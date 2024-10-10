Los Angeles City Section high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Starting in Week 5 in the Los Angeles City Section of the California high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings for this season.
The computer has Gardena at No. 1 and Carson No. 2. The Colts recently knocked off San Pedro.
There's drama in the City Section after all the Marine League coaches agreed to not participate against Narbonne over allegations of 'recruiting'. FULL STORY
As more games are played and the computer has more data to work with, teams will move up and down week to week.
Here are the latest expert Top 10 rankings in the LA City Section as of October 7.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
