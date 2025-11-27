High School

California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 25

Remaining section champions will be crowned this week after another wild week of playoff action

Corona Centennial is back in the CIF Southern Section's top division final for the first time since 2015 after beating Mater Dei in the semifinal.
It all comes to a head this week. All the rest of the CIF Section champions will be crowned. Only section champions can win a state title.

Several have already been clinched, including North Coast Section Open Division winner De La Salle, which won its 33rd straight section championship, a remarkable feat. They were largely outplayed by Pittsburg, which didn’t get eliminated but now drops down to the section’s Division I championship game. 

Pittsburg, which remained No. 17 in the state, takes on previously No. 25 Cardinal Newman, which manhandled previous No. 24 Acalanes.

With all the movement in the Southern Section, De La Salle (12-0) has climbed all the way to No. 3 but will have 21 days to prepare for whichever team wins the Southern Section’s Division I game between Los Alamitos and Corona Centennial. 

The last time De La Salle won a state title was in 2015 when it defeated Matt Logan’s Centennial squad. 

Another section champion crowned was Riordan, which climbed from No. 11 to No. 10, with a decisive Central Coast Section title win over San Mateo Serra, which, like Pittsburg, drops down to Division I and will play Los Gatos in a title game. 

A third section champion crowned among the Top 25 was Central East, which captured the Central Section Division I crown in remarkable form by scoring 70 points in a win over Clovis.

CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (NOV. 25, 2025)

No. 1 Corona Centennial (11-1, LW rank #3)

Last week: Beat Mater Dei, 28-27
Next: Friday vs. Santa Margarita at Rose Bowl

No. 2 Santa Margarita (9-3, LW #2)

Santa Margarita plays Centennial in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Championship
Last week: Beat Orange Lutheran 31-6
Next: Friday vs. Centennial at Rose Bowl

3. De La Salle (12-0, LW #4)

De La Salle celebrated its 33rd straight championship on Nov. 21 at Diablo Valley College with a hard-fought 24-17 win over Pittsburg / Photo by Ernie Abrea


Last week: Beat Pittsburg, 24-17
Next: Dec. 13 CIF Open Division vs. TBA at Saddleback College

4. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #1)


Last week: Lost to Corona Centennial 28-27
Next: Season over

5. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)

Season over

6. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)

Season over

7. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #8)

Season over

8. Folsom (11-1, LW #9)

Folsom's Jameson Powell is the team's leading receiver heading into Friday's Sac-Joaquin Section title game against Oak Ridge. Powell is committed to Mississippi State / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

Last week: Beat Monterey Trail 54-14
Next: Friday vs. Oak Ridge

9. Los Alamitos (11-2, LW #10)


Last week: Beat Murrieta Valley, 23-10
Next: Saturday at San Clemente

10. Riordan (12-0, LW #11)


Last week: Beat Serra-San Mateo 33-13
Next: CIF Northern California bowl game

11. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #7)

Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 31-6
Next: season over

12. Servite (6-5, LW #12)

Season over

13. San Clemente (9-4, LW #22)

Last week: Beat Leuzinger, 35-7
Next: Saturday vs. Los Alamitos

14. Lincoln-San Diego (10-2, LW #15)

Last week: Beat San Marcos, 49-35
Next: Saturday vs. Granite Hills

15. Carlsbad (10-1, LW #16)

Last week: Off
Next: Tuesday vs. Cathedral Catholic

16. Cathedral Catholic (10-2, LW #18)

Last week: Beat Mission Hills 42-35
Next: Tuesday vs. Carlsbad

17. Pittsburg (10-2, LW #17)

Last week: Lost to De La Salle 24-17
Next: Friday vs. Cardinal Newman at Diablo Valley College

18. Oxnard Pacifica (13-0, LW #19)

Last week: Pacifica 42, Chino Hills 24
Next: Friday at Palos Verdes

19. Central East (12-1, LW #20)

Last week: Beat Clovis 70-35
Next: CIF Northern California Bowl game

20. Cardinal Newman (11-1, LW #25)

Last week: Beat Acalanes 52-17
Next: Friday vs. Pittsburg at Diablo Valley College


21. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #13)

Last week: Lost to San Clemente 35-7
Next: Season over

22. Murrieta Valley (9-4)

Last week: Lost to Los Alamitos, 23-10
Next: Season over

23. Oak Ridge (9-3, LW NR)

Last week: Beat Grant 9-7
Next: Friday vs. Folsom at Hughes Stadium

24. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-2, LW NR)

Last week: Beat Manteca, 19-14
Next: Saturday vs. Granite Bay at Hughes Stadium

25. Palos Verdes (10-3, LW NR)

Last week: Beat Edison 23-10
Next: Friday vs. Pacifica

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

