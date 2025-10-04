Live Updates: No. 4 Mater Dei vs. No. 11 Orange Lutheran; California high school football, preview, scoring
No. 4 Mater Dei (3-1) travels to No. 11 Orange Lutheran (3-2) in a big California high school showdown tonight. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Pacific.
Mater Dei has been locked in close games all season despite only outscoring opponents 110-108. The Monarchs beat Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas 26-23 in Week 0, then survived Kahuku (Hawaii) 21-18 before suffering its only setback to Corona Centennial 43-36.
The Monarchs bounced back two weeks ago with a 27-24 victory at Bishop Gorman on Oct. 19.
The Lancers, meanwhile, have actually been outscored this season 112-124 through five games. They began the season 2-0 with wins over Miami (Florida) Northwestern (17-15) and Rancho Cucamonga (27-24) before losing its first game to Chandler Basha (Arizona) 35-14.
They bounced back with a 30-24 win over Serra, but lost its last time out to Sierra Canyon 41-9 on Oct. 18.
Both teams were idle last week.
Players to Know
For Mater Dei
Chris Henry Jr., WR, sr. – Five-star; Ohio State commit; No. 2 WR by Rivals; 17 receptions, 333 yards, 3 TD
Mark Bowman, TE, sr. – Five-star; USC commit; No. 1 LB by Rivals; 12 receptions, 182 yards, 2 TD
Kodi Greene, OT, sr. – Four-star; Washington commit; No. 5 OT by Rivals
Tomuhini Topui, DL, sr. – Four-star; USC commit; No. 13 DL by Rivals; 14 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 hurry, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
Aaryn Washington, CB, jr. – Four-star; No. 10 CB by Rivals; 6 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 FF
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR, sr. – Four-star; Ohio State commit; No. 16 WR by Rivals; 16 receptions, 270 yards, 2 TD
Danny Lang, S, jr. – Four-star; No. 17 safety by Rivals; 23 tackles
Shaun Scott, Edge, sr. – Four-star; USC Commit; No. 36 Edge by Rivals; 24 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Ryan Hopkins, QB, sr. – Three-star; Wisconsin commit; No. 30 QB by Rivals; 51-82, 905 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT; 35 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD
Ace Leutele, S, soph. – Four-star; No. 5 safety by Rivals; 14 tackles, 1 TFL
CJ Lavender, S, sr. – Three-star; Washington commit; 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup
Montana Toilolo, DL, jr. – Three-star; 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Justin Lewis, RB, sr. – Three-star; UMass commit; 38 carries, 239 yards, 2 TD
Matamatagi Uiagalelei, DL, jr. – Three-star; 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Gavin Honore, WR, jr. – Three-star; Georgia commit; 6 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TD
DJ Clanton, LB, jr. – Three-star; No. 48 LB by Rivals; 9 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Kennie Leggett, RB, jr. – Three-star; No. 51 RB by Rivals; 13 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD
For Orange Lutheran
Samuelu Utu, OL, sr. – Four-star prospect; Alabama commit – No. 11 IOL by Rivals
Lucas Rhoa, OL, jr. – Four-star prospect; No. 16 IOL by Rivals
Marcus Fakatou, DL, soph. – Four-star prospect; No. 1 2028 prospect in state, No. 1 DL in country and No. 4 overall prospect in country by Rivals – holds 29 offers; 35 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks, 6 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 5 blocked kicks
Nico Bland, WR, jr. – Three-star prospect; No. 49 by Rivals – leads team with 417 yards on 25 receptions with 4 TD
Markus Kier, WR, sr. – Three-star prospect; Princeton commit; 19 receptions, 189 yards
Chris Flores Jr., WR, jr. – Three-star prospect; Multiple Power 4 offers; 28 receptions, 257 yards, 3 TDs
Christian Panapa, LB, sr. – One of Orange County’s top LBs; leads team with 43 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble recovery
Auma Jennings, DT, sr. – 24 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 hurries
Brandon Garcia, OL, sr. – Holds an offer from Northern Arizona
Mario Luna, OL, fr. – Holds offers from Syracuse, USF, SMU and others
Kiingbaraka Kizzee, S, fr. - Holds six offers, including Syracuse and Arizona; 1 INT
Reagan Toki, QB, jr. – 86-for-124, 1,008 yards passing, 9 touchdowns, 2 INT; 31 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD
Jae Nembhard, RB, jr. – 40 carries, 137 yards
Aiden Migirdichian, K, sr. – 10-for-11 PAT kicks, 3-for-3 field goals (long of 37 yards); 11 touchbacks
Raiden Velasquez, WR, fr. – 7 receptions, 133 yards, 2 TD
