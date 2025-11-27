California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 25
It all comes to a head this week. All the rest of the CIF Section champions will be crowned. Only section champions can win a state title.
Several have already been clinched, including North Coast Section Open Division winner De La Salle, which won its 33rd straight section championship, a remarkable feat. They were largely outplayed by Pittsburg, which didn’t get eliminated but now drops down to the section’s Division I championship game.
Pittsburg, which remained No. 17 in the state, takes on previously No. 25 Cardinal Newman, which manhandled previous No. 24 Acalanes.
With all the movement in the Southern Section, De La Salle (12-0) has climbed all the way to No. 3 but will have 21 days to prepare for whichever team wins the Southern Section’s Division I game between Los Alamitos and Corona Centennial.
The last time De La Salle won a state title was in 2015 when it defeated Matt Logan’s Centennial squad.
Another section champion crowned was Riordan, which climbed from No. 11 to No. 10, with a decisive Central Coast Section title win over San Mateo Serra, which, like Pittsburg, drops down to Division I and will play Los Gatos in a title game.
A third section champion crowned among the Top 25 was Central East, which captured the Central Section Division I crown in remarkable form by scoring 70 points in a win over Clovis.
CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (NOV. 25, 2025)
No. 1 Corona Centennial (11-1, LW rank #3)
Last week: Beat Mater Dei, 28-27
Next: Friday vs. Santa Margarita at Rose Bowl
No. 2 Santa Margarita (9-3, LW #2)
Last week: Beat Orange Lutheran 31-6
Next: Friday vs. Centennial at Rose Bowl
3. De La Salle (12-0, LW #4)
Last week: Beat Pittsburg, 24-17
Next: Dec. 13 CIF Open Division vs. TBA at Saddleback College
4. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #1)
Last week: Lost to Corona Centennial 28-27
Next: Season over
5. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)
Season over
6. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)
Season over
7. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #8)
Season over
8. Folsom (11-1, LW #9)
Last week: Beat Monterey Trail 54-14
Next: Friday vs. Oak Ridge
9. Los Alamitos (11-2, LW #10)
Last week: Beat Murrieta Valley, 23-10
Next: Saturday at San Clemente
10. Riordan (12-0, LW #11)
Last week: Beat Serra-San Mateo 33-13
Next: CIF Northern California bowl game
11. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #7)
Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 31-6
Next: season over
12. Servite (6-5, LW #12)
Season over
13. San Clemente (9-4, LW #22)
Last week: Beat Leuzinger, 35-7
Next: Saturday vs. Los Alamitos
14. Lincoln-San Diego (10-2, LW #15)
Last week: Beat San Marcos, 49-35
Next: Saturday vs. Granite Hills
15. Carlsbad (10-1, LW #16)
Last week: Off
Next: Tuesday vs. Cathedral Catholic
16. Cathedral Catholic (10-2, LW #18)
Last week: Beat Mission Hills 42-35
Next: Tuesday vs. Carlsbad
17. Pittsburg (10-2, LW #17)
Last week: Lost to De La Salle 24-17
Next: Friday vs. Cardinal Newman at Diablo Valley College
18. Oxnard Pacifica (13-0, LW #19)
Last week: Pacifica 42, Chino Hills 24
Next: Friday at Palos Verdes
19. Central East (12-1, LW #20)
Last week: Beat Clovis 70-35
Next: CIF Northern California Bowl game
20. Cardinal Newman (11-1, LW #25)
Last week: Beat Acalanes 52-17
Next: Friday vs. Pittsburg at Diablo Valley College
21. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #13)
Last week: Lost to San Clemente 35-7
Next: Season over
22. Murrieta Valley (9-4)
Last week: Lost to Los Alamitos, 23-10
Next: Season over
23. Oak Ridge (9-3, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Grant 9-7
Next: Friday vs. Folsom at Hughes Stadium
24. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-2, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Manteca, 19-14
Next: Saturday vs. Granite Bay at Hughes Stadium
25. Palos Verdes (10-3, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Edison 23-10
Next: Friday vs. Pacifica