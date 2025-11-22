Live Updates: No. 7 Centennial vs. No. 16 Mater Dei; CIF Southern Section Division 1 Semifinal, Preview, Scoring
Tonight’s CIF Southern Section Football Championships Division 1 semifinal features a pair of nationally ranked teams in No. 16 Mater Dei taking on No. 7 Corona Centennial.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Huskies (10-1) downed the Monarchs (8-2) 43-36 in a shootout back on Sept. 12.
The Monarchs enter Friday’s game riding a four-game winning streak while outscoring opponents 266-182 this season. Their only other loss was a 7-6 nail-biter against Santa Margarita – who takes on Orange Lutheran in the other CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal.
Centennial’s offense can put up points in a hurry. The Huskies have outscored opponents 529-241 this season. Their only loss came at the hands of Santa Margarita, 33-27 in overtime on Aug. 28.
Bookmark this page and be sure to check back in often once the game begins at 7 p.m. for live scoring, updates and highlights throughout the game as they happen. Live updates will be posted beneath the scoreboard further down this page.
Team Leaders
For Mater Dei (8-2)
Ryan Hopkins, QB, sr. – 129 of 221 for 2,081 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INT; 56 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD
Justin Lewis, RB, sr. – 101 carries, 539 yards, 6 TDs
Kayden Dixon Wyatt, WR, sr. – 39 receptions, 624 yards, 7 TDs
Chris Henry Jr., WR, sr. – 24 receptions, 588 yards, 5 TDs
Gavin Honore, WR, jr. – 21 receptions, 348 yards, 2 TDs
Mark Bowman, WR, sr. – 23 receptions, 292 yards, 2 TDs
Dailon Clanton, LB, jr. – 56 tackles, 36 solo, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups
Shaun Scott, LB, sr. – 44 tackles, 28 solo, 18 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 10 hurries, 3 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles
CJ Lavender, DB, sr. – 43 tackles, 31 solo, 1 TFL, 7 INT, 5 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
Ezekiel Su’a, LB, jr. – 50 tackles, 30 solo, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 INT, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery
Troy Bishop, DB, soph. – 39 tackles, 32 solo, 2.5 TFL, 3 INT, 3 pass deflections
For Corona Centennial (10-1)
Dominick Catalano, QB, sr. – 119 of 209 for 1,898 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT; 76 carries, 531 yards, 5 TDs
Malaki Davis, RB, soph. – 78 carries, 863 yards, 18 TDs
Zander Lewis, RB, sr. – 69 carries, 502 yards, 7 TDs
Dean Gibson, RB, jr. – 51 carries, 531 yards, 5 TDs; 56 tackles, 33 solo, 4 pass breakups
Ty Plinski, WR, sr. – 31 carries, 510 yards, 4 TDs
Keawe Browne, WR, sr. – 23 carries, 401 yards, 5 TDs
Gavin Lorge, WR, jr. – 20 carries, 382 yards, 4 TDs
Jayden Walk-Green, DB/K, jr. – 89 tackles, 49 solo, 1 TFL, 9 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery, 7 TDs, 2 conversions; 58-for-60 PATs, 4-for-5 field goals
Fifita Moore, LB, sr. – 70 tackles, 27 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries
Hayden Zenter, LB, sr. – 59 tackles, 19 solo, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups
