said.
The pitching has been stout as well, led by the trio of Ornelas-Rafael (3-0, 0.00 ERA), junior Julian Cook (8-3, 1.01) and sophomore Luc Laguna (5-1, 3.23).
Semien wouldn’t reveal who will start Wednesday, seeming more concerned with Lincoln senior starter Branson Derrington, who limited Lincoln to one hit with seven strikeouts in the May 1 matchup.
Lincoln junior catcher Nicholas Chiu (.338, 21 runs, 21 RBIs) is another worry for Semien, as is Mustangs’ coach James Burke, a Lowell graduate and former assistant coach for the Cardinals.
"Lincoln is tough and scrappy, and they don’t love Lowell," Semien said. "It should be a really fun battle between longtime city rivals.”
Check back here for live updates throughout the game