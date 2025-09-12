Live Updates: No. 3 Mission Viejo at No. 9 San Diego Lincoln in California high school football showdown
Mission Viejo and San Diego Lincoln meet in one of California’s top showdowns Friday night, with both teams unbeaten and carrying plenty of star power into the matchup.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lincoln.
The Diablos (3-0) have been dominant defensively, allowing just 31 points across three games. After grinding out a 7-3 win over Santa Margarita in the opener, Mission Viejo found its offensive rhythm with back-to-back blowouts over St. Paul (58-14) and Folsom (53-14).
Lincoln (3-0) has been just as impressive on the offensive side, piling up 143 points in three games. The Hornets already own wins over Hawaii powerhouse Punahou (57-29), Long Beach Poly (36-20) and Las Vegas Arbor View (50-31), and they’ll look to keep that momentum rolling at home.
This matchup features big-name recruits on both sides, including Mission Viejo wide receiver Vance Spafford, a Miami commit, and quarterback Luke Fahey, who has yet to throw an interception this season. Lincoln counters with star edge rusher Prince Tavizon, an Oregon commit, and senior running back Rashad Robinson, who has already topped 500 rushing yards.
Players to Watch
Mission Viejo Diablos (3-0)
Vance Spafford, WR, sr. - Four-star recruit; Miami commit
Jeron Jones, CB, sr. - Four-star recruit; Washington commit - 3 INT, 3 pass deflections
Luke Fahey, QB, sr. - Three-star recruit; Ohio State commit - 59 of 77 for 877 yards, 10 TD, 0 INT; 14 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD
Jordan Hicks, S, sr. - Three-star recruit; 1 INT, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble caused
Davonte Curtis, RB, sr. - 13 carries, 94 yards, 2 TD
Jack Junker, WR, soph. - 11 receptions, 251 yards, 4 TD
KJ Woodbury Jr., WR, soph. - 10 receptions, 217 yards, 3 TD
Luke Karby, WR, jr. - 12 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TD
Max Markofski, WR, jr. - 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD
Jayden Hill, sr. - 31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 6 hurries
Brady Bowman, sr. - 25 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks
Kane Nolte, sr. - 25 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 hurries
Noah Lee, jr. - 23 tackles
Lincoln Hornets (3-0)
Prince Tavizon, Edge, sr. - Four-star recruit; Oregon commit
Jesus Garcia, OT, sr. - Three-star recruit; UNLV commit
Cammeron Purnell, ATH, sr. - Three-star recruit; Oregon State commit
Jordan Roa, QB, jr. - 36 of 44, 432 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT; 8 carries, 52 yards
Rashad Robinson, RB-DB, sr. - 48 carries, 520 yards, 7 TD; 8 tackles, 1 INT
Junior Curtis, RB, sr. - 30 carries, 283 yards, 3 TD
Courtney Miller-Thompson, WR, jr. - 20 receptions, 255 yards, 3 TD
Dareyen Bridges, WR, jr. - 11 receptions, 155 yards
King David Christopher-Dunn, WR, sr. - 6 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD
Seth Fanua, jr. - 25 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Christian Beltran-Palomera, sr. - 20 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Jamari Sherell, sr. - 21 tackles, 3 TFL
Cam Joy, jr. - 19 tackles, 1 TFL
Clarence Tucker, sr. - 2 INT, 2 pass deflections
De’Andre Williams, sr. - 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt
