Live Updates: No. 3 Mission Viejo at No. 9 San Diego Lincoln in California high school football showdown

Get live scoring, updates and highlights as two of California's top high school football teams put their 3-0 records on the line in San Diego

Levi Payton

Mission Viejo senior quarterback Luke Fahey leads the No. 3 Diablos into a showdown in San Diego against No. 9 Lincoln in a battle of 3-0 squads.
Mission Viejo senior quarterback Luke Fahey leads the No. 3 Diablos into a showdown in San Diego against No. 9 Lincoln in a battle of 3-0 squads.

Mission Viejo and San Diego Lincoln meet in one of California’s top showdowns Friday night, with both teams unbeaten and carrying plenty of star power into the matchup.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lincoln.

The Diablos (3-0) have been dominant defensively, allowing just 31 points across three games. After grinding out a 7-3 win over Santa Margarita in the opener, Mission Viejo found its offensive rhythm with back-to-back blowouts over St. Paul (58-14) and Folsom (53-14).

Lincoln (3-0) has been just as impressive on the offensive side, piling up 143 points in three games. The Hornets already own wins over Hawaii powerhouse Punahou (57-29), Long Beach Poly (36-20) and Las Vegas Arbor View (50-31), and they’ll look to keep that momentum rolling at home.

This matchup features big-name recruits on both sides, including Mission Viejo wide receiver Vance Spafford, a Miami commit, and quarterback Luke Fahey, who has yet to throw an interception this season. Lincoln counters with star edge rusher Prince Tavizon, an Oregon commit, and senior running back Rashad Robinson, who has already topped 500 rushing yards.

Be sure to check back often as we will provide live updates from tonight's game as they happen in the expandable space at the bottom of the page.

Players to Watch

Mission Viejo Diablos (3-0)

Vance Spafford, WR, sr. - Four-star recruit; Miami commit

Jeron Jones, CB, sr. - Four-star recruit; Washington commit - 3 INT, 3 pass deflections

Luke Fahey, QB, sr. - Three-star recruit; Ohio State commit - 59 of 77 for 877 yards, 10 TD, 0 INT; 14 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Hicks, S, sr. - Three-star recruit; 1 INT, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble caused

Davonte Curtis, RB, sr. - 13 carries, 94 yards, 2 TD

Jack Junker, WR, soph. - 11 receptions, 251 yards, 4 TD

KJ Woodbury Jr., WR, soph. - 10 receptions, 217 yards, 3 TD

Luke Karby, WR, jr. - 12 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TD

Max Markofski, WR, jr. - 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD

Jayden Hill, sr. - 31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 6 hurries

Brady Bowman, sr. - 25 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Kane Nolte, sr. - 25 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 hurries

Noah Lee, jr. - 23 tackles

Lincoln Hornets (3-0)

Prince Tavizon, Edge, sr. - Four-star recruit; Oregon commit

Jesus Garcia, OT, sr. - Three-star recruit; UNLV commit

Cammeron Purnell, ATH, sr. - Three-star recruit; Oregon State commit

Jordan Roa, QB, jr. - 36 of 44, 432 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT; 8 carries, 52 yards

Rashad Robinson, RB-DB, sr. - 48 carries, 520 yards, 7 TD; 8 tackles, 1 INT

Junior Curtis, RB, sr. - 30 carries, 283 yards, 3 TD

Courtney Miller-Thompson, WR, jr. - 20 receptions, 255 yards, 3 TD

Dareyen Bridges, WR, jr. - 11 receptions, 155 yards

King David Christopher-Dunn, WR, sr. - 6 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD

Seth Fanua, jr. - 25 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Christian Beltran-Palomera, sr. - 20 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Jamari Sherell, sr. - 21 tackles, 3 TFL

Cam Joy, jr. - 19 tackles, 1 TFL

Clarence Tucker, sr. - 2 INT, 2 pass deflections

De’Andre Williams, sr. - 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt

Live Updates

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Mission Viejo

Lincoln

First Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.

Published
Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

